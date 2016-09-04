Oil Industry May be Crippled Unless Urgent Steps are Taken, Warn Former NNPC GMDs

L-R: Former Group Managing Directors of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Engr. Funsho Kupolokun, Engr. Abubakar Yar'Adua, Engr. Lawrence Amu, Chief Odoliyi Lolomari, incumbent GMD, Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru, HRM (Dr). Edmund Daukoru, Dr. Thomas John, Dr. Joseph Dawha, and Dr. Jackson Gauis-Obaseki after a meeting on way forward for the oil industry in Abuja
  • Proffer way forward for industry
  • Say PMS price cap of N145/litre is at variance with liberalisation policy
  • Kick against removal of NAPIMS from NNPC

Chineme Okafor in Abuja

Former Group Managing Directors of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) yesterday rose from a meeting in Abuja and declared that the current situation affecting Nigeria’s oil and gas sector was capable of leading to its total collapse if left unattended to.

The former GMDs, who attended the meeting included HRM (Dr.) Edmund Daukoru, Chief Odoliyi Lolomari, Dr. Thomas M. A. John, Engr. Lawrence Amu, Dr. Jackson E. Gaius-Obaseki, Engr. Funsho Moses Kupolokun, Engr. (Dr.) Abubakar Lawal Yar’Adua and Dr. Joseph Thlama Dawha, while Chief Festus Marinho, Dr. Chamberlain Oyibo, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo. Engr. Austen O. Oniwon, and Engr. Andrew Laah Yakubu were absent, although with apologies.

The erstwhile NNPC bosses said after a brainstorming session with corporation’s current GMD, Dr. Maikanti Baru, that the federal government and stakeholders must now chart a new course to reform the country’s oil industry.

They also indicated that certain operations of the NNPC would have to be reformed to give it a chance of surviving through the prevailing challenges in the industry.

A statement from the Group General Manager Public Affairs of NNPC, Mallam Garuba Deen Muhammad, disclosed that the meeting with the former heads of the corporation included the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu.

The statement said during the meeting, Baru presented the operational status of NNPC and the industry as well as his ’12 Business Focus Areas’ with which he hoped to reposition the NNPC on the path of growth and profitability.

The former NNPC helmsmen, according to the statement, jointly reviewed the current state of the industry, deliberated on ways to resolve issues militating against the progress of the sector and recommended measures to move it forward.

“During the brainstorming session, they expressed serious concerns on the declining production level and its attendant consequences on the environment and the nation’s revenue.

“They further agreed that if the current situation remains unchecked, it could lead to the crippling of the corporation and the nation’s oil and gas sector, the mainstay of the Nigerian economy,” said the statement.

It added that, following their deliberations, the former GMDs identified the key challenges , noting that “insecurity is threatening production and damaging the Niger Delta environment.”

According to the statement, they therefore expressed the “urgent need for government and security agencies to refocus as well as engage the various host communities as well as established social and traditional structures to develop an actionable partnership framework toward finding a lasting solution to the present unrest.”

“The former GMDs are concerned about the increasing negative perception of the corporation by Nigerians especially in terms of opaqueness and accountability. They therefore called on the corporation to educate Nigerians on NNPC activities as a commercial entity managing the nation’s assets in trust.

“The former GMDs advised that the refineries be rejuvenated using the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Also, the refineries must be restructured to operate as an Incorporated Joint venture (IJV) similar to the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) model with credible partners having requisite technical and financial capabilities.

“The former GMDs commended NNPC for resolving the fuel supply crisis and urged the corporation to emplace measures that will ensure sustenance of seamless supply of petroleum products nationwide.

“They, however, noted that the PMS price cap of N145/litre is not congruent with the liberalisation policy especially with the foreign exchange rate and other price determining components such as crude cost, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) charges etc. remaining uncapped,” the statement explained.

It further noted: “The former GMDs advised that funding of JV operations should be the first line charge to oil revenue to ensure sustainable production and reserve growth.”

On oil exploration in Nigeria’s frontier areas, the statement said:” The former GMDs endorsed Mr. President’s steer for sustaining exploration activities in the frontier basins particularly the on-going efforts in Chad Basin and the Benue Trough. They therefore advised the GMD to pay priority attention to the Chad Basin where promising prospects are recorded.”

It noted that they also raised concerns on others issues they consider necessary to the growth of the industry.

“The former GMDs noted that for effective functioning of any National Oil company (NOC), the technical components of the country’s Exploration and Production (E & P) must be integrated as part of the country’s NOC. They therefore posited that NAPIMS being the technical component of Nigeria’s E&P, and not just an investment vehicle, must remain with and managed by NNPC. Taking NAPIMS out will make NNPC an ineffective NOC.

“The current Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which proposed the incorporation of NAPIMS and taking it out of the NNPC will inhibit the effective functioning of the NNPC as a National Oil Company (NOC). This will make NNPC to operate at a different level compared to its peers in other OPEC Member Countries. While the former GMDs have no issues with incorporation, they strongly advise against taking NAPIMS out of NNPC,” the statement quoted them to have said.

On NNPC’s relationship with other stakeholders in the industry, the former GMDs encouraged NNPC to improve its relationship with its key stakeholders such as the federal government, the National Assembly, host communities and especially its international Joint Venture partners.

“The former GMDs expressed serious concerns about the continued dwindling of NNPC revenue and advised that the corporation should pay particular attention to its revenue-generating entities such as the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), retail and the refineries to return the corporation to high performance, growth and profitability.

“The former GMDs were worried about the level of NNPC’s debt profile. They advised that as a matter of urgency, NNPC should establish the true state of its current financial status and immediately decide on the most appropriate capitalization model.

“The former GMDs also reviewed the state of NNPC Pensions. They advised that NNPC should explore avenues to close the pension funding gap including the restructuring of the current model,” the statement added.

  • pius pumpum

    Are you guys not part of the problem?the huge remuneration profile of NNPC staffs including your pension pots that is a total mismatch to output is the most dangerous factor meditating against NNPC growth.I don’t see the reason why NNPC salary structure should be different from other federal government ministries.

    Political decisions rather than commercial is also another issue,waste of scarce funds in the name of prospecting for oil in Chad basin which has been used for several years as a conduit by a cabal for siphoning funds when its already known its a pipe dream,the same with gas pipeline project been proposed to kano from Niger Delta,NNPC has never been run as a serious commercial entity but rather by political inclination so it can never yield the expected result until a drastic change is done.

    • DrPak

      Dont mind them..they are “Undertakers” the reason N145 is unfeasible is because we import fuel instead of producing locally.
      NNPC should be privatized..doing that will save the country billions. And allow serious players to take over.
      Nigeria airways died yet aviation survived it even better…until Buhari came with economic confusion

    • Jon West

      Anybody even thinking about frontier exploration in the Chad Basin is a big fraud. I am ashamed of these silly old men who brought the potential of NNPC to a critical state of permanent failure. None of these expired men has ever been successful in any endeavour after leaving office, and that says a lot about their capabilities. Like the Certificateless One, they are incapable of leading any Organisation into the future , being totally devoid of ideas.

  • Thompson Iyeye

    NNPC is a failure and has always been a failure. In a sense, these NNPC ex-GMDs were also failures. They still do not seem able to break from their old mode of keeping NNPC just the way it has always been. The following clearly shows they still have their old mindsets:-

    Most major oil and gas companies all over the world cut down on exploration activities in times of falling oil price. The logic is simple. You do not spend as a priority, scarce money on exploration which is considered the riskiest aspect of the oil and gas business. Here are our ex-GMDs endorsing frontier exploration, when our economy is down with no money to spend.

    The ex-GMDs still want to continue to throw good money into our refineries that operate at less than 5% of capacity. We cannot continue to throw good money after bad to satisfy their egos of keeping NNPC big. Government through NNPC has no business in the refinery sector which long ago should have been privatised to save us some good money.

    They want NAPIMS to remain in NNPC for obvious reasons. NAPIMS is the investment arm that deals with the IOCs (international Oil Companies) such as Shell, Mobil, Chevron, etc. The prize here is the large pie of major projects carried out by the IOCs, involving in some cases, billions of dollars. They must have control not necessarily because they add value but for fall-outs they benefit from, personally in most cases. What an irony!

    The assembling of these ex-GMDs who have contributed in no small way to the disgrace that NNPC is today, is akin to an assembly of our past heads of state who individually and collectively have messed up this country, and then see themselves as the right people to get us out of our mess, as a country.

    • Jon West

      As a former staff of NNPC, I shamefully agree with you in toto. These expired fools were and still are the trouble with NNPC.

  • Olufemi Bello

    Thompson Iyeye thank you. You have spoken well.