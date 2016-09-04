Herdsmen: CEDDERT Holds Seminar to Share Findings

The Centre for Democratic Development Research and Training (CEDDERT) in Zaria, and ENABLE2 a DFiD project are holding a seminar on the farmer/pastoralist conflicts currently ravaging communities across Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara States.

In a statement signed by the Executive Director of CEDDERT, Dr Abubakar Siddique Mohammed, said: “over the last three decades, most of the states in the northern part of Nigeria have experienced one form of violent conflict or the other resulting from farmer/pastoralist clashes.

The information about these conflicts, as reported, CEDDERT said paints a depressing picture and points to a future of chaos, social disarray and political instability.

“The problem, however, is that much of the available information about herders-pastoralists conflict is inaccurate, one-sided, deliberately misleading or does not give an accurate account of their genesis, causes, nature and patterns.

CEDDERT, however, invites stakeholders; government representatives, peace-builders, social and community development workers, development communicators, farmers, pastoralists, agricultural cooperatives, the media and the general public to its seminar, where the findings of the study shall be shared.

  • Thompson Iyeye

    No matter the genesis, causes, nature and pattern, lives must not be lost. It is unacceptable the government is doing nothing to stop this regular loss of life from the conflict.