FG Behind Emergence of Splinter Biafra Groups, Says IPOB

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

Pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the federal government of being behind the ongoing plans to balkanize the group with the sole objective of whittling down the present momentum in the Biafra struggle.

The group said government was out to deceive the people hence the sudden emergence of splinter groups.

IPOB also alleged in a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, that government had mobilised some people to embark on protests against its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in order to paint a serious picture that the group was now divided.

He claimed that IPOB intelligence unit had uncovered plans by the Nigerian government and DSS to pay some Hausa/Fulani people who understand and speak Igbo language very well and some unscrupulous Igbo people heavily to mobilise Hausa people living in Biafraland and some unscrupulous Igbo individuals who were bent to protest against the agitation for Biafra.

“The people were paid heavily to organize protest against the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu before or on the 26/9/2016 the court day in Abuja. They will organize the protest in all Biafraland where Hausa people live in order to create the impression that there is division in IPOB family worldwide.

“We are calling on the general public and the people of the world to disregard and shun the concocted protest or rallies organized against our leader, Prophet Nnamdi Kanu by the government of the day in Nigeria.

“IPOB worldwide under the command of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has discovered that the planned protest will take place all over the world where Biafrans live on 23/9/2016 except Nigeria and Biafraland because any protest around Biafra land and Nigeria this period of time is fake, not IPOB organized rally. they public should take note,” the statement admonishes.