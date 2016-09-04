APC: National Leadership Summons Aspirants to Abuja

As indigenes blame lawmaker for loss

James Sowole in Akure

The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has summoned all the aspirants that contested the Saturday’s Gubernatorial Primary of the party ahead of the November Election of Ondo State.

The summon of the aspirants was disclosed by a source that do not want to be mentioned.

THISDAY learnt that the meeting was necessitated by the need to appeal to the aspirants on the need to take the results of the contest with the spirit of sportsmanship.

The source said the aspirants had been directed to arrive in Abuja on Monday.

Meanwhile, the intervention of men of the Nigerian Army in Sunday forestalled a planned attack on a house of a Member of House of Representatives, Stephen Olemija at Ikare Akoko.

Olemija is representing Akoko North East and Akoko North West in the Lower Chamber of the National Assembly.

The sin of the lawmaker was that he worked against the interest of Dr Olusegun Abraham, who is an indigine of Ikare Akoko, the headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government.

The lawmaker worked openly for Senator Omotayo Alasoadura, who is an indigene of Iju in Akure Local Government.

Alasoadura scored 206 votes.

Abraham, who lost to Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, scored 635 as against 669 scored by the winner.

However, women trooped out in their scores and rained curses on Olemija for allegedly working against Abraham in the primary election.