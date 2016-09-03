Smuggler Hides Contraband as Corpse

Another antic of smugglers to evade the prying eyes of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other security operatives has been uncovered with a suspected smuggler, Moses Degbogbahun carrying 11 bags of imported rice in an ambulance.

The antics of Degbogbahun were uncovered by officers and men of NCS, Seme Area Command who were on a patrol of the area.

The mobile patrol team leader which was led by CSC Moses Ozah promptly moved into action when it realise the frequency of the ambulance patronizing the international route with the alleged “dead body” and laid an ambush for Degbogbahun on his next trip.

Degbogbahun was promptly impounded the Volvo ambulance (740 GLE) with registration number DV 74 EKY and arrested the suspect along Aradagu tollgate road.

On further examination, the ambulance was discovered to be carrying 11 bags of imported rice that was carefully arranged and wrapped as a corpse.

Following the discovery, the management of NCS, Seme Area Command which has Comptroller David Victor Dimka as the Customs Area Controller (CAC), warned that no amount of smuggling antics along Seme border route will go undetected by what it called “the eagle eyes” of officers and men of the command on patrol. A statement issued by the command and signed by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Selchal Taupyen quoted Dimka saying that the suspect is still undergoing investigation for possible prosecution in the court.