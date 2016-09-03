Shoot-Out As Mobile Police, NSCDC Men Clash at Ondo APC Primary

James Sowole in Akure

A battle of supremacy between men of the Nigeria Police and those of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Saturday led to a shootout between them.

The shootout occurred at the entrance of the Ondo State International Centre, The Dome, venue of the gubernatorial primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Though no injury was recorded on either side, the situation led to confusion as people at the event centre started running helter skelter.

The incident occurred at about 5:20 pm when some mobile policemen reportedly denied the vehicle of the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Adeyinka Fasiu, from entering the venue of the primary.

The mobile policemen at the main entrance were said to have told the commandant to disembark from his official car and walk into the premises for the primary.

THISDAY learnt that the action of the policemen was a retaliatory one occasioned by alleged insurbodinatio of the NSCDC men to the Deputy Inspector General Of Police, Joshak Habila, and the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 11, Dan Bature, who had earlier gone to the primary election venue in the morning.

An eye witness said as the AIG walked into the main hall of the event, some NSCDC men refused to give him the necessary compliment and which made some mobile police officers to walk two “disobedient” civil defence officers out.

The latest incident occurred when the NSCDC men resisted the police refusal of entry to their boss and which led to physical combat.

THISDAY gathered that the firing of gunshots and canisters of tear-gas was done to scare away onlookers and other aggrieved men of the security agency.

The situation was however, brought under control as the NSCDC after temporary hitch.