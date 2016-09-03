Enugu Still One of the Safest States, Says Ugwuanyi

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

Despite the activities of suspected herdsmen in some parts of the state, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state says the Coal City state remains one of the safest states in the country.

The governor therefore urged the people of the state to continue to offer special prayers for the peace and progress of the state, saying notwithstanding some misleading reports in the media by some interested individuals, the state has continued to wax stronger in terms of security and provision of a business-friendly environment. “This is God’s own state,” he added.

The governor spoke during the inauguration of a private-owned institution, Shalom Science and Technology Academy (SSTAC), located at Emene Industrial layout, Enugu.

He noted that science and technology were the key drivers of a nation’s development, saying: “All the advanced economies of the world are powered and sustained by the innovations and revolutions that they continue to bring to that sector.”

Ugwuanyi congratulated the proprietor of the Academy and Director of Shalom Schools Limited, Dr Willy Onu on his remarkable contributions to the development of the state’s educational sector and the nation at large. He also appreciated the accomplishments of the Shalom Schools Limited in its 22 years of existence, especially in representing the country in the world Biology Olympiads of 2008 and 2009 held respectively in India and Japan.

The governor maintained that “for any nation to attain reasonable success in the pursuit of scientific and technological advancement, it must have a sound and reliable system of science and technology education that would essentially include the establishment of specialized institutions at all levels across the country.”