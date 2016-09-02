National ID: NCC Approves Data Release to NIMC

Emma Okonji

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, has approved the release of the Commission’s data from the ongoing Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards registration exercise to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The approval is in line with efforts by the federal government to harmonise biometric data captured by different agencies in the country.

Danbatta, who made this known while receiving the Director General of NIMC, Aliyu Aziz, who paid him a courtesy call yesterday in Abuja, said the decision to release the data is in line with similar federal government’s instruction to transfer validated data to the sister agency.

The inter-agency and other stakeholders’ collaboration is a key component of the eight Point Agenda the professor of telecommunications engineering, unveiled in February this year, with a view to moving the industry forward, Danbatta said.

According to him, “I would like to pledge our commitment to this cooperation between the NIMC and the NCC to ensure that we have a secure, reliable database containing biometric information for all Nigerians, which will definitely augur well for the security of the country among other benefits.”

“So we are committed to this. We recognise the importance of this cooperation and I would like to stress the need to give it all the seriousness it deserves. I am happy that there’s MoU and there’s also a federal government’s directive, which would help in facilitating the data transfer,” he added.

The EVC, however, called for the reinvigorating of the existing inter-agency committee handling the exercise in order to fast-track the peace-meal data transfer to NIMC.

The EVC however directed the NCC to ensure that the data transferred to NIMC are fully backed up to avoid any hitches in future.

Responding, the NIMC boss, who expressed delight at the cooperation between the two agencies, said the data transfer from NCC would also improve the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) exercise of the commission.

He said NIMC would use the NCC’s data to assign NIM to Nigerians who were captured in the validated data received.