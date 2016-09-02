NAF Attacks Boko Haram Leadership Location in Northern Borno

Shekau is dead, army insists Troops to ransack Sambisa forest

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja and Daji Sani in Yola with agency report

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has in its ongoing onslaught against Boko Haram terrorists attacked its leadership location in the northern part of Borno State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa, in a statement yesterday, said that NAF in a series of another well-coordinated air operations, successfully attacked the terrorist camp at Tumbun Rego in northern Borno where some wounded commanders of the notorious sect were believed to be receiving treatment.

Famuyiwa said that intelligence report has it that some terrorists commanders, who survived the air assault on the night of August 20, 2016 leading to the death of over 300 insurgents, had sustained serious injuries and were said to have relocated subsequently to the Camp at Tumbun Rego for medical treatment.

“The latest strike followed the trail of this piece of intelligence to neutralise these suspected leaders of the sect who are high value targets,” he said.

While the NAF is yet to ascertain the casualty figure, Famuyiwa said post-strike Battle Damage Assessment mission showed that the degree of damage achieved was devastating as the buildings were engulfed by wild fire as can be seen from the declassified video of the air operation.

Meanwhile, Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole in the North-east, Major General Lucky Irabor, has insisted that Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau is dead.

He insisted that the individual originally identified as Shekau has indeed been killed.

He said this during a tour of Adamawa State as part of the formations under his command.

“I can confirm to you that the original Shekau was killed, the second Shekau was killed, and the man presenting himself as Shekau, I can also confirm to you that few days ago, he was wounded. We are yet to confirm whether he is dead or not.”

He further said that the Army does not make statements that are not based on facts.

The General according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the Nigerian troops fighting insurgency in the north-east, will continue the military operations until the last terrorist is taken out.

He also mentioned that there had been division amongst the Boko Haram as a result of the constant pressure put on them by the Army.

According to him: “They released videos to prove that they are still active, but that’s just a facade”

Irabor stated that the military was ready to hunt down the remaining members of the insurgents, adding that they would ransack some parts of the dreaded Sambisa forest still being occupied by the terrorists.

During an interactive session with journalists in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, he noted that the future of the North-east in term of security was bright.

He further explained that the troops in collaboration with other security agencies and the vigilante groups are making frantic effort to end the Boko Haram crisis in the region.

Irabor said they have received information from some kingpins of the sect recently arrested and women rescued from their custody which is helping them to end the crisis soon.

He also revealed that two among the three journalists on the military’s wanted list had appeared before them as he further explained that after series of interrogation, they were able to gather some revelations that is also helping their operations.

Irabor said his visit to Yola was to encourage the troops and also abreast the media about the activities of Operation Lafiya Dole for the few past months sequel to some unpalatable media reports about the fight against insurgency from the state.