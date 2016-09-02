FG to Sanction Heads of Agencies over Abuse of Procurement Act

1
3365

Insists contracts, projects should only be advertised in national dailies, tenders board
Paul Obi in Abuja

The federal government on Tuesdaysaid it would henceforth sanction any chief executive or director general heading government departments, agencies or parastatals over the abuse of the Public Procurement Act 2007.

This was made known at a forum for chief executives of agencies,  chairmen, secretaries of tenders board and other relevant stakeholders in the administration of procurement.

Speaking at the forum, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Dr Folashade Esan, said sanctions had become imperative given the high cases of abuse of the Public Procurement Act.

Esan told journalists that “the Procurement Act is what we are talking about, and in that act the responsibility lies solely on the shoulders of the chief executive. In that act, it stipulate what the sanctions are.

“One sanction is that the liability of what you do  in office lies with you even after you have left service. Even if the chief executive is in place for four or five years and leave service, he or she will be called back to answer what he did in office,” she stated.

The permanent secretary further warned head of agencies to ensure that advertisement for contracts and projects are only placed on national dailies and federal tenders journal.
According to Esan, “every adverts for contracts should be placed on national dailies.”

Asked what criteria is used to determine national newspaper, she explained that “the Public Procurement Commission has the list of national dailies, and in addition to that, they must placed the advert In the federal tenders journals.” Also,  Director of Procurement, Federal Ministry of Education, Dr Hussaini Adamu, added: “It is necessary to  state that the provisions of the act cover all federal  government procuring entities as well as other units which derived at least 35 per cent of funds appropriated for any type of procurement.

“It is on that note, that effective and timely implementation of the budget couple with strict compliance to the provisions of the act becomes expedient for all procuring entities.”

Adamu further tasked the participants to be vigilant in their services in order “to curb excesses in execution of government business” and ensure “legal and institutional framework for the enthronement of transparency, accountability, value for money, economy and efficiency in the procurement of works, goods and services within MDAs for direct and maximal benefits of all Nigerians.”

  • vincentumenyiora

    Look all the talks about corruption or financial improprieties I had invented a very effective – in fact, a soul searching solution that can take care of the crime in Nigeria far back as 1999 in that my publication on the website – “A Home grown DEMOCRATIC approach for ….!” without having to kill anybody even the UNO urged me to re-submit the solution through my country’s representative at the Organization’s H.Q.. BUT FOR THE NIGERIAN FACTOR, YOU WILL HAVE GONE FAR AND SAVED A LOT FOR THE PEOPLE IF YOU HAD ACCEPTED THE SOLUTION! YOU’LL BE SURPRISED THAT EVEN THE (TSA) AND THE FOREIGN DEPOSITS BY NIGERIANS FALSELY IS DISCUSSED IN THE PRESENTATION! I used the actions of ‘squirrels’ to describe what was happening in Nigeria about the crime suggesting that they should consider to treat the matter as ‘Trust Funds’ for both Nigeria and indeed African countries where discovered!! Reason being that President M. Buhari and his party may not be in power all the time therefore, the funds when/ where discovered in Europe or America, should be treated under a ‘Trust Funds’ arrangement for each of the countries to be affected!

    What it is about Nigeria as I said already is about; Who do you tell and he/ she is willing to act and do so early, folks! The solution is there with the authorities and copies handed down to their friends also should in case, consider the time lag since 1999 into 2001 and we are still talking about financial crime and they are using my election solution lest you forget – ‘Option A-4’ un-ashamedly! Nigeria – TAKU!!