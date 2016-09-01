Troops to Ransack Parts of Sambisa Occupied by Boko Haram.

By Daji Sani

The military has revealed its ‘ preparedness to hunt down the remaining members of the Boko Haram sect and ransack some parts of the dreaded Sambisa forest still occupied by the insurgents.

The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole in charge of the troops, Major Gen. Lucky Irabor, made the revelation during an interactive session with journalists in Yola , Adamawa state capital, and noted that the future of the North East in terms of security is bright.

He further explained that the troops, in collaboration with other security agencies and the vigilante groups, are making frantic efforts to end the Boko Haram crisis in the region.

Irabor said they have got revelations from some kingpins of the sect recently arrested and women rescued from the custody of the terrorists, adding that the revelation is helping them to end the crisis soon.

He also revealed that two among the three journalists on the military’s wanted list had appeared before them as he further explained that after a series of interrogations of the two journalists, they were able to gather some revelations that are also helping their operations.

Irabor said that his visit to Yola was to encourage the troops and also keep the media abreast about the activities of Operation Lafiya Dole in the past few months sequel to some unpalatable media reports about the fight against insurgency from the state.