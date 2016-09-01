Rohr to Bring Back Enyeama to Super Eagles

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Former Super Eagles captain, Vincent Enyeama, may return to the team if the ongoing discussion with the new coach of the team, Gernot Rohr, is fruitful.

Super Eagles Coach and tactician, Rohr, confirmed on Thursday that he was in close touch with former captain of the team, Enyeama with a view to bring him back into the team.

Rohr, who bared his mind at a press briefing in Uyo, said he has known the former Eagles Captain during his sojourn in Africa and he had called Enyeama twice since taking over as Eagles handler.

Enyeama threw in the towel and voluntarily retired from the Super Eagles last year although in controversial circumstances after a clash with ter former Eagles handler, Sunday Oliseh.

“I have personally called him and I think we will need him after this weekend’s match. I am working to have all our players available for subsequent matches,” Rohr declared.

According to the Super Eagles coach, he is favourably disposed towards giving all Nigerian players the opportunity to showcase themselves and bring football glory to the country.

Under his tenure as the Eagles coach, Rohr said he would ensure good team ethics, organisation and discipline.

He expressed satisfaction with the performance of the local players at the last invitational tourney in Spain, saying that he has already pencilled down two of them for the Eagles.

The German coach said although he has indicated interest to live in Nigeria, that would not preclude him monitoring the performance of Nigerian players within and outside the country.

He said, “I am ready to live in Nigeria but they are yet to get a house for me.”

Rohr, who would not guarantee Eagles’ qualification for Russia 2018, said it could be achieved with hard work and commitment from all stakeholders.