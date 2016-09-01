Return My Late Son for Burial, Father Tells Stella Oduah

6
5735
Maxwell Chinedu Toritseju Etoromi

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The former husband of Senator Stella Oduah, Lt.-Col. Satchie Emmanuel Etoromi (rtd), wednesday pleaded with the ex-Aviation Minister to return their late son, Mr. Maxwell Chinedu Toritseju Etoromi, for burial in Warri, Delta State.

The former couple’s son reportedly died suddenly at an Abuja hospital from brain haemorrhage last Friday.
Chief Etoromi, who spoke to reporters in Warri shortly after sending a powerful delegation to his royal majesty, Igwe D. O. Oduah, the Igwe of Akili Ozizor, Ogbaru in Anambra State, who is also the senator’s father, expressed deep sorrow over the death of his son.

In his letter to the traditional ruler titled, “Appeal to Intercede to Ensure Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah Brings My Son, Maxwell Chinedu Obiechina Wereyesigha Toritseju Etoromi to Me in Warri for Burial”, the bereaved father said he read about the death of their 28-year-old son in the newspapers without being informed by his ex-wife.
“His Royal Highness, Igwe Oduah I, betrothed Stella Oduah to me on the 18th November 1984 in Akili Ozizor. We married on the 16th of December 1984 in His Highness’s Palace in Akili Ozizor.

“After the payment of dowry and exchange of gifts, we were taken to Nde-Mili where we performed the final rites.
“I am surprised to see in the internet stories that my son Maxwell Omabuwa Temisanre Obiechina Wereyesigha Toritseju Chinedu Etoromi, who Stella delivered for us on 14th March 1988 at 05.00 hour in St Mary’s Hospital Ugboroke, Warri, is dead,” the bereaved father said in the letter.

He alleged that up till now, his estranged wife had not contacted him on the death of their son, but had commenced preparations to bury him last Friday in her hometown.

“Up till now, Stella has not told me my son died in her custody. There is a rumour that my son will be buried in Akili Ozizor. That is not acceptable at all. My son must be brought to me in Warri for internment,” he said.

In the letter, which was copied to Most Reverend Valerian Okeke, the Arch-Bishop of Onitsha, and the parish priest, Father Donald Uzoh of the Sacred Heart Parish, the bereaved father insisted that his late son must be returned for proper burial in his father’s place.

Chief Etoromi explained to the monarch that stories needed not be told now, but his grief over Omabuwa’s transition was too much to bear, hence his reaction.

Akili Ozizor, the quiet country home of Nigeria’s former Aviation minister and currently the senator representing Anambra North, on Monday witnessed unusual heavy vehicular and human movement when sympathisers, friends and dignitaries from across Anambra State rallied for vigil mass for the peaceful repose of the soul of her late son.

  • Dr. Jegede, Ajibade Ebenezer

    This is Africa, the father has both the living and the dead child. It is better to avert litigation by releasing the corpse to the biological father. Money cannot erase Africa’s tradition nor being a political bigwig will cancel local custom. It was even senseless not to have informed the father of the diseased officially. Elders in the village of Oduah should Know this without being told. Avoid exhuming the corpse later by allowing the young man to sleep peacefully in the soil of his ancestors.

  • Benny agafa

    I think every body can see what separation can do? The father who suppose to be the chief mourner is now begging for the corpse of his son. One thing is clear, money can not change the customs and traditions of African. You have gotten the money, you are looking for but there is no peace again. May God help us to follow the right path.

  • UOU

    Nonsense, where was this man all these time and can he tell the world what led to their divorce since he is now making his claims of a dead boy public after all, the woman moved on and remarried since then. This is death matter, he is just whipping up sentiments, this should not be brought to public domain or he thinks since his people hates the woman, he can use politics to get the corpse and what would he do with the corpse of a boy he never knew where he was and when he was ill till he died. Does he tell the ex wife his own transactions for him to assume she will tell him the boy is dead and after their divorce, did he not re marry? Marriages break up daily for different reasons so he should not bring all these childishness before the public, he is playing wicked politics with his assumed son’s death which portrays clearly his level of personality and intelligence.already some south west commentators are attacking the poor woman as they have been doing since after she held the position of the Federal Minister, their grudge is nothing else than the fact that Princess Stella Oduah, saw to it that Enugu Airport was made an international Airport. They forget to contend with the truth that nothing lasts forever, even as a bereaved woman, they still keep attacking the poor woman and some stupid misplaced Igbos are urging them on with their wickedness, hate and jealousy

    • Alan Fagbohungbe

      To hell with you and your madness! Where is it heard of in Nigeria that a father will be denied the right to bury a child that came from his own loins ? I don’t care what happened to the relationship between him and his former wife, it does not remove the fact that he remains the father and nothing in this world can change that. So, don’t come with this nonsense of where was he snd his people didn’t like her. She definitely comes with a lot of heavy and trashy baggage.

      • UOU

        To blazes and ashes with you and your hypocrisy, hate and wickedness. Go and behave like the man who does not know where his son is or when he tool ill until the son died then he goes public thinking his yoruba brother noise makers like you, full of idiotic imbalance will goto internet to spread lies against the mother of the dead. I will ask an animal like you, if Princess Oduah is from the North and that boy died and was already buried same day, per tradition, would stupid mad tribalist like you be on the internet insulting the bereaved poor woman talk-less of your shameless brother father of the dead, writing letter to the ex father in law? you people make yourself cheap in almost everything, you cannot hide your hate and jealousy against another, why?

      • OshyLike

        Don’t mind UOU. After Stella re-married Ogiemwonyi, what happened to that marriage? Same!. Assuming she was not married to Etoromi, her culture permits her to do what she and her family members want to perform. In this case, she was originally married, irrespective of her wealth and background, while Toritseju’s birth was legitimate. After litigation, the remains of the departed will be exhumed from Akili Ozizor to Warri.