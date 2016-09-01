Return My Late Son for Burial, Father Tells Stella Oduah

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The former husband of Senator Stella Oduah, Lt.-Col. Satchie Emmanuel Etoromi (rtd), wednesday pleaded with the ex-Aviation Minister to return their late son, Mr. Maxwell Chinedu Toritseju Etoromi, for burial in Warri, Delta State.

The former couple’s son reportedly died suddenly at an Abuja hospital from brain haemorrhage last Friday.

Chief Etoromi, who spoke to reporters in Warri shortly after sending a powerful delegation to his royal majesty, Igwe D. O. Oduah, the Igwe of Akili Ozizor, Ogbaru in Anambra State, who is also the senator’s father, expressed deep sorrow over the death of his son.

In his letter to the traditional ruler titled, “Appeal to Intercede to Ensure Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah Brings My Son, Maxwell Chinedu Obiechina Wereyesigha Toritseju Etoromi to Me in Warri for Burial”, the bereaved father said he read about the death of their 28-year-old son in the newspapers without being informed by his ex-wife.

“His Royal Highness, Igwe Oduah I, betrothed Stella Oduah to me on the 18th November 1984 in Akili Ozizor. We married on the 16th of December 1984 in His Highness’s Palace in Akili Ozizor.

“After the payment of dowry and exchange of gifts, we were taken to Nde-Mili where we performed the final rites.

“I am surprised to see in the internet stories that my son Maxwell Omabuwa Temisanre Obiechina Wereyesigha Toritseju Chinedu Etoromi, who Stella delivered for us on 14th March 1988 at 05.00 hour in St Mary’s Hospital Ugboroke, Warri, is dead,” the bereaved father said in the letter.

He alleged that up till now, his estranged wife had not contacted him on the death of their son, but had commenced preparations to bury him last Friday in her hometown.

“Up till now, Stella has not told me my son died in her custody. There is a rumour that my son will be buried in Akili Ozizor. That is not acceptable at all. My son must be brought to me in Warri for internment,” he said.

In the letter, which was copied to Most Reverend Valerian Okeke, the Arch-Bishop of Onitsha, and the parish priest, Father Donald Uzoh of the Sacred Heart Parish, the bereaved father insisted that his late son must be returned for proper burial in his father’s place.

Chief Etoromi explained to the monarch that stories needed not be told now, but his grief over Omabuwa’s transition was too much to bear, hence his reaction.

Akili Ozizor, the quiet country home of Nigeria’s former Aviation minister and currently the senator representing Anambra North, on Monday witnessed unusual heavy vehicular and human movement when sympathisers, friends and dignitaries from across Anambra State rallied for vigil mass for the peaceful repose of the soul of her late son.