Kano’s Islamic Scholars Pray as Katsina, Jigawa Residents Witness Annular Eclipse

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

As residents of Kano experienced the 2016 annular eclipse on Thursday, the prediction of the eclipse of the sun also received Islamic scholars’ attention as they continuously prayed throughout the period.

It was also learnt that some residents woke up as early as 6am to witness the event but sighted the sun behind the clouds and the city turned sharply dark.

Also in Katsina and Jigawa states, the residents reportedly witnessed the annular eclipse.

In these three states, the state governments did not provide any equipment to help people to observe the annular eclipse.