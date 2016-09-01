Fayose to Buhari: Hunger is Killing Nigerians

Olakiitan Victor in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the plights of Nigerians and stop tagging those with divergent opinions in the running of his government as enemies of the state.

Fayose said: “The reality our president must face now is that there is too much hunger in the land, Nigerians are hungry, they are suffering and the president should rather listen to those who are more knowledgeable than him in terms of management of the country’s economy instead of seeing them as threats.”

The governor, who said the reactions of the president and his men to divergent opinions had become predictable, added: “This style of sending the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Department of State Services (DSS) and other agencies of the federal government against anyone that offers suggestions on how to rescue the country from total collapse is not in the best interest of Nigeria and its suffering masses.”

According to a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti yesterday by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the governor said President Buhari should realise that “a nation of hungry people is a nation of angry people” and seek help from economic experts in the country, not minding their political, religious and ethnic affiliations.”

Fayose, who particularly singled out the two former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governors; Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi and Prof. Charles Soludo, who spoke at different fora last week, said: “Instead of adopting the usual style of trying to silence them with EFCC or ICPC, the president should listen to them and take their advice on board because they are experts in economic matters.”

He said: “It is no longer about politics. Rather, it is about preventing hunger from exterminating Nigerians and I am sure that the president himself knows that hunger does not understand political parties.

“A bag of rice that was less than N8,000 when President Buhari assumed office is now over N20,000! How can a civil servant that is earning N18, 000 minimum wage survive when his monthly salary cannot buy one bag of rice?

“Even basic drugs and medicare are getting out the reach of the common people and the resultant effect of this will be avoidable deaths!

“As at today, a bag of cement is N2,200, increment of N600 on one bag in just one day. Within four months, exchange rate rose with more than 150 per cent, with dollar that was a little above N200 then, now more than N400.

“The harsh reality is that a Nigerian whose income was N100,000 per month in 2015 and still earning the same N100,000 now is actually earning less than N40,000 because what he could buy with N100,000 then cannot be bought with N200,000 now.

“This is the worst time for parents whose children and wards will be going back to school in September. How to pay school fees is causing depression for a lot of parents in just over a year of the Buhari’s administration.

“All these are signs that President Buhari needs help from those who can assist the country to avert this imminent economic collapse and he should not be ashamed to consult even those who ran the economy under the PDP government of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan because it then appears that things were better than now.”