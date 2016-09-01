‘APC Prepared for PDP in S’East, S’South in Future Polls’

By Christopher Isiguzo

National Secretary of the defunct United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP) and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congess (APC), Chief Gbazueagu Nweke Gbazueagu, ok Thursday in Enugu said the entry of notable political leaders and former office holders into the APC would boost the party’s chances in the next general election in tne south-east and south-south geo-political zones of the country.

Gbazueagu, a former governorship candidate in Enugu state dismissed insinuations in some quarters that the party would remain unacceptable to the people of the south-east even by the next elections, noting that the party was already receiving “high calibre political leaders” into its fold, and the development had the capacity to translate to large following in the fullness of time.

Speaking with newsmen, the politician who recently organised a thanksgiving service in appreciation of God’s favour in his life especially his miraculous survival from a life-theatening ill health that lasted for about 18 months, said he was now ready to lead the onslaught against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in not only Enugu state but the entire south-east zone, insisting that it would no longer be “business as usual” politically.

“I have done the necessary things I needed to do. First I organised one big event in my country home where I formally joined the party and was received at the ward, local government, state, zonal and national levels of the party. The second event was the Thanksgiving we held last weekend where I thanked God for saving my life. I was down for 18 months; I couldn’t sleep for more than two hours for nine months. It was something else. In fact, I died three times and miraculously resurrected for the three times. God has given me a second chance.

“The event was well attended without political and religious barriers. We had our governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Senator Ibrahim Mantu, former Senate President Ken Nnamani, Chief Jim Nwobodo, Mr. Kola Abiola, 30 clergymen, Kashim Imam, Chris Ngige, Bode Olajumoke, all the chairmen of our party in the south east and south south, Prof Barth Nnaji, Dr Okwy Nwodo, Dr Enechi Onyia, the celebration cut across political divides, Prof Jerry Gana was represented by his first son. Four dioceses of our Anglican church from Abuja, Oji River, Enugu and Aguata were fully represented.”