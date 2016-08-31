Umar Cautions Buhari against Use of Force in Niger Delta

Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar

John Shiklam in Kaduna
Former Military Governor of Kaduna State, Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (rtd), has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari against using the military force on the Niger Delta militants.

Umar in a statement yesterday in Kaduna, said the military option is likely to inflict collateral damage on the nation’s fragile economy.

He maintained that the Niger Delta issue cannot be equated with the Boko Haram insurgents, whose ideology and activities are not the same and called on the president to engage in a meaningful dialogue to end the crisis in Niger Delta region.

In the statement in titled: ‘War in
the Niger Delta: A Most Dangerous Option,’ Umar said the sudden escalation of crisis in the Niger Delta was very disturbing.
“I am really frightened by the sudden escalation in the Niger Delta region from where there are reports of skirmishes between our security forces and the Niger Delta militants.
This is happening after the president was quoted as vowing to deal with the militants as he did Boko Haram,” Umar said.

While condemning the position of President Buhari on the crisis, he argued that “all factors considered, the use of military force in an attempt to resolve the lingering crisis is not a good option and must therefore be discarded.”

He maintained further that “as a retired General, Mr. President is well aware of the serious and daunting challenges any military will face in its operations in the most difficult and densely populated Niger Delta region.

“The creeks are so heavily polluted with oil, rendering them highly inflammable. It will take the firing of a few high explosive
shells to set the whole area on fire, resulting in inestimable collateral damage among innocent civilians.”

Umar said further that “it is also difficult to see how an armed conflict can secure our oil and gas assets in the region, instead it will aid the destructive activities of the militants and lead to total shut down of all oil and gas operations in the area.”

According to him, “the Niger Delta militants cannot be said to be terrorists in the real sense of the word and I believe they are amenable to meaningful dialogue.

“I need not remind the President that a war in the Niger Delta will be viewed and opposed to by most objective Nigerians and the international community as unjust and merely aimed at control and exploitation of the region’s oil and gas resources.”

Umar appealed to Buhari: “I therefore beseech you, to continue to explore peaceful means of resolving the Niger
Delta crisis, as painful as you may find this and prayed God direct and guide the President on the path of justice.

  • sage

    Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar, may God/Allah continue to bless you! You are a rear Gem. You are a gift to Nigeria. You have always been a source of hope for the Nigeria project – coming from northern Nigeria. I have followed you from the days you warned Gen Oladipo Diya, when he was supporting Abacha; that he was riding on a lion and might end in the stomach of the lion. What eventually happened to Diya is history.

    I am Yoruba. But, I have been to Niger Delta and saw first hand the level of injustice that our country has done to my brothers and sisters in Niger Delta. I completely sympathize with the Niger Delta cause. Most politicians from Niger Delta have not helped matters by misappropriating money that is meant for the development of the region. But frankly, no excuse is acceptable for us as a country not to develop the Niger Delta – at the minimum, to the level of Abuja. This is the region whose resources we have all lived on for several years.

    For anyone to equate Niger Delta militants with boko haram is to demonstrate lack of knowledge and empathy that a true leader should have. Anyone who supports the use of force to solve the Niger Delta problem has either not being to the region, is mischievous or lacks wisdom.

    If you have been to Niger Delta, ask yourself, if you are from the region and the Nigeria government has meted this much injustice to your region (including killing leaders of your people like Ken Saro Wiwa), will you not look for avenue to fight this unimaginable injustice?

    Go and study the lives of every leader of the Niger Delta militants, you will find out they are a product of the injustice Nigeria has meted out to the region. One million Buhari and the entire soldiers of the world cannot stop the truth. If we refuse to accept our failure as a country and “pamper” the Niger Delta people to possibly believe in Nigeria again, we would only be running away from the truth. And sooner than later, it will catch up with us as a country. By then it may be too late to reverse the divisiveness and hatred we have sown.

    The world is watching! If we push this to a level where foreign bodies come to the rescue of the Niger Delta people, our country will be doomed. A word is enough for the wise! I hope and pray that we are being led by the wise.

    • William Norris

      I don’t believe you’re Yoruba.

      All one hears from Yoruba people is THE OIL BELONGS TO NIGERIA !!!

      • sage

        My brother, trust me, I am 100% Yoruba. Oil belongs to the Niger Delta people before it belongs to Nigeria. It belongs to Nigeria by virtue of the Niger Delta people being CALLED Nigerians. But who/what is Nigeria? A country of people of diverse cultural and historical background, brought together by a “foreign people”. No union is sustainable without the consent its’ component. Today, what is holding Nigeria together is more of force that will certainly not stand the test of time. For anyone to think we can continue to use gun to hold Nigeria together, is unwise. The earlier we come to terms with that, the better for us all. THOSE WHO MAKE PEACEFUL CHANGE IMPOSSIBLE, WILL ONLY MAKE FORCEFUL CHANGE INEVITABLE!!!