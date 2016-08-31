Edo, Ondo Guber Elections: IGP Warns Police Commissioners to Remain Neutral

*Issues cheques of N192 million to relatives of dead Police officers

Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

The acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, on Wednesday warned Commissioners of Police (CPs) in Edo and Ondo States to maintain high level of neutrality during the forthcoming governorship elections

He said no police officer must be seen affiliating with any of the political parties during the elections in their domains.

While admitting that past elections in the country were ridden with crises, he said it was gratifying that the re-run elections in Kogi and Imo States were well conducted without hitches.

The Police boss said: “For those in Commands where re-run/ staggered elections will take place, be assured that the Police high Command is solidly behind you.

“You are to ensure that your security plan is water- tight and also to ensue the safety of electoral materials and officials.”

The IGP, who made the disclosure in Abuja during a meeting with Commissioners of Police from the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), also presented 117 cheques totalling N192 million to relatives of Police men and women who died in the course of service.