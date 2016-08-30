Agbakoba, HURILAWS Back NBA’s Call for Reassessing Prosecutory Powers of EFCC

1
446
EFCC Officials

•Ajie condemns former NBA chief, Allegeh’s, silence on EFCC attacks

By Senator Iroegbu

The Human Rights Law Service (HURILAWS) has thrown its weight behind the call by the National President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Abubakar  Mahmoud (SAN), for the whittling down of the prosecutory powers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

In a statement signed on Tuesday by the Senior Counsel, Mr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), and  Legal/Programme Officer, Mr. Collins Okeke, it applauded “the call by Mahmoud for a debate on the efficacy of the war against corruption in Nigeria”.

The NBA President made some commitments and pronouncements at the 56th Annual General Conference of the association in Port Harcourt on major issues of national importance including a recommendation that the anti-graft body should not be empowered to perform both the investigative and prosecutory roles.

This was, however, not well received by the Commission, which berated the NBA and its President, claiming that the Bar is populated by “rogues and vultures” with questionable intent concerning war against corruption.

But Agbakoba and HURILAWS aligned with Mahmoud, saying: “Where corruption is endemic like in Nigeria, strong institutions are critical to achieve success.

“It is in this context that the debate on the propriety of the EFCC investigating and prosecuting financial crimes at the same time is appropriate”.

Part of the statement read: “We support the position of the President of the Nigerian Bar Association. HURILAWS position is supported by international best practice and the need to build the capacity of the EFCC to deliver on its core mandate which is investigation of financial crimes.

“The international best practice is that one agency investigates, another prosecutes and the court adjudicates. The EFCC as currently composed is overworked and will not efficiently deliver on investigation and prosecution.

“Whilst we have no objection with the EFCC investigating or the courts adjudicating, we believe the powers to prosecute should be vested in an independent highly resourced prosecuting agency. We appreciate the enormous work done by the EFCC since its establishment in 2003.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Gracias

    Despite all the issues facing the judiciary, it is very disgraceful that curtailing EFCC powers would be a topical issue in the new NBA President’s inaugural speech. Really disappointing that Abubakar Mahmoud has no inspiring agenda to help uplift the dented image of the legal profession, yet his ‘learned’ colleagues voted him in to lead them. What has he got to say about how justice is denied the common Nigerian owing to unreasonably delayed legal process? How about the delay tactics used by the lawyers to frustrate cases in court? The new leadership should commence a project to determine how many cases have been in court for more than 25 years, 15-25 years, 10-15 years, 5-10 years and over 1 year to 5. the outcome of such an exercise will be embarrassing not only to the judiciary but the whole world. The new President has nothing to say about the plight of thousand of unemployed young lawyers or frustrated junior lawyers who are kept down by the oppressive conservative system, structures and status quo being perpetrated by their greedy senior colleagues. The Bar Association needs a lot of soul searching. Ignoring your important development role for self-serving courses can only erode the little respect you have left. Why is Mahmoud more interested in the high profile EFCC and not the the judicial process that affects the every day common Nigerian? Many of the so called senior lawyers and SAN’s are known money launderers for the corrupt people in Nigeria and certainly would do anything to weaken any strong institution ready to fight corruption. This is corruption fighting back! Mahmoud, you will fail woefully in your tenor as NPA President, if you choose EFCC as your agenda. Please go and restrategise and come up with some other meaningful program for the Bar. For goodness sake and for the upliftment of our nation, lawyers with conscience and integrity should not keep quite. The leadership of the Bar should be challenged and called to order. They should be made to focus on positive agenda that will transform the judiciary and help the development of our nation.