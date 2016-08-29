Rohr Deposits Eagles Contract with FIFA, German Embassy

Camp opens for Tanzania clash today

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has lodged copies of his contract agreement with the International governing body, FIFA and the German Embassy in Abuja, THISDAY understood last night.

The 63-year-old coach, a former development officer with German Football Association (DFB), was early this month, offered a two-year deal by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to steer the Super Eagles to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The coach is understood to be employed on $48,000 per month salary and will aim to make an immediate impact when Nigeria tackle Tanzania in Uyo on September 3, in an Africa Cup of Nations fixture that amounts to a mere window dressing.

His credentials will, however, be touted when the Eagles visit Zambia in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in Ndola on October 8.

According to sources, Rohr, who has worked at club level in France, Austria, Switzerland and Tunisia before coaching Gabon (2010-2012) and the Niger (2012-2014), complied with advice of his agents by domiciling copies of his contract with the German Embassy in Abuja and the international football governing body headquarters in Zurich.

The move is a safety net that will guarantee his interests by making a third party, notably FIFA to intervene in the future if he is embroiled in unresolved contract disputes with the Nigerian federation.

It is believed that FIFA can mediate between the parties if the disputes are complex given it is already in possession of the contract’s paperwork.

NFF is famed for causing high profile feuds with coaches it engages over matters concerning breaches of agreed contract.

National U-23 coach, Samson Siasia, whose team won the bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Rio, only at the weekend, severed ties with NFF, citing failure to pay five months salaries on top of acrimonious relationship he had with authorities during the games.

The NFF and its immediate past national coach, Sunday Oliseh, still occasionally trade tirades about allegations bothering on outstanding salaries to the former international midfielder and his assistants.

Oliseh, who caused a stir by ditching the team few days before crucial Africa Cup qualifying fixtures against Egypt in March, claimed he and his assistants, Tijjani Babangida and Jean Francois Losciuto were owed salaries and medical bills.

￼￼He also alleged that he incurred $4,000, his personal money, as feeding expenses on the Home based national team when the team camped in Pretoria, before the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Rwanda.

At the time they died in June, both Stephen Keshi and Shaibu Amodu, were still owed by NFF for services rendered as national coach and technical director of the federation respectively.

Meanwhile, Eagles will open camp in Uyo, capital of Akwa Ibom State today for Saturday’s 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Tanzania.

Home –boys Emmanuel Daniel, Ikechukwu Ezenwa (goalkeepers) and Jamiu Alimi (defender) are expected in Uyo today alongside a number of overseas –based professionals,

including defender William Troost-Ekong and forward Odion Ighalo.

Team captain Mikel John Obi, fresh from leading the Nigeria U23 to Olympic bronze in Brazil, is expected to arrive at the team’s Le Meridien Hotel tomorrow.