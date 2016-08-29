Court Stops Factional PDP Primary as Jimoh Ibrahim Emerges Candidate

By James Sowole

Despite the relocation of the Ali Modu Sheriff-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State to Ibadan, Oyo State, on Sunday for its primary election, an Akure High Court in Monday restrained the faction from conducting the primary outside the state.

The restriction was contained in an order given by Justice Omolara of the Akure High Court, who ordered that none of the aspirants should present him/herself in the parallel primary.

She noted that the only legally recognised primary of the party was the one conducted on Monday August 22, 2016, by the Ahmed Makarfi-led faction that produced Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, as the party’s flagbearer.

However, the Sheriff faction under the State chairmanship of Mr. Biyi Poroye had pre-empted the court order by relocating the primary election to the party’s South West zonal office.

The aspirants, Jimoh Ibrahim, Chief Sola Ebiseeni, Bamiduro Dada, Niran Sule and Mrs Abiye Ademuyegun, had assembled with their supporters at Premier Hotel, Ibadan, on Sunday night.

It was gathered at the time of filling this report that the primary, headed by Mr. Ahmed Gulak, as the chairman pf the electoral committee, conducted the election in the early hours of Monday.