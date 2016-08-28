LASG to Enforce Original Masterplan of Ikoyi, Lekki, VI

Gives 14-day ultimatum to owners of illegal structures

By Gboyega Akinsanmi

The Lagos State Government in Sunday disclosed its plan to restore the original masterplan of Ikoyi, Lekki and Victoria, noting that it would no longer tolerate the distortion of the masterplan.

The state government, also, asked all the owners of illegal structures, shanties, kiosks and trading points and food courts in Ikoyi, Lekki and Victoria Island to vacate within a period of 14 days.

The warning was conveyed in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tunji Bello, noting that the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode “is determined to restore the original master plan of Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Lekki.

As contained in the statement, Bello said the state government would check the activities of roadside automobile repairers who had converted dual carriage lanes to single lanes with indiscriminate packing.

He said those who converted walkways into trading points and food courts in Ikoyi, Victoria Island and the Lagoon Front of Lekki to remove such illegal structures on or beforeSeptember 10.

He said the state government “will no longer tolerate unauthorised parking of vehicles, trucks and unsightly state of drainage infrastructure. Owners of such vehicles and properties with unkempt drainages will be prosecuted.”

He explained that it was totally unacceptable for people “to stockpile and display wares such as bags of charcoal on major Roads like Ahmadu Bello Way and Federal Secretariat Road, Ikoyi. Henceforth, such goods will be confiscated and the owners prosecuted.

“We are using this medium to sensitize residents of the affected areas who are involved in these illegalities to immediately take right action and do the needful as the State Government will take the necessary steps to enforce its environmental and sanitation laws forthwith.

“All those engaging in roadside display of wares, street trading and all illegal squatters on undeveloped land and all those who have converted road median to commercial uses in Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Lekki are being advised in their own interest to put a stop to the illegalit