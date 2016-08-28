Ijaw Youths Berate Buhari Over Threat to Apply Boko Haram Treatment to Niger Delta Militants

By Sylvester Idowu

The umbrella body of Ijaw youths, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) on Sunday hit hard on President Muhammadu Buhari for his alleged stance to apply Boko Haram treament in resolving the Niger Delta crisis.

The group described the warning to Niger Delta agitators to negotiate or face Boko Haram treatment credited to President Buhari while discussing with the Japanese leader in Nairobi, Kenya, as reckless and prejudicial to peaceful resolution of the renewed militancy in the region.

According to a statement signed by IYC spokesperson, Eric Omare, the Ijaw youths maintained that there was no basis for that statement considering that the circumstances of the Niger Delta were different from the Boko Haram crisis.

“We have just read a press statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media Affairs, Mr. Garba Shehu in Nairobi, Kenya wherein President Buhari while discussing with the Japanese leader warned Niger Delta agitators to negotiate or face the Boko Haram treatment.

“The IYC condemns the statement and state that it is reckless and prejudicial to peaceful resolution of the renewed militancy in the Niger Delta”, it added.

While maintaining that the statement completely displayed the Federal Government’s lack of commitment towards negotiation, it said there was no basis to threaten Niger Deltans with the Boko Haram treatment when discussions are ongoing and considering the fact that the circumstances of the Niger Delta are different from the Boko Haram crisis.

“It shows that the government has made up its mind to use force against Niger Delta communities. The IYC wishes to alert Nigerians and the international community that the Buhari government is executing a predetermined agenda against the Niger Delta region which is to attack and kill innocent people. “