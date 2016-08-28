Enugu Herdsmen Attack: Victims Still in Coma as Councillors Seek Ban on Cattle-rearing, Grazing

*Our people now live in fear says Nwuruku, INEC chief

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

Irked by last Thursday’s invasion and gruesome murder of a Catholic seminarian, Lazarus Nwafor, at Ndiagu Attakwu-Akagbeugwu community in Nkanu West local government area of Enugu state by suspected herdsmen, the Councillors’ Forum in the state in Sunday called for an outright ban of all forms of Cattke rearing and grazing in the state.

The 260 councillors, led by their chairman, Hon. Chidiebere Okoh, made the call when they paid a sympathy/condolence visit to the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Greg Ugwu.

While expressing dismay over the activities of herdsmen in the state, the councillors recalling that the dust raised in the massacre of about 48 persons at the Ukpabi Nimbo community when similar attack occured in April 25 this year was yet to settle before the latest attack, noting that they would no longer fold their arms as leaders at the grassroots while herdsmen continued to enjoy a field day.

This came as fears gripped the people of the Akagbeugwu community following threats by the youths to carry out reprisal attacks against the Fulani herdsmen that allegedly attacked their community. The youths warned the herdsmen to immediately vacate the community as they were no longer comfortable with their stay.

Also, the three remaining victims of the attack are still battling for their lives at the Mother of Christ hospital and Parklane Teaching hospital as a result of the impact of the injuries they sustained. One of the survivors, a 65-year old Ifeoma Agbo lost the battle, early Saturday.

Speaking during the condolence visit to the community, the leader of the councillors forum, Okoh said the unprovoked attack by the herdsmen was dastardly but urged the angry youths of the area not to take laws into their hands as the security agencies were already working hard to unmask those behind the “heinous act”.