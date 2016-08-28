Edo 2016: Esan South East Monarchs throw weight behind APC Candidate

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Fourteen traditional rulers in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo, on Saturday, endorsed the candidacy of Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the September 10 Governorship election in Edo.

The monarchs, spoke through the Onogie of Ewohimi, Peter Usifoh II, when the governorship candidate stopped over at the palace before a rally at the Ewohimi.

With the other monarchs in attendance, the Ewohimi monarch said their decision is based on what the incumbent governor, Adams Oshiomhole has done to bring more respectability to traditional institutions in the state.

The monarchs, who also commended Oshiomhole, and the APC for what have been done to transform the state with developmental projects, noted this was however made posible through the contribution of the likes of Obaseki.

According to Onogie of Ewohimi, “Oshiomhole has govern the state well, there is no words for me to described his person, no traditional ruler or community that have not benefited from his government.

“For us the traditional rulers, he (Oshiomhole) lifted us up from shackle, he has always been supportive of our course. That is why, whenever he calls us, we are always more than willing to oblige him.

“He brought the traditional institutions in the state to limelight and we are to him and his partners, those of you who have been working with him, including you, Obaseki.

“There is no part of Edo State that has not been touched with developmental projects of his government. We will support you, but we will want you to do more than what your predecessor did.”