Bala-Usman Moves to Reposition NPA, Redeploys 19 GMs

Eromosele Abiodun

Less than 48 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari approved the composition of the Governing Boards of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the new Managing Director of NPA, Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman, has redeployed 19 senior management staff, a move aimed at repositioning the agency.

A significant development in the redeployment was that southerners now head the London office and Abuja liaison office of the agency for the first time.

They are Mrs Akinbayo C. O. and Ephraim Okon who were Asst. General Managers Admin and Commercial respectively.

While Akinbayo is to head the London Office as Ag. General Manager, Okon will now oversee the agency’s Abuja liaison office as Asst. General Manager. The London office and the Abuja Liaison Office were formerly headed by Abdullahi Buhari and Mohammed Nasir Anas respectively.

The London office in particular is seen as a pathway to becoming the agency’s Managing Director.

In a memo sent to the affected staff, the NPA boss directed that the redeployment takes immediate effect and asked all affected staff to report to the MD and other EDs for the duty assigned them.

Top on the list is the General Manager ND & JV, Mrs Madubuike Ugowho, who is now General Manager, Special Duties while the General Manager, Western Ports, Ajayi Micheal Kayode was asked to report to the Managing Director for duty as General Manager, Public Affairs.

Capt. Ebubegu Ihenacho who was before now the General Manager, Public Affairs was asked to report to Executive Director, M & O for duty as General Manager, M & C Western Ports.

Also, Talabi Tolulope who was General Manager, C&SP was asked to report to the Managing Director for duty as General Manager, NB&JV while General Manager, Marine and Operations, Goje Abdulahi Aliyu, was asked to report to Executive Director, M&O for duty as General Manager, Eastern Ports.

On his part, General Manager, London Office, Abdulahi Buhari is to report to the Managing Director for duty as General Manager, SERVICOM.

General Manager, Abuja Liaison Office, Mohammed Nasir Anas, is to report to Executive Director, F&A for duty as General Manager, Admin while the current General Manager SERVICOM, Kabir Edward was asked to report Executive Director, M&O for duty as General Manager, M&C Eastern Ports.

The General Manager, PP&D Yusuf Ahmed, was redeployed as General Manager, HSE and is also to report to Executive Director, M&O while General Manager, Maintenance, Obinomen Peter Micheal, was directed to report to the Executive Director, E&TS for duty as General Manager, Capital Projects.

General Manager, Eastern Ports, Asanga Joshua, was redeployed to Marine operations as General Manager and he is to report to Executive Director, M&O while Mohammed Ahmed Rufai who was General Manager, Capital Projects was asked to report to Executive Director, E&TS for duty as General Manager PP&D.

Others are the General Manager, Special Duties, Efere Caroline (Mrs), now General Manager, Superannuation; Ag, General Manager, HSE, Gbadamosi R.A. is now Ag. General Manager, Western Ports; Ag. General Manager, M&C, Onuenyenwa Simeon Obumneme now Ag. General Manager, Corporate & Strategic Planning, Ag. General Manager, Procurement, Jatto Adeiza, is now Ag. General Manager, Maintenance and Asst. General Manager, Operations, Dandare Ahmed, is now Ag, General Manager, Procurement.

Buhari had on Thursday approved the composition of the Governing Boards of the NPA and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).