Senate C’ttee Threatens to Probe Dalung, NOC over Failure in Olympics

Solomon Dalung

AFTERMATH OF RIO 2016

  • Thumbs down Under-23 team on Japanese largess

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Obinna Ogba, said the committee might probe the roles of the Minister of Sport, Solomon Dalung and the Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC) in the abysmal performance of Nigeria’s team at the just concluded Olympics 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Ogba who made who made this disclosure in Abuja, said a lot of factors ranging from funding to logistics contributed to Nigeria’s woeful failure at the games.

“My committee intends to invite the NOC to come and brief us on the Olympics. Apart from the late arrival of our athletes’ kits, you can see even our national anthem at the opening ceremony was the wrong one. So, all these, we are going to find out what happened when we resume,” Ogba said.

Ogba also criticised the football team for collecting $390,000 donation by a Japanese plastic surgeon, Dr. katsuya Takasu, saying the team did not know the source of the money.

“I don’t think it was nice for our country to accept such money given the happenings around world now. Money is good but it’s not every money that comes your way that you collect. So, I associate myself fully with the President of the Nigeria Football Federation,” he noted.

  • Akin Malaolu

    A gift is not good when it is given as an appreciation of good conduct but PADDING of Nation’s budgets are GOOD.
    Senators my FOOT.

  • Smith Omoagbede

    This senator is corrupt and bigoted. How do you ask people that are not being appreciated by their own country not to accept commendation from another quarter. Instead of talking of how to pay Coach Siasia his outstanding 5 months allowance, this man is busy talking of the source of the money doled out by the Japanese. In fact, be it blood money, money from Okija shrine or proceeds of Haliburton scandal, it’s a slap on the face of Nigeria authorities who don’t know how to promote what unites us (sports), but sponsors what divides us (religion) such as sponsoring pilgrims to Mecca while kits for our Olympians arrived 2 days to closing. Nigeria still have a long way to go.