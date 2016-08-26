Senate C’ttee Threatens to Probe Dalung, NOC over Failure in Olympics

AFTERMATH OF RIO 2016

Thumbs down Under-23 team on Japanese largess

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Obinna Ogba, said the committee might probe the roles of the Minister of Sport, Solomon Dalung and the Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC) in the abysmal performance of Nigeria’s team at the just concluded Olympics 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Ogba who made who made this disclosure in Abuja, said a lot of factors ranging from funding to logistics contributed to Nigeria’s woeful failure at the games.

“My committee intends to invite the NOC to come and brief us on the Olympics. Apart from the late arrival of our athletes’ kits, you can see even our national anthem at the opening ceremony was the wrong one. So, all these, we are going to find out what happened when we resume,” Ogba said.

Ogba also criticised the football team for collecting $390,000 donation by a Japanese plastic surgeon, Dr. katsuya Takasu, saying the team did not know the source of the money.

“I don’t think it was nice for our country to accept such money given the happenings around world now. Money is good but it’s not every money that comes your way that you collect. So, I associate myself fully with the President of the Nigeria Football Federation,” he noted.