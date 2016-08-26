Ondo Guber: Confusion As APC Shifts Primary Election Again

By James Sowole in Akure

The controversy that arose on the gubernatorial primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to select the party’s flag-bearer for the November election continued on Friday as there was conflicting information on the actual date of the exercise.

THISDAY learnt from a source close to the camp of the embattled State Chairman of the party, Isaacs Kekemeke that the National Executive of the party had postponed the primary election from the August 31 date.

While this information was being circulated, the camp that was opposed to the chairman’s camp debunked the postponement of the primary.

The Director of Publicity of the party, Steve Otaloro said the primary election had been postponed, but the Publicity Secretary, Omooba Abayomi Adesanya, issued a one paragraph statement that the primary would still hold on Wedenesday, August 31.

Abayomi stated: “Ondo State APC primary election will hold on Wednesday (31st of August) as rescheduled. Please, disregard rumour of another postponement. Thanks”.

The postponement made it the second time that the primary election of the party would be shifted.