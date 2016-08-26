No Respite Yet for FG Until Nigerians Enjoy Good Roads, Says Fashola

.Asks Truck owners to evacuate them or…

By Ademola Babalola in Ibadan

The Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has said that there is no respite yet for the Federal Government until Nigerians are happy with the state of our roads comparable to the best infrastructural facilities available anywhere in the world.

To this end, he expressed President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to ease people’s

sufferings through the government’s unwavering commitment to the construction of quality roads that can stand the test of time.

Fashola stated this during an unscheduled inspection of the ongoing construction of section two of Oyo-Ogbomoso road in Oyo state. He was accompanied on the tour by the state Federal Works Controller, Mr. Anya Omorekpe, and other top government officials.

He expressed happiness that work has commenced on the road after three years of abandonment due to lack of funding to the contractor; Reynolds Construction Company.

Fashola appealed to the contractor handling the project to employ artisans in order to plough back to the economy.

He equally urged truck drivers and others who park indiscriminately on highways to desist to enhance free flow of traffic on the nation’s roads or risk forceful ejection and appropriate sanctions.