Nigerians Will Witness Positive Change in 2 Years, Says Amosun

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governments at all levels will deliver the change promised to Nigerians in the next two years .

Amosun, who stated this in an interview with journalists shortly after the Progressive Governors Forum’s lecture in Kaduna on Thursday, admitted that challenges confronting the nation were enormous, but said they were surmountable.

“Yes we have challenges, but the challenges are not insurmountable. We are already on the right track, but we need to do more.

“The issue is that the problems we met on ground are far more than what we are portraying to Nigerians. Irrespective of these challenges, however, we are determined; we are challenged, we are ready and we are equal to the task,” the governor said.