Herdsmen Attack: Police Arrest One, as Rep Tasks FG on Protection of Kinsmen

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

Enugu State Police command has arrested one of the suspected herdsmen that attacked and killed a Catholic seminarian, Lazarus Nwafor, and injured four others, including a pregnant woman, at the Ndiagu Attakwu-Akagbeugwu community in Nkanu West local government area of Enugu state in the early hours of Thursday.

The suspect simply identified as 20- year old Umaru Isah from Gusau, Zamfara state, according to a release by the Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, was arrested through intelligence information gathered.

This came as the member representing Nkanu West/Nkanu East federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Chukwuemeka Ujam and a native of the community appealed to the federal government and the security agencies to protect members of his constituency from further attacks by Fulani herdsmen.

Ujam who made the appeal when he visited Attakwu community in Akagbeugwu , Nkanu West local government area, in company of the member representing Enugu East/Isiuzo federal constituency, Kingsley Ebenyi, to pay his condolences and sympathies to the people over the invasion of the community by herdsmen, noted that the killing of the Catholic seminarian and wounding of four others was painful and unprovoked.

  • Dike Victor

    When Nigerians don’t petition Mr.Buhari under ICC court , Fulani herdsmen will keep on killing without no justice ! As long as MR Buhari is in power ! How can one tribe keep on terrorising other from Boko Haram the Hausa and Fulani herdsmen and Mr. Buhari says Nigeria is not negotiable ! Because others are look up in as slaves !!!to the northern Muslims since they came into power, have you ever heard of one good morning Igbos start killing other tribes or like wise the Yorubas !! Is always the Fulani / Hausa who kills and always saying One nigeria !!! Is Buhari a good man ? When Nigerians don’t wake up and petition and sue Mr Buhari in ICC court justice , his pple will never stop kills !! The worst is yet to happen !!! Nigerians should wake up and confront him by the horn then he will stop kills with his pple !! A real Nigeria never allow his pple to be killed !!! If he proves he is not from Niger !!