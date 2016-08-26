Chibok Families to Buhari: Bring Back Our Girls or Resign

Relatives of the abducted Chibok girls have accused the federal government of abandoning their daughters to suffer in captivity, and have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign if he cannot rescue the girls.

The relatives spoke yesterday in Abuja after they were stopped by security operatives from reaching the Aso Rock presidential villa to see the president.

The protest march, the second in a week, was organised by the BringBackOurGirls group.
The relatives of the missing girls said the president neglected them after repeated unfulfilled promises.
The girls were abducted by the extremist sect, Boko Haram, since April 14, 2014.

Enoch Mark, father of two of the girls, said Buhari had failed the Chibok people who voted for him in 2015 with the hope that he would ensure the return of the girls.

“Many Chibok parents voted for you because we believed that you would ensure the return of our daughters. You promised us that you were a military man and that you cannot lie. You said the war will not be over until the girls are back,” Mark said.

“Now we hear shouts of victory. And you turn around and say you do not know how to get our daughters. Former President Sani Abacha told us that no country can fight war for up to 24 hours without its government knowing about it. If the president lacks intelligence to bring back the girls let him resign.

“We have men who can do the job. There is nothing that Nigeria does not have. What is stopping the president from giving the orders?” he queried.

The mother of Dorcas Yakubu, the girl who spoke in the recent Boko Haram video, said the federal government should exchange the detained terrorists for her daughter if the government had no better option.

“Because it is obvious that no serious effort has been made to ensure the rescue of our daughters, otherwise we would have heard some good news,” she said.

Yakubu said the security operatives preventing her and the other members of the #BringBackOurGirls group from reaching the president were stopping her from fulfilling the request of her daughter.

“My daughter pleaded with me to try and see the president personally and talk to him regarding the rescue of the Chibok girls. They named her Maida. I named my daughter Dorcas, but they changed her name,” she said.
Yakubu called on the first lady, Aisha Buhari, to do her best to assist mothers like her.
Hauwa Abama, another mother of one of the abducted children, said the government was responsible for her ordeal.

“Government is the one that has taken my daughter from me,” she said.
Other relatives, Rhoda Ishaku, whose only sister, Zara, has been with her captors for over two years, and Martha Enoch, wife of Enoch Mark, called on the government to put an end to the silence and return their children.

Mrs. Enoch said her husband suffered a heart attack as a result of the trauma they have been through.
The co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls group, Oby Ezekwesili, expressed disappointment over the government’s inability to rescue the girls.

She said she was more disappointed that after seven months of the group’s engagement with the president, he was still saying that there was no credible intelligence to lead the government to the whereabouts of the girls.

She said the group would repeat their march to the Villa every 72 working hours until the president made a decisive decision on the Chibok girls’ rescue.

She said: “Mr President, we are tired of being told that there is no credible intelligence. When Gowon visited, the president said the same thing. Credible intelligence will not fall from the sky. It doesn’t fall from the sky. The president should make decisions. We can’t take it and go home.

Nigerians voted for you to solve this problem. Your excuses will not work. We are so disappointed because there is low energy in the issue of our girls. Close your eyes and imagine that any of them are your granddaughters. They would not still be in captivity.

“When you campaigned you said you will bring them back; you would do everything possible. Have you done everything possible?”

  • shakara123

    Please tell him oh!!!

  • bbr
    • Okwuchukwu David

      Just tell me one out of PMB’s campaign promises he has fulfilled

    • netset

      SO it is easy to resign in your own way like this one by BBOG parent have said,be realistic brother.

  • Akin Malaolu

    When minds are troubled ,emotions like these comes for awhile because of Human Understanding of LOSS can hardly be faulted in times of REMEMBRANCE.
    I do also sometimes feels for our loses and loses of others as well , but the issue of Chibok Girls must be clearly understood.

    The brigandage and the brutish methods used by Boko Haram could hardly be distinguished from wild animals on the prowl and they committed a degree of inhumanity and downright bestiality unknown in modern and civilised societies since HITLER.

    Nigeria with other Neighbours have changed the course of wars and it must be re-assuring to the Parents and all other Parents who lost by abductions or by deaths loved ones that the Boko Haram menace is been eroded and with comforting speeds.
    Asking the President to resign when he is winning the wars is a MISJUDGMENT of the HIGHEST ORDER. Can we not exercise some patience and offer fervent prayers audibly said or not for the speedy recovery of all Nigerians abducted.
    Mr President ,should continue to show the compassion and love that he started and known with in all critical matters that has plagued our dear Nation.

    Finally, BBOG must make it the duty to seek for explanations from highest quarters through peaceful means and only through that always. The Boko Haram idiots are more ready to prolonged their hold on the Girls once they noticed discordant tunes amongst us.

    These wars must be won.

    • sylvester

      APC e-rat always trolling.

      • Akin Malaolu

        What is the need of this nonsense please.

    • austin

      “Finally, BBOG must make it the duty to seek for explanations from highest quarters through peaceful means and only through that always. The Boko Haram idiots are more ready to prolonged their hold on the Girls once they noticed discordant tunes amongst us”.

      Dis you make this same suggestion when BBOG started their campaign or is this a whole new revelation coming from you?

      • Akin Malaolu

        All Nigerians condemned the abduction of the Girls and we all welcomed the initiative of the founders of BBOG.

        Today’s achieved results against these idiots called Boko are also not unknown.
        The BBOG is not an intelligence wing nor prosecutors of wars hence they have to show some measure of restraint in their clamour.
        ISIS have partnered with this Zealot and we must think of the safety of the chibok Girls and others that are in captivity before committing them to their deaths.

        • austin

          BBOG was formed after the girls were already in captivity and thereby in danger. If BBOG was a discordant tune then, it is still a discordant tune now. If it was used to harass the last government to get the girls released, then it’s mandate is not over as long as the girls remain in captivity. They should even be more vocal now the government has declared the war “techinically” over and here are no girls in sight. They gave the government one full year to act, abi one year never pass, yet nothing. The BBOG ranks have been decimated by appointments (on this point I no know book but the evidence abounds). Telling the rest to go and run for election is not very nice especially when they were all former bed fellows.
          I think because it is all politics, and they are all in one camp, this matter should be treated as a family affair. BBOG should be allowed to riot to their hearts content, the occupiers of the villa should be allowed to pontificate all they want, and one day surely they would work it all out.

          • Akin Malaolu

            I don’t know of election or appointments, I appreciate your pains which are genuine too.
            But on the Girls, subterfuge and cajolery won’t be necessary I believe but Patience and Prayers.

    • kenn

      It’s better to under promise and over deliver, than to over promise and under deliver.
      However, I am amazed that you can be this humble in articulating your points. Kudos to you.

      • Akin Malaolu

        Change comes after PATIENCE because the TURNING ABOUT and LAYING DOWN are tasking to complete.

        Watch your pockets as you stroll, you never can tell the EYES looking for redemption.