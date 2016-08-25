Osinbajo: FG Saves N1.4trn from Stopped Oil Subsidy

9
2253

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, has disclosed that the Federal Government has saved N1.4 trillion from the discontinuance of oil subsidy.

He also assured Nigerians that very soon, the foreign exchange market will stabilize going by some radical policies already introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“With the deregulation of the downstream petroleum sector, there has been a significant increase in the availability of petrol throughout the country plus the savings of N1.4 trillion on subsidy payments alone”.

The Vice President who spoke in Kano on Thursday during the third day of the 15th Joint Planning Board and National Council on development meeting, urged Nigerians to restore confidence in President  Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, insisting that soonest, the current economic problems will become a thing of the past.

“Also, with a more flexible exchange rate regime, we will have to decrease the pressure on the external reserve. In the short run, of course, there should be consequences for inflation. We expect that with greater priority we have seen in the implementation of the policy by the CBN, the foreign exchange market will stabilize and confidence will be restored.

“The adoption of SDGs in September 2015 was intended to place our world on the part of sustainable development by the year 2030. The 17 SDGs, which combined economic, social and environmental objectives, are intended to be universal unlike the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) which were made solely for developing countries.

“The universal application of the SDGs and their 169 targets show that they are a menu of options. This allows the implementation to take count of different national realities, capacities, policies and priorities.

“In the Nigerian context, some of the issues that must engage our minds will lead to economic diversification, sustain economic growth, eradication of extreme poverty, promoting social inclusion, creating jobs, sparring environmental degradation, including climate change.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Arabakpura

    If the dollar exchange does not come below N300 in a month’s time, I will sing Nunc Dimittis for Nigeria!

  • BankyMons

    Sorry you didnt stop oil subsidy! What you did was to lie to Nigerians and then make the final consumer pay for the subsidies! If you know you truly removed subsidy, then take us back to the former pump prices (prices should be even lower as crude oil prices fell and pump prices fell in other countries as well). Osibade the lying ex-pastor of RCCG!!!!!

    • Ade Whenu

      It seems to me more like you being confused than Osinbanjo lying. There is cost associated with up stream and down stream production and distribution of oil. If subsidy is removed the natural thing is for the oil marketers to push up price. I am not sure how Osinbanjo is responsible for that. Likewise I do not see the point or need of insulting the man. You can still make an intelligent point and be appreciated without the need for insults.

      • ‘ned

        Ade we are still subsidisng PMS. The Bridging cost to different parts of Nigeria still amount to siubsidies.

        The goal of the outright deregulation is not yet there because what we have is not yet a full deregulation and some persons are still profiting from it. Kerosene is an example where subsidy still exists no one buys it for less than N100 a litre..

        OIl marketers have in fact not pushed up prices. The benchmark for N145 a litre for petrol was N275 to the dollar but today the price has gone to N400 to the dollar. None of the markters gets the dollars from the banks. Sanusi even pointed out the folly of the present system. Round tripping has been alive and well under this administration like it was in 2004 to 2005.

        The lacuna in forex policy and the non representation/passage of the PIB has created its own set of corruption as well as corrupt enrichment.

        Let us all be objective and put our governments on their toes. They should start thinking and stop dreaming. It killed us under the previous administration and it is doing so today.

        • Ade Whenu

          Ned thank you for your wonderful and logical explanation which I find very beneficial. The reality is that my interest is the wellbeing and improvement in the quality of life of all Nigerians.

          When we have the opportunity to express our views on topics of national interest it is imperative to express ourselves with clarity and decency as you have done. Once we start being insulting and disrespectful we distract people. Thanks once again for your much appreciated clarification.

      • BankyMons

        Shut up, the last time I checked it was the FGN of Osibade and his master who fixed the pump prices!!!! The market wasn’t allowed to determine the fair value of the product or you are not aware of this? You do not have to put your comment under mine, you could have made yours based on your uninformed stance of the subject matter. Mr Osibade and his master are liars and they will pay dearly for it.

        • Ade Whenu

          You are clearly unrefined and I’ll mannered, it is therefore unproductive engaging you. I will simply let you be!

          • BankyMons

            Next time when you want to ‘engage’ people that you have never met in your life better don’t start with insults. Go back and read the first line of your initial post. You can be anybody’s mouthpiece but don’t tell me how to address a confirmed liar like Mr Osibade.

  • MRnaijawantalk

    Prof the savings who e epp ?