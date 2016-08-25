Blasphemy: Yari Explains How Eight People Were Killed in Zamfara

  • Says they were Muslims, culprits will be prosecuted
  • Sultan condemns attack

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

Zamfara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Alhaji Abdulazeez Yari, has vowed that perpetrators of the violence in Talata Mafara in the state on Monday, resulting in the death of eight persons will be arrested and prosecuted.

Eight persons were set ablaze following an altercation between two students of a polytechnic in Talata Mafara. One of the students was alleged to have committed blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed, resulting in a mob reaction and violence that led to his death and that of seven others when they were burnt alive in a residence.

The governor, who explained the incident to newsmen after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday at the State House, Abuja, said even though no arrest had been made by the police, investigations were on-going to ensure that the perpetrators of the crime do not go unpunished.

Yari said: “At the time I left Zamfara, no arrest had been made. Immediately the incident happened, the school authority shut down the institution.

“The police and DSS are carrying out their investigation and soon there will be arrests. The government will not take this lightly, people taking the law into their hands?

“If you say the punishment of those who abused the Prophet should be death, and you now kill innocent people, and by the way there is a government in place; there are laws and there are courts where Islamic laws are practised in Zamfara.

“So why should someone take the law into his hands? So definitely all the culprits will be brought to book.”

Dispelling the perception that the violence was religious in nature, the governor explained that it was a fallout of a disagreement between two students.

He explained: “I think what happened was unnecessary and it was not supposed to happen. From the intelligence report I got from the security agencies, there was a fight between two students and I think one of them injured the other and started shouting that his assailant had abused Prophet Muhammad and other students came and beat the other boy who is Yoruba and from Kogi State.

“Some people said he was a Muslim and some said the boy was a Christian, so they beat the student until he collapsed and thought he was dead. Then security personnel requested help from one shop owner who then took the boy to the hospital in his car.

“Then the students heard that the boy was still alive and was in the hospital. So they went to the hospital. However, the boy was rescued by soldiers in the hospital. But I don’t know if the boy is alive or dead now.

“Then the students went back to the polytechnic and burnt the shop of the person who gave his car to rescue the boy and they came back to town again and you know the police in the division, they don’t have enough men to contain riots, so before reinforcement could arrive, the crowd threw tyres on the man’s house and burnt the house down.

“That was how everyone in the house was killed and everyone killed in the house was Muslim and not the rumours going around on the social media that Christians were killed in Zamfara.

“In fact, the mob wanted to go and burn churches and attack non-Muslims but the security forces stopped them. Talata Mafara is my home town and that’s where I live.”

Reacting to the attack in Zamfara, the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), an Islamic body led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, yesterday condemned the violent attack in the state, following the alleged blasphemy on the Prophet of Islam.

JNI described the attack as “most unfortunate”.

“This recurring matter is becoming tediously monotonous and remains condemned in the strongest terms,” the JNI said in the statement signed by its general secretary, Khalid Aliyu.

The JNI said all Muslims should see themselves as faithful in the practice of the religion and not assume the position of judges to mete out punishment against anyone.

“The nasty behaviour of some miscreants should not be misconstrued as the Islamic teaching,” the JNI said.

It conveyed the condolences of the Sultan to “all the affected victims of the unfortunate incidence” and called on “respective predominant Muslim communities to be very wary and cautious of the crafty art of blasphemy within or around their respective communities and learn to handle such matters with utmost caution no matter the provocations that may arise therefrom”.

  • Jon West

    Why do we have to be suffer these animals from the blighted North of Nigeria? Frederick Lugard, see what you have wrought!! In a state where students cannot even score 1% in a test where other students from the Southeast require to score above 70% and consistently score more than this threshold, the Governor’s greatest achievement is the institutionalization of Sharia Law. If these student vermin that committed this crime were asked to come for an academic test, they would all run for dear life. However when the call is for murder, rape and arson, they gather in their multitudes.
    Those who brought these animals to power, after we had thought that we had been rid of them for life, will have a lot to answer for. The Governor came to brief his fellow Islamic Fundamentalist at the Villa on the progress with Islamic retrogression in Zamfara in line with the plan to ensure the retrogression of the whole of Nigeria in all aspects of human endeavour. Let the North Burn to ashes as a spiritual sacrifice for the birth of a New Nigeria!! Let The North Burn!!!!!!!!!! Let starvation reign!!!

    • Ola

      Jon West, six people committed a heinous crime and investigation is on going but you advocate the burning down of the whole Northern part of Nigeria
      Don’t you think your thoughts are more extreme than those you want to correct.

      • Maria Darego

        Even the Governor used the word “mob”!!!! Where did you get 6 people from from? Keep on making excuses for them!!!! Jon west is not saying anyone should go and burn down Northern Nigeria! He is saying since the Northerners themselves only know how to burn and destroy and kill and maim; they should continue! Can you honestly stand in front of a mirror and tell yourself what you have in common with the people in Zamfara? Are their values your values? Do you aspire to be like them? If your honest answer is NO, then you should understand where Jon West is coming from.

      • Tea

        Jon West reply is not based on just this incident in Zamfara. if you have lived in this country for some years now you will understand that as a Christian or non Muslim living in the North you are an endangered specie. The situation is most worrisome to say the least.

      • Mathew

        Dear Ola, I can understand Jon west feelings, though not coincide with his thought, the level of animalistic in the North is very disturbing. Why would these people always kill at every slightest thing? When will these madness end? The governor said no arrest yet, what a country.

  • Latest News

  • AyoJon

    That shop owner is a hero.

  • DIMEJI

    Bunch of lunatics . People abuse Jesus , they even abuse God the Almighty talk less of Muhammed
    The sad thing is anyone could just accuse anybody of speaking against Muhammed and these fools would not even deem it fit to verify the truth first before killing the accused

    • Tea

      Worst still these are supposed to be educated persons – Polytechnic students

      • Dr. Jegede, Ajibade Ebenezer

        What type education are they giving them there? Almajiri curriculum and terrorist doctrines of course.

  • Okpomo

    Quite unfortunate how govt allows these heinous crimes to keep recurring without punishing the perpetrators.

  • pius pumpum

    Surprising that no arrest has been made so far….thats very indicting….Ominous signs Nigeria is extremely sick every meaningful person especially the West(United kingdom and America)should do all within their powers to make sure that the fast intending catastrophe does not happen because the consequences on their own countries they will never imagine.

    The elites of the north like the pleb called Kwankwaso should see one of the after math of their actions like the mass wedding he just conducted or want to for people that hardly have the capacity to get for themselves one square meal a day while producing children that will be worst than them.

  • par2002la

    Fellow Nigerians,
    Nigerians voted for a change.These changes will come! Structural development and Nigeria to be better place is not a part of the change we should expect.. The change is going to be mostly on religion. The main aim and objective why Buhari came to power are.
    !. Religious development
    2. prosperity of his family, kins men and women
    3 prison past and present enemies.
    The body language of Buhari in his present and past statement couple with what a truth muslem stand for,he is a typical example Mr Buhari.
    During World War One, propaganda was employed on a global scale. The basic connotation of propaganda has always been “advocacy and mass communication” or dissemination of information, or eve rumours to influence public opinion.
    In war strategist, Astrologers and other followers of the kind should infuse spirit into the army by pointing out the impregnable nature of the array of his army; secret agents should circulate among the enemy, spreading rumours of their certain defeat.”
    A Chinese tactician discussing the art of war had said, “In night fighting beacons and drum are largely used; in day-fighting a great number of banners and flag and the enemy’s eyes and ears are confounded.” All this is a far cry from the insidious means of psychological warfare warring States in our time bring into use against one another.
    Practitioners of the art (propaganda) have so perfected the techniques of calculating and managing psychological impacts that those subjected to their wiles very often do not realize that their minds are being conditioned in a particular direction or that they are being systematically brain-washed.
    In the same way and manner, the president of Nigeria (Buhari) and his party APC are playing on the intelligent of Nigeria and Nigerians. Soon it will be 2019. The propaganda style are:-
    (1) Three weeks after my swearing Ceremony as the president of Nigeria,boko haram will not exist
    (2) Maximium this december it will be the end of boko haram.
    (3) The military and airforce are not equipped
    (4) Nigeria are waiting to buy armed from USA
    It should be said allowed and clear that the APC is confused. while our president have different mindset and direction. Islamization of Nigeria espacially north is a must. Majority of Nigeria news dailies are no longer reporting news of boko haram but daily basis bombing.
    The Prophet Muhammad defined the state of peace and tolerance as a moment when the entire world submits to Allah and embraces Islam and that is the way that Islam defines “peace” and “tolerance”.
    In Islam, the way to achieve peace is through settlement, jihad, and the institution of the Sharia (Islamic law)… not compromise… not tolerance of other religions… not allowing non-Muslims to exist and live their lives as they wish.
    And before the State of Universal Islamization, “It is the duty of every Muslim male to wage war against Infidels” – not just by preaching and persuading, but by any means necessary and as the world has seen, by extreme violence whenever possible. It is one of the core beliefs of Islam.
    THESE ARE REASONS WHILE NORTHERN PART OF NIGERIA WILL FALL TO BOKO HARAM:-
    (1) The president of Nigeria is a true and devoted muslim
    (2) The chief of army of staff is also a true and devoted muslim
    (3) The chief of air staff is the same true and devoted muslim.
    These are very important areas in the forces that are stragegist and not sentiment of religious brotherhood. The body language of the president of the Nigeria Buhari are:-
    (a) Negociation with boko haram
    ((b) They should be treated the same ways as south south militants.
    (c) In 2001 at an Islamic seminar in Kaduna, Buhari was given an opportunity to choose between Nigeria’s secularism and fundamentalist Islam, this is what he said; “I will continue to show openly and inside me the total commitment to the Sharia movement that is sweeping all over Nigeria”, he then added that; “God willing, we will not stop the agitation for the total implementation of the Sharia in the country”.Buhari an advocate of sharia was chosen to address that seminar in Kaduna because of his advocacy and he did not disappoint because he is one of the boardroom voices of Sharia
    This is my submission. Nigeria and Nigerians needs prayers .President Buhari reign is a cause likened to Isreal that needed self King instead of that of God.
    Madrid-Spain

  • Auta62

    The constant frame up of Christians by some demented Islamist to kill must be brought to stop. Christians anywhere and everywhere across the country must rise up to defend themselves in the face of attrocities being committed against them by some misguided Moslems under the guise of blasphemy. What is happening gave credence to the planned Islamization agenda of the country.

  • Tea

    All these are stories – na today. from the narration of the governor one can tell that these northern states are not ready to step into the ring to halt religious riots and intolerance. Imagine rioters going to the Police station and causing wahala meanwhile not 1 person was shot but when innocent persons hold peaceful rallies they are shot dead.
    We are aware that in most states of the north Christians are endangered species like in Iraqi, Syria and other middle belt areas, Nigeria is now the same. It is very easy for a northern Muslim to kill a Christian or non Christian by claiming falsely that the person isn’t a Muslim and have blasphemed. Thank God Christian leaders are beginning to preach the right message at this time of Persecution of the body of Christ rather than preaching peace and tithe giving when Christian lives are under threat. Unless all religious attacks on Christians and non muslims is avenged, these things will not stop in the north especially when government is incompetent to protect its citizens and law breakers are never brought to book.

    • Fula

      If the lives of Christian are in such a clear and present danger, why would many southern Christians still live in the North. There is, usually a very wide gap between the reality and the bugaboo been spread online these days.

  • sao

    It is very wrong and against natural moral law to commit crime in the name of any deity.

  • Joe Adugu

    Of all places, I am wondering what a Kogi man is doing in Zamfara State. Why would one insist on living among people that kill at the slightest provocation. These people should be left to live alone.

  • Cheta God

    What type of religion is this? Look at what the gov is saying: no arrests ! This is their usual talk when these numerous incidents occur. From the sultan to governors to Buhari same story. The northern muslim is yet to make their agenda public. Tomorrow people will ask why all the agitation down southern Nigeria.
    May God save Nigeria from these evil men and their religion.

  • Netanyahu

    As we say in this clime, this na morning. Any SS or SE person still living in those godforsaken barren desert states must have his head re-examined. What a hypocritical bunch of beasts. The jihadist governor claims there were not enough police to curtail the rioting but you have more than enough police and ammunition in the south east to snuff life out of unarmed peaceful protesters. 24 hours after the madness no arrests have been made, even after the rioters marched through the city to the hospital where the first victim was receiving treatment, yet no arrests were made. Imagine if this had happened in the east, all the SSS, police, army, civil defense all would have swarmed the whole town shooting and killing anyone in sight. Any Christian that is still in doubt what buhari stands for should continue to delude himself that they are fighting corruption against the opposition. This is the most clueless jihadist administration since the beginning of this contraption called Nigeria. It’s a shame. Nothing will come out of this. Na today?

  • Almustapha

    I don’t know why some peoples are talking as if they are Igbo or ijaw in terms of their interpretation in a matter like this,bcos they know nothing about the religion of ISLAM but when ever an unfortunate incident like this happen,that is when u start seeing their hatred comments.