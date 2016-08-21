HWPL to Host “2nd Annual Commemoration of the WARP Summit” in Seoul, South Korea in September

Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL, Chairman Man Hee Lee) is hosting its “2nd Annual Commemoration of September 18th World Alliance of Religions’ Peace Summit” from September 17th through 19th. At the 2nd Annual Commemoration many of the world’s political and religious leaders, as well as women and youth leaders, will gather.

Approximately 1,000 public figures from 120 countries around the world are expected to take part in this event, including: the former President of Croatia, Ivo Josipović; the Minister of Justice of Sri Lanka, Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe; President of the Spanish Society for International Human Rights Law, Carlos Villan Duran; the Youth Representative of The United Nations Association of New York, Juan Pablo Celis Garcia; along with various ministers, chief justices, high level government officials, and former presidents. During the event, participants will partake in various meetings for the implementation of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW).

The meetings that will be held on the 17th and 19th in Seoul will cover important topics such as the role of the legal system to resolve religious conflicts, and the current role of the International Court of Justice of the United Nations in resolving armed conflicts, and will consist of: Advocacy Forum for the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War, Media Forum for Advocacy of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War, The 4th HWPL International Law Peace Committee Meeting, International Religious Leaders Conference, Conference for the Implementation of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War, 2016 IWPG Network Forum.

On the 18th, there will be an outdoor event at the Seoul Olympic Stadium. This event will mark its beginning with a parade, bringing in participants from all walks of life around the world. The parade will be followed by a card section performance by 12,000 members of the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) with a theme of world peace and cessation of war. This performance is expected to deliver the inspiration of peace and harmony that transcends all borders of nation, race, and religion.

12,000 youth longing for peace presented card section performance at the WARP Summit 2014.

Through the 2014 WARP Summit, HWPL signed on the Agreement to Propose the Enactment of International Law for the Cessation of Wars and World Peace. In September of 2015, HWPL launched the HWPL International Law Peace Committee, which consists of international law scholars, professors, and chief justices. In March of 2016, HWPL proclaimed the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War, along with international law experts from various countries.

Following the Declaration, the “Legislate Peace” Campaign (a global advocacy movement aimed at establishing international law consistent with the DPCW) has been conducted worldwide. Since its beginning in March, 535,493 people from 167 different countries have signed their support for the DPCW.

Road map for Legislate Peace Campaign

HWPL’s Peace Projects

1) WARP Summit: Through the WARP Summit which convened for the first time in 2014, HWPL presented two answers to achieve peace: the implementation of the international law on the cessation of war, and a world alliance of religions. Every year since then, the WARP Summit has been sharing its successes in various fields, finding points of further cooperation and direction of advancement.

2) Legislate Peace Campaign: Please click www.peacelaw.org for more information.