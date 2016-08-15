I DON’T DO POLITICS III

OUTSIDE THE BOX BY  ALEX OTTI         alex.otti@thisdaylive.com

“The worst illiterate is the political illiterate. He hears nothing, sees nothing, and takes no part in political life. He doesn’t seem to know that the cost of living, the price of beans, of flour, of rent, of medicines, all depend on political decisions. He even prides himself on his political ignorance, sticks out his chest and says he hates politics. The imbecile doesn’t know that from his political non-participation, comes the prostitute, the abandoned child, the robber and, worst of all, corrupt officials, the lackeys of exploitative multinational corporations”.

Eugen Bertolt Fredrich Brecht (1898-1956)
There can’t be a better way to conclude our three part treatise on the apathy of competent people towards politics, than the above words of Eugen Brecht. Brecht may appear harsh, but he said the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. There are tons of excuses that many people give for their refusal to participate in politics. This is not new given that it is natural that failure be matched with excuses. But excuses do not correct missteps, actions do. And act, we must if we are interested in saving this country from groping in the dark.

As we act, we must not be deterred by real or imaginary negative consequences. It was Ray Anderson who said that the powers that hold people in bondage do not relinquish control very easily. We must convince ourselves that what we are doing is the right thing and that the powers that we see today, are man-made and with consistency and commitment, we are bound to see them no more, when we have battled them to submission. We must also agree that we collectively own the country and refuse to accept a situation where a few people lord it over the rest of us more so, when there is nothing to indicate that those people have much more to offer.

Some people would agonise that the way politics of the country is organised, it is foolhardy to take the risk. The organisation is such that in the legislature, if you are not a ranking member, you can hardly become a principal officer. The question no one has been able to answer is: where they got ranking members in 1999 at the inception of this republic; who made up the first set of principal officers they had at that time? This action aptly describes the saying about climbing up with a ladder and removing and destroying the ladder to ensure no one else is able to climb. As a result of the ranking policy, some legislators who have added little or no value insist on presenting themselves at every election so as not to lose their ranks. Unfortunately, the elites have failed in their responsibility to take on these legislators and educate the electorate with a view to retiring them as those ranks are useless to the people they are ostensibly representing.

As if that is not enough, we are now faced with a situation where the state of the economy has left states and the Federal governments prostrate. But the same entities have been saddled with so much recurrent bills to pay that sooner or later, they won’t be able to function. What we see is that our leaders still behave as if they were in the era of $100 dollar crude prices. Not a lot of them are worried that there should be a relationship between income and expenditure. As a matter of fact, some of them do not even have the intellectual depth to understand that you can’t give what you don’t have.

We still have to pay humongous pecks which our leaders approved for themselves in the era of oil boom. Our leaders still maintain fleets of aircrafts and vehicles, a retinue of aides and grandiose lifestyle while seeking bailout funds and loans. Meanwhile, civil servants and other workers are owed several months of salary areas. If more competent people show interest in how we are governed, many of our leaders would have been required to answer questions on how our common patrimony is managed and would be forced to sit up. The reason they carry on with reckless abandon is that the people who have the capacity to raise issues, ask questions or even seek to replace them at elections don’t seem to be interested.

Still talking about the economic recession facing us and the fact that we have become a poor nation as espoused by President Buhari last week, I believe this is one opportunity for more competent people to get into the ring. Because of the fall in oil prices, states now go home from Abuja with less than half of the allocations they were getting prior to this time. Unfortunately, most of our leaders don’t get it. They seem not to understand that while it may look attractive, going cap in hand to Abuja for federal allocation is not sustainable. Most of the states can run their affairs without relying on the centre if their leaders knew what to do.

When you look at their policies, some of them take anti-business positions. They refuse to invest in their states, ignore failing infrastructure, pay lip service to security and sanitation issues, and are not interested in both the educational and healthcare delivery systems. When they do, it is approached as a favour to the people rather than as a way to improve the environment to attract investment. I have no doubt that some leaders may be forced to abdicate their thrones as people increasingly get restive about the situation. We can see the signs today, but it is still early days.

Some people will argue that they do not have the required funds to participate in an election as it is known to be very expensive. I must admit that elections are not cheap in this part of the globe. My response, however, is that we must start from somewhere. Since Rome was not built in a day, we don’t expect that everyone would become politically active at the same time. Even if that happened, all of them cannot participate at the same level. May be the best place to start from is those who can afford it. Truth be told, there are a lot of people who are in a position to foot the required bill but shy away. One of the reasons they shy away is self- interest. They don’t want to risk their businesses and professions to go into politics. That is understandable. But they should reflect on Brecht’s exhortations above.

What if the politician takes a decision that could negatively affect or even obliterate your business or profession? What is the cost of having an incompetent person make decisions and pass laws on matters that they sometimes hardly know anything about? Do they spare a thought about the future of their families in the hands of misfits? The point one is raising is that we should start with those who are in a position to support their ambitions and extend to other competent hands, who, even if they are not able to fund elections, should benefit from pooled resources from those that they know to sponsor and support them to power. This is the same thing that the so called “chartered politicians” do to perpetuate themselves in power. All these are possibilities either within the context of existing political party structure or under an entirely new party platform.

The next point and probably the most important one is the issue of the electorate that cast the votes that the politicians ride on to get to power. Because we are not interested, those who are interested offer themselves and it is only those that offer themselves that can be voted for. You will be surprised that a lot of the elites do not even vote in elections.

Some of them see election days as public holidays, so they just watch television sets and sleep the whole day or visit friends within the neighborhood, since movement is usually restricted. Some do not even have voters’ cards as they are not registered voters. Some are so insulated from their environment that they have no clue who the candidates are and don’t care to know. So, if this is your lot, how do you think you can make a difference in the affairs that concern you the most? The issue of voter apathy is demonstrated by data from the recent elections conducted in Nigeria. In the 2015 general election, out of the 91.7million voting age population, only 67.4million people offered themselves to be registered. Of this number, the average voter turnout was just over 43% even though this is a huge improvement from the 29% voter turnout recorded in 2011. It is instructive here to note that for the 2015 figures, the only exception is a local government known as Obingwa in Abia State that returned about 95% voter turnout just for the Governorship election.

This is basically because in this local government, even the dead woke up to vote for the party in power on election day. That is a story for another day. If we compare voter turnout in Nigeria with those of the US at over 70% and UK at over 65%, you will agree that we have a lot of work to do. I believe that if we managed to push the numbers up, the outcomes of those elections may just have been different. I do not wish away the fact that sometimes depending on what is sold to the electorate, they may vote first and seek to understand why they voted later. An example is the recent referendum on Britain’s exit from the European Union. There are reports that after some people voted to exit, they came back to search for the meaning of EU in Google.

What those who know need to do is to take up the responsibility of educating the rest and raising their political consciousness. The electorate needs to understand the power of their votes. They need to be made to understand that those that share rice and bread during elections do not mean well for them. They need to be made to understand that what is being shared belongs to them. They need to know that even after collecting back their money, they can still vote against those sharing the loot.

They need to be taught that those who rig election and write fake results are enemies. They need to know that it is their right to defend their votes and ensure that their votes count. They need to know that until they do things like these, their conditions will not improve. All these do not require too much, other than political education. It is political education that has made government by brute force unattractive. It is the same education that made the citizens of Turkey poured out on the streets a few weeks ago to resist a coup that had almost succeeded.

It is important to note that just like Emperor Haile Selassie said “throughout history, it has been the inaction of those who could have acted; the indifference of those who should have known better; the silence of the voice of Justice when it mattered most; that has made it possible for evil to triumph”. Finally, Franz Fanon nailed it simply with the following words “every on looker is either a coward or a traitor”. It is for you to choose where you belong.

  • Umar aliyu

    Spot on sir, Please ride on. A day will come surely When our country men will realise that all along we have been taken for a ride by jesters and mediocres masquerading as champions of the masses.

    • The Light

      When do not think such day would come? I am definitely waiting to see such a day. One instructive thing you should know is that religion and ethnic bigotries have blinded the eyes of our people. They can’t see beyond their religious and ethnic ambiences.

      • Umar aliyu

        Just like the Author is willing to brake away from the ranks of our lethargic elite, so will a day come when the masses will see the light. In fact all we need is for a vanguard to come forth. Most Revolutions are spontaneous and spontaneity can just happen.

  • RumuPHC

    Still short on solutions on the way forward….

    There are three main “actors” responsible for the outcome of any election and who gets elected to any position in Nigeria. These are: a political party, who must nominate and field candidates for election ; INEC, the Electoral umpire who regulates the processes ; and the electorate, who cast their votes.

    Of the three, the political party has the most power in the determination of the winner of the election. It is the party that contrives to produce a flag bearer, procures INEC staff to manipulate elections, and mobilises the people to vote or support or rebel against a sham election. This is where the attention of those who wish to do politics must necessarily be focused if they really wish to participate and influence the result of elections.

    The political party is Supreme. It will be necessary to change its approach to elections if the right people must participate and win elections. Fundamental to the behaviour of a political party is the leadership structure at the very top or the Working Committee. This executive management team with vast powers must be first seized with the ideals of desired CHANGE before a party can change its ways.

    The way forward for good people to do politics and hope for a realistic expectation of success is to possess the Working Committee of a political party. Apparently this is a tall order with respect to any of the popular parties. It will be necessary for good people to form a brand new party. A good plan for victory will involve check- mating INEC’s malfeasance and strategies for defending votes cast during elections. Such must also require starting small- winning LGAs by fielding candidates that are capable of standing not only for governor but as president.

    To do politics, good people will need more than cataloguing the woes and challenges of participating in politics. What they need is a political party made up of like-minds and a good plan of attack. I reckon it will require a minimum of two general elections to gain power at the centre with the right strategy.

    • Donald Ibe

      I am still struggling to identify which of these your solutions was not mentioned in the article. I was hoping you were coming with a ground – breaking suggestion but what I read is a reharsh of Dr. Otti’s write up. He talked of achieving his suggestions within the context of existing parties or forming new ones. He talked of election rigging and using politically educated people to stop it. He even talked of starting small as in his own words, Rome was not built in a day. My brother, one of the marks of a great man is to commend a good work when he sees one. This is no doubt a very good work and filed with practical solutions. Finally, I want to join him in this crusade. Stop sitting on the fence and waiting for solutions. We can create the solutions when we overwhelm those that are there now and we can create new laws that approximate what we expect from a decent society. I don’t think we can achieve that from outside.

      • RumuPHC

        So where is the inside?

        Praise singing will not help. We need to be asking hard questions and proposing practical solutions.

        • Donald Ibe

          And we should also question the question and questioner. If you follow my argument you will agree that I’m not one of your praise singers. I will however, not be critical just to be heard.

          • RumuPHC

            @Donald, We must be critical if we wish to join the fray as Alex Otti wishes for those of us that “don’t do politics”.

            There are grave challenges currently out there for would be politicians. It’s therefore not enough to state we should do this or do that. Or educate this or that. You are certainly not going to be the LGA chair, governor, president or legislator without a party or a plan. So what’s the point in embarking on a journey to no where?

            Tell me how we can form a real political party and give me a strategy for victory and watch me enlist my household for your course.

            We all know the problems like Otti, it’s practical solutions that we yet to push forward. It is only by being critical of any solution put forward that we can produce the ultimate answer to successful participation in politics.

            I choose to be critical because I desire the most plausible and workable idea that will be the solution.

          • Donald Ibe

            RumuPHC, thanks for your response. I don’t want you to misunderstand me. I am not against criticisms. Far from it. I just would like that we criticise constructively. When you said, ‘ still short on solutions …’ What I thought was that you were going to come up with things he didn’t say. In my opinion, all the issues you highlighted, like I said before, were part of the writeup and I listed them. On the issue of political platform, I agree that we need a new party and he said as much. But I also think we can takeover an existing party if we organise ourselves well and realize that we have the same goal. You can not ignore education as it is a major factor in political enlightenment. I think that if we want to join when all the obstacles have been cleared, we may as well forget it. Those who are there now will not only ensure that the obstacles remain there, they will try to introduce fresh ones. If you are not in the room, you cannot be part of the negotiation. Again, turkeys will never vote for Christmas.

          • RumuPHC

            You are welcome @Donald. Yes we must continue to probe the issues to obtain the best solution.

            Alex Ottii is the columnist and it’s his opinion that should be in focus. Any other “ground breaking ” views will only distract us. In any case, these can only come up when we have exhausted the possibilities of the practicability of Mr Otti’s.

            I still expect Mr Otti to do a final part or direct us to another forum where his ideas on practical steps for the unwilling lot to do politics can be glimpsed.

            So it’s back to my question: how do we proceed with certainty of success?

      • William Norris

        Your slavish defense of Mr Otti makes me wonder exactly what your relationship to him is.

        Slave trading was abolished a long time ago. Welcome to a new world.

        • Donald Ibe

          Mr. Norris, why can’t you just make your point without insulting people. Are you made that way or do you suffer from some form of complex? So what did you say? Absolutely nothing. This forum is for people to express themselves and not for savagery and primordial postulations.

          • William Norris

            What insult? Like I wrote before, slave trading ended a long time ago.

            I’m sure Mr Otti understands what I mean if you don’t. He can only deceive the gullible.

          • Donald Ibe

            What makes you think you are neither the slave nor the gullible?.

          • William Norris

            OK you can go back to liking Mr Otti’s anus. You won.

          • Donald Ibe

            I will always win you. Where I come from, when imbeciles with very limited home training abuse you, you don’t dignify them with a response. I choose to ignore you and your attacks.

        • Donald Ibe

          My relationship with him is intellectual. Both of us are thinkers and not gutter critics.

  • AIKAY

    I agree with Dr. Otti. Let us take voter education or enlightenment. It can be for good or bad. A politician can arouse primordial sentiments and get elected. Or he/she can be patriotic and seek the good of the country. Many may not agree with me now but I believe the average northerner in this country is more politically enlightened. How? Every ‘aboki’ or mallam or whatever you may choose to call him has a small AM/FM radio anywhere you see them. The international radio stations (where a lot of propaganda is broadcast) has an ‘Hausa Service’. Be it VOA, BBC, DEUTSCHE WELLER, RADIO FRANCE, etc. Politicians from there make use of such platforms freely. Also, they hear news from other parts of the world. So easy to mobilise them even if we doubt their avowed numerical strength in this country. So, what ways amd how do we enlighten the people down south?

  • Cheta God

    Compare a typical Nigerian Governor of today with the mentality of the author. My conclusion is that Abia state lost a lot in not having this man as their governor.
    For the Northern states, they have a lot to learn. Education should be the major project. When they are educated, they can then appreciate how cultural and anachronistic religious practices are used by their leaders to hinder their growth.
    May God save Nigeria.

    • William Norris

      Nooooo, Mr Otti is just another Nigerian politician, greedy, venal and full of hypocrisy.

      He knows the days of slave trading are over. That was the loud and clear message delivered by the Abia electorate.

      • Donald Ibe

        Now you have revealed who you are and we are dissipating energy thinking you were here for intellectual discourse. You should have told us that you an attack dog of election riggers and casket carrying irredentists unleashed on Abia people during the election. Please note that we are not discussing Abia in this forum and if you don’t have any intelligent contribution to make, you should simply shut your trap.

        • William Norris

          Please go back to sucking Mr Otti’s anus.

          Like a typical thug you want to shut down any criticism of your man Otti. It won’t work.

          Mr Otti is a hypocrite.

          • Donald Ibe

            If you call me a thug, you know what you are, a dog and a casket carrying one at that. If he is a hypocrite, then the people you worked for are what? You must learn to respect people. There is no basis for comparison between your pay masters and Otti. Please take flight.

          • Akinola

            Interesting. I’ll like to unite both of you Ibe and Norris. Buhari’s govt. is the best thing that has happened to Nigeria?

          • Donald Ibe

            What has darkness and light got in common? There’s no uniting me with a demented fellow who is paid to attack decent people. It will not happen. As for the Buhari govt, it is within your right to hold the opinion you expressed and I’m sure you have your reasons. It is not for me to abuse you even if I do not agree with you. Our problem is intolerance, even when in the case in point, we do not have any logic to our disagreement. Do have a great day.

          • Akinola

            Interesting. I’ll like to unite both of you Ibe and Norris. Buhari’s govt. is the best thing that has happened to Nigeria!!

        • “Korede

          There are some comments people don’t react to. The man is one of those that want status quo ante to remain in Nigeria politics. The best you would have doen is to ignore after your first comment.

  • caltu

    Dr. Ottih is on song and I totally agree that good people should join politics and bail us out. However, he seems to be looking at it from only one angle. He has obviously braved it and has garnered vital experience from his foray. My challenge before and now is for him is to kick start the process by availing us of his experiences during the last election to serve as a guide to those who might want to venture into politics. It is no use asking a good swimmer to jump into a shark infested water without adequate protection. He is not likely to come out with all his limbs intact and may not have the will power to do it again.
    When it comes to politics in Nigeria, the play ground is rugged and littered with thorns. A good starting point will be to join forces with others of similar conviction to push for a level playing ground. Is it going to be easy, I do not think so, but a joint effort will obviously be better than individual effort. This can be done by educating and mobilizing the people. (Quite shocking to realize the level of ignorance in our people/electorate. A people that can no longer identify what hurts them is very sad indeed.)
    Doing this will go a long way in attracting capable hands. If we have to wait to elect good hands first to change things, we might as well consider waiting for ever. We must find a way to engage the people to drive the change. That’s the real challenge. Nothing much can be done with an electorate that is not concerned about their future, unless one plans to achieve that by use of force.

  • austin

    “This is not new given that it is natural that failure be matched with excuses. But excuses do not correct missteps, actions do. And act, we must if we are interested in saving this country from groping in the dark”.
    Is this a hidden message to the ruling party?

  • “Korede

    No more to add. Let those who have hear hears and those who have the will act before it becomes extremely late to act.

    Many thanks to Alex Otti. I am with you in all these.