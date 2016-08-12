Is Buhari’s Nepotism, the Worst in Nigeria’s History?

THIS REPUBLIC By Shaka Momodu shaka.momodu@thisdaylive.com 0811 266 1654

Fellow Nigerians, have you read the bombshell that was exploded in an interview in Saturday Punch published July 23, 2016, by the former Joint House Leader of the defunct Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), who was also the Chairman, Foreign Relations Committee and a member of the Defence Committee in the Second Republic, Dr. Junaid Mohammed? In the interview, he pointedly accused President Muhammadu Buhari of the worst form of “nepotism” ever in the history of Nigeria. If you haven’t, then I am providing an excerpt for you to read and make your judgment. If what Mohammed stated in that wide-ranging interview is true (the presidency has not debunked the weighty allegations as yet), then it means the change we are dealing with is a marvelous and rewarding one for Buhari, his family members and a few of their close associates alone.

Let it be stated here without equivocation, Junaid Mohammed is unapologetically an ethno-religious irredentist. His divisive utterances have earned him a conspicuous spot in the hall of ethnic champions. For those who may have forgotten, he is the Convener of the Concerned Northern Politicians, Academics, Professionals and Businessmen (CPAPM) group and a one-time defender of Buhari who has suddenly turned against him. Of course we’ll continue to question his road to Damascus and the depth of his new pan-Nigeria conviction.

Whatever has informed this embrace of a New Nigeria remains a mystery. But I can bet an arm and a leg that it is a fleeting moment of self-remission that won’t obliterate his past disservice to the Nigerian dream. However, in the fierce urgency of this moment of national infidelity to the mantra of change and unfaithfulness to scores of promises made during electioneering, I am wearily willing to momentarily ignore Mohammed’s past petulant behaviour and situate his damning revelations vis-a-vis the change that was promised and the caricature we have today.

The audacity of actions and abuses he accused the president of committing leaves one open-mouthed and justifiably frightened by his (Buhari’s) agenda for this country. The fact that this has not drawn any reaction from the presidency beggars belief.

When asked about his thoughts that a cabal within Buhari’s inner loop has hijacked the presidency, a charge the presidency has strenuously denied, Mohammed shot straight from the hip without mincing words, unleashing a tidal wave of revelations about the Buhari presidency. Here is how he responded: “Let me say straight away that whether one calls it a cabal or a mafia or power within the presidency under Buhari, whatever you say it is; it is, and a lot worse. First, the most influential person in the presidency today is one Mamman Daura whom as you know, is a nephew of the president. His father was Buhari’s elder brother. In addition, Mamman Daura was the one who single-handedly brought up Abba Kyari, the current chief of staff to the president. In fact, Abba Kyari knows Mamman Daura more than he knows his own father.

“Next, the personal assistant to Buhari himself is the son of Mamman Daura, next is the State Chief of Protocol (SCOP), and is also a son-in-law to Mamman Daura because he is married to Mamman Daura’s daughter. Next, the minister they unilaterally chose, against the interest of the party and against the wishes of Sokoto people, happens to be the daughter of the younger sister of Mamman Daura’s wife. Both of them are daughters of Sultan Dasuki, who was sacked by General Abacha. We have the aide-de-camp to Buhari himself, Colonel Abubakar. He is married to the granddaughter of one of Buhari’s elder sisters. Next we have the woman who represents Kaduna in the Federal Executive Council, she is a cousin to Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai. It is a well known that el-Rufai is one of the closest governors to Muhammadu Buhari.

“Next, we have the Minister for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Minister of the FCT is the man called Musa Bello, who used to be the Managing Director of the Northern Nigeria Development Corporation, which used to be the biggest holding company that belonged to all the northern states. His only qualification to be the FCT minister is the fact that his father has been Buhari’s friend over the years. Now, there is a young man called Sabiu Yusuf, nicknamed Tunde – probably because of the late General Tunde Idiagbon. He is another PA to President Buhari. He is also a grandson of another sister of Buhari.

“This is enough to prove to you that this is shamelessly the worst form of nepotism in the history of government in Nigeria. In fact, in the history of Africa, let me make bold to assert that I have never seen any level of nepotism that has equalled or surpassed this in my entire life – I am now in my 67th year. Another thing I also want you to know is that Amina Zakari, who was and is still a national commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commission representing the entire seven states in the North-west; it is being claimed that Buhari knows nothing about her appointment (before he became the president), it is a lie.

“When President Goodluck Jonathan was reorganising INEC and he was bringing in Prof. Attahiru Jega, he reached out to Buhari and asked him to nominate somebody from the North-west so that, that person would be a national commissioner. Of all the people in the North-west, Buhari decided to nominate his own niece, the daughter of his elder sister – Amina Zakari. She has been there; when Jega left, Buhari was determined to make her the chairman, it was because of the massive backlash that he dropped the idea like hot potatoes. As we are talking today, that woman is a national commissioner which means she is one of the principal members of the election umpire.

“Throughout my reading of history, political science and social sciences generally, I have never heard of any dictator or any tyrant under any system of government whether totalitarian or fascist, appointing his own niece to conduct elections in which he was either a party or going to be a party to; Buhari has done that. The immediate younger brother to Amina Zakari is currently the Minister for Water Resources representing Jigawa State in the same Buhari government. In addition, even though they are from Kazaure, Kazaure is contiguous to Daura. The eldest sister of both of them is now the Commissioner for Education in the All Progressives Congress government in Jigawa State. If this is not nepotism, then I don’t know what nepotism is. For somebody who had the guts and the brutal arrogance to appoint these relations, not bothered about public opinion, about the sense of justice, and about competence, then you can see that he has a very serious question to answer.”

I have always suspected that Buhari exhibits all the character portraits of a sectional leader contrary to his public posture and what the change agents want Nigerians to believe. But I never imagined nepotism was one of his attributes as Mohammed’s interview has revealed. Even though some of these things have been said in hushed whispers in the past, they were treated more as rumours than facts from “conspiracy theorists” out to undermine the president. This is the first time someone, not just anyone, but someone with a rabid northern agenda as his focal objective is putting a face to the allegations and frontally attacking the president.

It is worthy of mention that criticising the president and his government is not something I enjoy doing. But the more I try to take a breather from criticising them, the more they give me a reason to do so. I know for sure there are some perverse and ridiculous individuals out there who would yet again make silly excuses for these abuses with the same pompously dishonest and reductionist response: are they not Nigerians? My answer to such people is: are they the only Nigerians? The often-touted strength in diversity which finds convenience in courting the people’s sense of patriotism appears to be an empty rhetoric after all.

Now let’s for a moment imagine it was a president from another part of the country, especially from a minority ethnic group that did this. All hell would have broken loose by now with some activists heading to the court to challenge it. But we have not heard a whimper from the fiery self-appointed custodians of public morality and defenders of the constitution. The question now is: can their reputations survive their silence? It is ironic that these groups no longer see anything wrong with the abuse of power, violation of the very same rule of law, and the protection of human rights they once passionately fought and sacrificed a lot for.

Rail of Hope from ‘16 Years of Waste’

President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the Abuja-Kaduna standard gauge rail line on Tuesday, July 26. The president’s supporters were in a celebratory mode. A friend called me up to say, “As you can see, Buhari is now working.” Wow! It struck me immediately that it took over one year and the inauguration of a previously completed project for even Buhari’s most ardent supporters to admit that he is “now working”. Really? So I asked him what Buhari had been doing in the last 14 months. He stammered and muttered inaudibly, “He was cleaning the 16 years of rot left behind by the PDP.”
When I reminded him that the Abuja-Kaduna rail is a legacy of the “16 Years of Waste” of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he stubbornly refused to believe. He even claimed that it was Buhari who built the project from scratch.

I asked, with which money; when the president met an “empty treasury?” I then reminded him of how he mocked the revival of the railways as “old fashioned locomotives that were phased out in Europe” when it was touted as one of the achievements of the last administration during electioneering. Caught with egg on his face, he angrily hung up the phone.

It’s unfortunate that some diehard supporters of Buhari are celebrating what he did not build. This was the same way they celebrated the “wonders” of body language barely two weeks of Buhari’s inauguration as president. Everything that functioned at all was attributed to the magic of body language, from the marginal improvement in electricity supply, to barely functioning refineries, etc. But as it’s always the case, anything based on falsehood doesn’t last. These same crooked people turned round to make up excuses for Buhari when it became clear that the economy was being dragged into crippling recession. In case they haven’t heard, South Africa has overtaken Nigeria as Africa’s biggest economy in just 15 months of Buhari being in power. It’s going to get old saying I told you so.

During the electioneering, the media and publicity director of the APCPCO, Malam Garba Shehu disparaged the achievements and the transformation of the railways as “bogus lies and a fraudulent product of overactive imagination”.

Shehu stated further: “One railway project Mr. President and his media personnel have been silent about is the Abuja Rail Mass Transit. What Mr. President will not tell the people is how many Nigerians truly benefit from the hundreds of billions purportedly spent on the rehabilitation of rail lines and whether value for money has been achieved. What he will not tell Nigerians is that it costs about N10, 000 per passenger to produce that Lagos-Kano service, which his railway corporation sells at N1, 930 per passenger.” He concluded derisively that the huge railway contracts awarded by the PDP-led Jonathan government did not include most of the railway sidings and passing loops, effectively limiting the capacity of the lines in terms of the number of trains that could run on them at any point time, thus “making an unviable rail service even more unviable”. It’s ironic that, that is what they are celebrating today.

The truth here is that the Abuja-Kaduna rail was practically completed by the immediate-past administration. Only the finishing touches were done by this administration. So Buhari or the APC cannot take credit for this. We must at least be happy that petty politics did not get in the way of its final completion, as is usually the case. Even the Lagos-Calabar rail project that attracted some controversy recently was conceived by the last administration. The contract had already been awarded before that government was voted out of office.

Interestingly, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi who is always eager to highlight the faults and failings of the last administration did not have the modesty to give credit to whom it is due. He was flushed with success during the event.

Let me digress for a moment. Did anyone see photographs of Amaechi carrying the cross of crucifixion on his shoulder adorning the front pages of all the newspapers during the last Good Friday celebrations to mark the crucifixion of Jesus Christ? This question became imperative because I was surprised I didn’t see his pictures with the cross depicting his “suffering” and “persecution” in the papers which became something of a yearly ritual during his time as the governor of Rivers State. Interesting! Roles have changed, he is no longer being “persecuted”, instead he is now the persecutor? This life.

  • FrNinja

    Thank the Chinese for the railways not the PDP government. They provided most of the finance and the heavy lifting. Left to PDP they would still be importing bombardier and embraer jets while national highways collapsed. Regarding nepotism, one has to ask why the Abuja – Kaduna rail line was built at huge cost when other far more critical lines had yet to be developed. Two words. Namadi Sambo. The same Vice-President who presided over the disaster of power sector privatization.

    • Jon West

      You are the poster boy of the the tendency that Shaka harped on , in his treatise. In your jaundiced mind, you conjured up the hypothesis that it was the Chinese that built the railways, giving no credit to the government and the dramatis personae that ensured the loans and contracting processes required to deliver the project. When will people like you leave your petty cocoons and operate on the real world, where enemies give credit to their adversaries for actions that are indisputable in the arena of life? Perhaps this is why Nigeria is cursed to be in permanent retardation and sliding rapidly down the road to national perdition.

      • FrNinja

        For a jaundiced worldview you should look no further than your mirror. I am no supporter of the APC but I will call a spade a spade. The PDP was an umbrella of corruption where noble ideas were twisted with devilish mischief. What is more parochial than the Abuja Kaduna rail line built at a cost of 870 million USD to pander to the nepotism of Vice President Namadi Sambo ? That money could have built the second Niger Bridge or done wonders to repairing many expressways that have collapsed.

        The same Namadi Sambo sneaked in a power plant in Kaduna a white elephant built with no fuel source to run it. That is besides handing over power sector utilities to undercapitalized companies that had no experience in the sector nor understanding of it.

        • Mayo

          The same power privatization process that was overseen by the likes of the Atedo Peterside, that the opening of the bids were shown on live TV? The same process that GEJ in a bid to ensure that it was seen to be totally transparent had to let go of the only power Minister to have performed well (even GEJ’s staunch critics like El Rufai acknowledged the man was doing a great job).

          Please tell us something new..

          • FrNinja

            Where was Atedo Peterside when the BPE threw out its rule book and handed over Enugu Disco to a PDP stalwart who could not even pay the required sum on time? Where was Peterside when all Ibadan, Eko, Benin were sold to companies with zero experience that borrowed heavily from Nigerian banks just to buy them without having the capital to invest in them? About the Chinese and rail, the Chinese government has pushed it’s companies expertise in that area worldwide with the sweetner of Chinese finance. Even then Nigeria stands out for its politicization of rail design. Other than the Lagos-Kano colonial era route refurbished by the Chinese at ridiculous sums it has taken more than a decade to move on the far more economically important Lagos – Calabar route especially for cargo nor one that runs through the center linking Benin, Lokoja, Abuja and Jos to shorten the movement of goods. Instead the focus is on passenger rail with the bloated 250km Kaduna standard gauge line an example

        • Longhorn

          People like you don’t just deserve a response. So sad!

    • Mayo

      So it was the Chinese that came on their own to build a rail for Nigeria and for free?
      Na wa oh… I never cease to be amazed at the extent to which people will go just to ensure no credit is given to the previous government.

    • imagine_2012

      Zombie alert !!!

    • NinjaK

      You must be Buhari’s younger brother!
      Has Buhari not been to China? Has Buhari not told us 4 months ago that the Chinese are going to spend trillions of Naira to build infrastructure for us – to the extent that Nigeria was even going to adopt direct Yuan conversions right from CBN?
      Where is all that today? Any more news on that?
      So, if GEJ was able to get money from China, and regardless of the costs, was able to complete a full rail project (except for the signals cargo which dubious Amaechi cleared from Apapa to be installed) that is now being celebrated as APC achievement, then let us give kudos to the man – chikenna!

      Whatever people like you say does not – and never will – remove the fact that GEJ handed over GOVT of the OFFICIALY CONFIRMED LARGEST ECONOMY IN AFRICA to this moron from Daura on 29 MAY 2015, and by 29 JULY 2016 the Daura moron has fully run the country aground (with every excuse).

      • D.law85

        Not moron its more like caveman u know

  • James Gunn

    Yes! The absolute worst. No other President, not even Obasanjo displayed this level of Nepotism and Tribalism. The architects of the Federal Character Principle designed it to create an inclusive government for all tribes and ethnicities. There are qualified Nigerians all over the world . Like the Newyork Times said, Buhari is the problem, not the solution.

    • Chris Ogbekhiulu

      Unfortunately the ‘inclusiveness’ that PMB asked the programme moderator to explain its meaning to him when he visited USA before he was sworn in has become his greatest undoing. What an irony!

    • FrNinja

      Anyone who studied Buharis record over the years would have realized very quickly that he was parochial and sectional and vindictive. Unsurprisingly, his appointments show that nepotism runs through his blood with family members and in-laws given undeserving positions in his administration. But APC is not Buhari alone the ACN faction within the party are to blame for the disaster they have made of their first year in charge. The Ministers of Finance, Power, Works, Agriculture have shown they are not competent for those positions. They are all learning on the job. The recently appointed economic advisor Dipeolu has good credentials but is he the best out there?

    • Me

      Chief Obasanjo is Nigeria’s most de-tribalised leader….. at the minimum.

  • Jon West

    Like you Shaka, my greatest disappointment and source of depression, is the silence of those who should challenge this evil, as they challenged lesser evils in he past. The greatest disappointment is in the person of Oluwole Soyinka, Kongi to most of us his previous admirers. I am really pained that Kongi will be made to become a victim of the subject of his greatest work The Man Died. Kongi is dead, courtesy of his silence while the man he helped propel to power is busy destroying the moral and social fabric of the Nigeria nation, with the worst form of nepotism ever witnessed in Nigerian history. And Kongi is still quiet, as if he is morally and intellectually dead.

    Then we are confronted by the usually loquacious Femi Falana, again very quiet, as if again dead to the reality of the destruction of Nigeria by the man he helped inflict on a very fragile nation. When the history of the last days of Nigeria is written , the greatest blame will not go to the Certificateless One, but to those who knew better but allowed pettiness, envy , ethnic irredentism , sheer opportunism and instant gratification to obfuscate their vision and better judgement. Now we have to suffer this Neanderthal government of little men in fancy robes for a while yet.

    As for the “fake” railway program , now the toast of the APC government and the charlatans, Buccaneers and carpetbaggers that run it, it is really the greatest symbol of what we did to ourselves by throwing out the PDP’s achievements with the political bath water in 2015. The PDP Government of Goodluck Jonathan, though dogged by massive corruption, is the best government that Nigeria has ever had, if economic achievement is the yardstick of Governmnet success. No other government has had the array of real progressive minds at the commanding heights of government, a real intellectually equipped Federal Executive Council- Adesina, Ngozi, Aganga, Diezani, Oduah, Barth Nnaji, Prof Nebo and other great contributors to the success of that much maligned government of sheer achievement. Now we can compare and contrast them with the present crop of noise makers missing in action, even in their village town-crier roles.

    • Seyi Adekanye

      Please not that Nigerians did not vote in Buhari, we voted out PDP. The reason we did this is because we knew that the dividends of democracy we were receiving were far from commensurate with our capacity and resources.

      Previously, because of his reputation or lack thereof, majority of Nigerians were loathe to vote for Buhari. The southwestern political gladiators were aggressively opposed to
      Forming an alliance. What inspired a volte face by these stakeholders was the mediocre output the PDP government forcefed the people.

      So we sought an alternative. Unfortunately, only one alternative had consistently knocked on our door for over a decade. Furthermore, Nigerians had been so disillusioned by the PDP that we would have voted in a goat rather than Jonathan.

      Now we have our goat. If he continues at this mediocre pace for the next three years, we will vote him out of power like we did the previous government.

      I am objective enough to admit that the government I voted in is under performing. I’m curious to know if you can admit that PDPs 16 years was just as disastrous.

      • Jon West

        Read my article “The Good, The Bad and The APC” in the ThisDaY Insights Column of Saturday May 21, 2016 and your question will be answered. However, to help you out some more, please note that a terrible four-year tenure can drag a country back fifty years. The years of the military are still haunting us even after fifty years. Be careful the goat you vote into power for reasons of unsubstantiated sentiments, because you may live to regret being ruled by a goat. Also , please your goat was not voted into power by Nigerians, but by some Nigerians, who like you, will rather be ruled by a goat than really work a better way out. It’s called instant gratification, the bane of all Black and African peoples.

        • opamkaa

          “However, to help you out some more, please note that a terrible four-year tenure can drag a country back fifty years.”

          So spot on! A situation almost akin in many respects was presented to Adekanye’s constituency 6 months after the First Republic, and rather than look for a better way out, instant gratification drove it into a self-destructive pact with agents of backwardness. Fifty minus one year later, the negative multiplier effects of that pact are still haunting us. Seyi Adekanye should take his rationalization to his fellow patients of selective amnesia.

          The Adekanyes did not start eating crow until several years after making the first pact. The ink with which the current pact was signed has not dried yet and Adekanye is already sick with buyer’s remorse. Game on!

        • Seyi Adekanye

          I have read the article. Very enlightening, thank you. I have a few questions:

          1. For all the havoc General Sani Abacha wreaked on the polity and economy, did he not also record some laudable achievements?

          2. For all the misdirection, misappropriation, mistakes and missed opportunities of the General Ibrahim Babangida regime, did he not also record some achievements?

          To help you answer the rhetorical posers above, even Maummar Qaddafi, Charles Taylor and his ilk recorded some achievements. It is misleading to isolate achievements of an administration without taking into account the failures.

          Let us be honest, PDP’s 16 years were mediocre at best. This is especially considering the enormous resources at our disposal. This is the reason we voted them out! I reiterate, we did not vote Buhari in, we voted PDP out.

          Let me rephrase the question i asked in my last comment. While i agree that APC’s performance is underwhelming so far, do you agree that PDP under-performed?

          Please answer that question honestly.

          • Thompson Iyeye

            If your questions are to be answered honestly, all the governments or administrations we have had in this country, be it civilian or military, had grossly under-performed, given the enormous resources and potentials this country has. Among all these bad governments, some are better than others.

            Opinions as to which is better or worse, vary dramatically, depending on the yardsticks used for comparison. In a sense, we are all right and also all wrong, based on our subjective convictions. PDP under-performed and so too did the rest. Today, APC is under-performing and may turn out worse than PDP, at this rate.

          • Seyi Adekanye

            Thank you Thompson for your honesty.

            We as a people must work together to break this cycle of incompetent leadership.

            Cheers my brother,

          • Full blooded Nigerian

            Over 600billion USD earned within the period, both federal andbdtate governments under performed except for a few.

          • Jon West

            My dear man,I answered indigestion in that article. Of course, the PDP was woeful, but then it will always be a question of the better it several evils; the military, PDP and the APC. Of these three, the PDP shone in ideas, and ideas are capital, the rest is just money. Both the military and APC are deficient in ideas although one can argue that the APC is still new to the game. However, morning usually shows the day and a relic cannot lead a battle to conquer either the present or the future, so the prognosis is really bad.
            From the frying pan to the fire is hardly a presentation of progress.

          • Seyi Adekanye

            Good.

            It appears that we both agree PDP was woeful and APC’s performance so far is woeful.

            Unfortunately, i disagree that we have moved from the frying pan to the fire. We have moved from incompetence to incompetence. The political class has succeeded in pulling the wool over our eyes by making us believe it is PDP vs APC, Buhari vs Jonathan, Tinubu vs Saraki.

            PDP and APC have no ideological foundation. They have demonstrated over and over again that what motivates them is greed. The progress of the country is secondary. Both parties are just a vehicle for greedy politicians to actualize their ambition of seizing power so they can continue to enrich themselves.

            While we line up behind our preferred parties to vilify the opponents and their supporters, the raping of Nigeria continues unabated. While commentators struggle to shout “i told you so” at the top of their voices, the common man is quietly dying of hunger. While we perfect the art of identifying which ethnic group has betrayed Nigeria and which Journalist is writing for an agenda, they are fine-tuning the science of hoodwinking us.

            Divide and Conquer. Nigerians must wake up! It is not PDP vs APC. it is US vs Them.

            This is where i hope my brothers Jon West, Thompson Iyeye and I can agree. Let us sheathe our swords and begin to brainstorm collectively on how we can empower ourselves. If we must disagree it must be based on ideology, not religion or ethnicity. Those are distractions.

            What do you think?

          • Jon West

            Yes, it always feels good to be altruistic and liberal in thought and action, but altruism has never solved any problems anywhere on earth. Nigeria is a mess because we don’t know our history; therefore as a historian(by induction and experience) I owe it a duty to educate the youth and older people who do not know Nigerian history. There is really no difference between the APC and PDP, that is an obvious fact, if only because the dramatis personae are political and moral prostitutes, moving seamlessly and shamelessly accross the party lines.
            However, Nigeria was not always like this. Some people, for very selfish and parochial reasons, destroyed the spirit of amity that could have made this incongruous country of diverse peoples , a real economic and political power house ,like similarly socially challenged countries such as India, Malaysia, Brazil, Russia etc.

            From the senseless coup of January 1966 to its unbelievably savage counter in July after pogrom upon pogrom on the Igbo, to the treachery (yes treachery) of Aburi and a genocidal war, the like of which has not been seen in Africa and even the world after the Jewish holocaust, and then the constant pogroms and political emasculation of a particular ethnic group, Nigeria has shot itself in the foot. Do you know that most Nigerians think that the Rwandan genocide and even Boko Haram violence are worse than the Igbo genocide in which millions of children who could have taken Nigeria to the pinnacle of global competition died needless and wicked deaths? How can such a people make any progress.

            Hence we will continue to wobble and fumble to national perdition, until the youth know the truth and demand the truth and apologies from the vermin that have held down the promise of Nigeria.
            The NPN, UPN, NPP, PRP, PDP, APC, NADECO, APGA, AD, CPC, ANPP, ACN etc are just presentations of the trouble with Nigeria- sheer hypocrisy. Can a Zik as premier of Western Nigeria, Alhaji Altine as two-term Mayor of Enugu, the capital of Eastern Nigeria, ever really be repeated in this era? The youth have to know that it actually happened and the forces that scuppered it, only to come out to plead patriotism.

            You cannot go forward by sweeping the past under the carpet. That is why , with due respect, I always write about Afonja and his debilitating legacy. An American President once stated that history never repeats itself; men repeat history and then blame history for repeating itself. The Afonja tendency played out again in 2015, as it did in 1967 at Aburi, June 12 1993 and its undermining. It is this constant tendency that has made it possible for a simple man with a cattle herder’s mentality, to have come to power with the financial and media support of very educated and influential people who should know better.
            Can you imagine what Nigeria would have been like, if there was no cross-carpeting, Aburi treachery, genocide, and the events after that culminating in the disaster of March 31, 2015? We have to tell ourselves the bitter truth.
            We have all fallen short of expectations, but some of us have a genetic predisposition to actions that will ensure that we go nowhere near our true potential, and it is not the usual suspects of the devastated, blighted, ignorant and now famished North of Nigeria. They may look like perpetrators, but they are actually also victims. The real culprits are those who never stand for anything for any length of time, but keep pretending to be what they are not.
            Now my dear man, we are finally on the same page. Funny enough, all of us (you, Thompson and I) are really saying the same thing. The difference is in the delivery, a result of cultural differences. Some people have no need for what is considered locally as diplomacy and wisdom, but is in reality opportunism. Sorry for the treatise.

          • Troy

            I am actually quite impressed by the erudition and clarity of thought and superb intelligence of some Nigerians like yourself and Shaka. Whenever you decide to write a book please let me know. It must be worth having a copy thereof in one’s library for reading and for the records. Well done and keep contributing. We read them… cheers

          • Seyi Adekanye

            Don’t apologize. I always welcome a good lesson in History. As you have rightly pointed out, we do not know our history in Nigeria.

            However, i do not believe Nigeria is underdeveloped because of “the senseless coup of January 1966 to its unbelievably savage counter in July after pogrom upon pogrom on the Igbo, to the treachery (yes treachery) of Aburi and a genocidal war…”

            Also partly disagree that “Some people, for very selfish and parochial reasons, destroyed the spirit of amity that could have made this incongruous country of diverse peoples , a real economic and political power house ,like similarly socially challenged countries such as India, Malaysia, Brazil, Russia etc.”

            Partly because i agree that people have destroyed this country for selfish reasons. I strongly disagree that our path to becoming an economic giant was truncated by our lack of Amity.

            With all the federal allocation given to all the Igbo States from 1999 to 2016, why is the south eastern part of Nigeria still undeveloped? Why are south eastern governors yet unable to harness its natural resources, the resourcefulness of its people and make the south east an oasis in Nigeria?

            Is it the Afonja politicians and their journalists that have delayed the progress of south eastern states?

            The answer is NO! Unfortunately, all states in Nigeria are underdeveloped because of the gross incompetence of their respective ruling classes.

            My dear Brother, Jon West, we must appreciate history, but we must not dwell on it. If not, we stand the risk of making history a distraction like ethnicity, religion and our ideology-less political parties.

            Consider this: The Ipod was not invented in 2001 because Steve Jobs was complaining about being fired in 1985 from the company he founded.

            I reiterate, it should be US VS THEM. We must wrestle power away from the ruling class. PDP or APC, they are just sharing the wealth among themselves. No ideology. No principles. Just insatiable greed.

            Lets forget the distractions of the past and focus on the future! Together!

        • Christian Christian

          How about glooming, wasteful and looting 16 years years of PDP, can we ever recover from it?

          • Dauda

            If not that you are not an illiterate, you would know what Jonathan did with money. You would also know that it is a failed leader who does not have vision and does not know what to do for the country that keeps money and counts it. See some of Jonathan’s achievements are listed below and list the ones by OBJ, Buhari, Abacha:
            Massive road construction
            Significant improvement in electricity
            Significant improvement in agriculture
            Education
            ICT
            Best national ID in the world
            Passport production machines in regions of the world for Nigerians
            Airport upgrading
            Rail upgrading
            Health
            Mother/infant death reduction programme
            Polio eradication programme
            Guinea worm eradication programme
            Sports
            Boko Haram insurgency
            Quality of Nigeria passport for security reasons
            Almajeri education modernization

      • sylvester

        Then remain with your goat. And don’t complain.

        • Seyi Adekanye

          Then you have missed the point of democracy. To be sure, this system of government is a perpetual participatory process (PPP) where citizen involvement does not stop at the voting stage. Even after elections it is our collective responsibility to constructively engage our leaders. One of the ways this is done is through public discourse. This is very important because leaders need to be reminded of why they were voted in, in the first place.

          To this end, i will continue to point out the flaws in the leader i chose in the hopes that adjustments are made. I ask that you join me. I am not interested in meaningless “i told you so” rhetoric. The truth of the matter is that we are all groaning under the same pains we have been inflicted since our independence.

    • Mazi JO

      Jon West, the appearance of conflict of interest in the litany of your disclosures are frightening. However, can you imagine a GEJ administration, in short; any administration performing magic given the precipitous oil plunge and careless fiscal adventures of our population. The hot rod in these nepotistic round tables remain, the Economy – what it produces and what it delivers fairly equitably to all of us. If that is the case, a family of dictators can conveniently fill the bill as far as it avoids excesses.

  • The Light

    As long as Mr Buhari is the Nigerian President forget about the growth of the economy. The only thing that he wants to achieve, which he will never succes, is to islamise Nigeria. God bless you Shaka, the only voice that is crying in Nigeria political wilderness.

  • Thompson Iyeye

    Buhari is only being Buhari, and should not be blamed for being himself.
    The blame lies in a the geographical expression called Nigeria, that has failed to lift herself from the ignominy of the past 60 years, during which she has sunk further and further into the mud.

    Buhari was unelectable, no matter the window dressing in any sane society. Such a man can only be president in a cursed society. He actually should be congratulated for achieving such a level of nepotistic appointments in a plural society, without any opposition. That shows the rest of the country as dummies, which we actually are to elect him president.

    • Lawrenece Ifo

      Well said.

    • gohen

      thanks

    • sylvester

      Thanks o jare.

    • Troy

      So well said!!

  • Intrepid

    Of all Buhari’s attributes of being mean, vindictive and nepostistic, Buhari is an Islamic fundamentalist to the core. To call him a Statesman is a misnomer. Having someone like him, as President in 21st century Nigeria is a very big step backwards.

  • Amina

    Nepotism is bad, it is a form of corruption and we cannot afford to tolerate it if we are to advance as a nation. I hereby call this government out for the worst nepotism ever in the history of this nation and appeal that it is corrected and stopped forthwith. We cannot add tribal/ethnic wars to the economic catastrophe already on ground.

  • opamkaa

    Please, Shaka, keep your expectations of Buhari within reasonable limits. The General had foreknowledge of the palace coup that overthrew him back in 1985. When he saw the list of the those involved, he declined to take measures to abort it since doing so would have triggered the approapriate penalty. To him, such penalty would have wiped out Northern military officer corps. He sacrificed the interest of the nation for the interest of the North. Junaid Mohammed’s revelation is no surprise to people who know the very core of Buhari. On tribalism and nepotism, the guy yields premier position to nobody.

    • sylvester

      Great insight. Thanks for the information. I always believed, Tinubu’s miscalculation and that of the 5 PDP governors. Was grievous, to say the least. But like the Yoruba adage, that cutting of the head cannot be the medicine for headache. I hope they survive it.

  • ebele

    That the buharists do not know all what he is doing is unbelievable, but because of fear of his axe falling on them, they have to dance along, less they lose their sources of their stomach infrastructure.. Saboteurs to the highest rank.

  • gohen

    GOD bless you . But Were are the Wole Soyinkas’ who vouched for Buhari ?They at least update us

  • Ralph

    Instead of talking policy this man with a face only a mother could love is looking for what isnt there. In UK we have 2 ministers from the same mother and father (Boris and Jo Johnson). No one cares. Its performance we want

    • Jon West

      Really? And Theresa May appointed them ministers because she is their auntie? Why can’t you idiots admit you made a terminal mistake, apologise and see whether some of us perceptive ones can proffer the way forward. Afonja genre thinking just won’t cut it here mate. JF Kennedy appointed Bobby his brother Minister of Justice. Nobody cared because Bobby was the very best. Who are the cattle rearers at the Villa better than? Perhaps you and your ilk.

      • Dele Awogbeoba

        What exactly is Afonja thinking exactly? What do you know about Afonja anyway?

        You may need to avoid the thinking that turned Zik, Ojukwu, Hillary Njoku, Alexander Madiebo, Ironsi and the the entire igbo people in Northern and western Nigeria in the 60’s into the poster child for cowardice and tribalism!

  • jasper123

    The saddest form of guilt and admittance of failure and regret of his ardent supporters now is: “we voted Buhari, yes, Jonathan caused it”. That is the ridiculous level our thinking caps have been reduced to!

    • Ralph

      But what is so wrong that people are bleating? Did Buhari start bombing of oil installations? Did he also force oil prices down in the international market. People are just screaming about symptoms and ignoring the cause which is starring them right in the face! Stop bombing and see the economy rise!!

  • Full blooded Nigerian

    Had Jonathan done the right things, the country would not have thought of voting him out last year. Or are we saying, the billions of dollars stolen under him were all ruse? Until the ripple effect of their wanton corruption is cleared out, I would not blame Buhari yet.

  • BlueDog

    We’re is RumuPHC

  • caltu

    Enemy of my enemy is now my friend, even if he was an arch enemy before. Shaka’s source of crucial information is now Dr. Junaid. At one time, it was one Hoekstra, an unknown representative in America, who has never set foot in Nigeria.That is what resentment brings.
    People like Shaka were the vocal ones who nearly killed Moses for taking them out of slavery. They have always existed. He will soon see the light.

  • “Korede

    “It is worthy of mention that criticising the president and his government is not something I enjoy doing. But the more I try to take a breather from criticising them, the more they give me a reason to do so.”

    You want some of us to believe this? Do you think because the presidency did not respond to Junaid Mohammed, all he said about those Nigerians and their blood relationship with the president are true? I am so worried that you qualify to be called an elder by my own judgement and from where I come from in Nigeria, we don’t expect an elder to take this position you took on this matter. I am not saying you cannot criticise Buhari but not on these false allegations.