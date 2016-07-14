MultiChoice Connects with DStv Subscribers at Customer Forum

DStv subscribers in the Lekki/Ajah area of Lagos had a chance to interact with MultiChoice representatives at the DStv customer forum held recently in the area.

The forum, which is a regular customer engagement initiative by MultiChoice Nigeria, provides the opportunity for subscribers and the organisation to have face-to-face dialogues with a view to having a better understanding of customer issues and providing solutions to them.

During the interactive session, some DStv subscribers voiced their concerns on a number issues ranging from signal loss during rainstorms, alternative payment options and programme repeats.

In her response, the Marketing Manager, DStv, Chioma Afe said the issue of signal loss was due to ‘rain fade’, a situation caused by very bad weather at reception of signal or at the source. She explained that in the event of subscribers experiencing problems with their signals, they should contact MultiChoice trained and certified installers to rectify the problem. “A list of our certified installers is available on our website and at all DStv offices”, she said.

While commenting on the issue of programme repeats, Afe said that programme repeats are an integral part of pay TV operations.

“Programmes are repeated according to the agreement we reach with the content providers. Also, movies and programmes are shown at different time slots to allow viewers to plan viewing time at their convenience”, she said.

For DStv subscribers who have challenges with making payment, Afe stated that MultiChoice has gone into partnership with a variety of service platforms that enable subscribers make payment at their convenience. These options include; KongaPay, banks, internet banking, mobile money, Quickteller, Paga and via ATMs. She advised subscribers to make their payments before their due date so as to enjoy uninterrupted DStv broadcast.

It was not all complaints however as customers lauded MultiChoice on the recent activation of toll free numbers to reach customer service representatives and the addition of new channels to the bouquets.

The forum ended on a high note with a raffle draw that saw two lucky customers go home with Zapper decoders while other exciting DStv branded items were distributed to customers.