Nigeria Practising a Pseudo Democracy, Says Oby Ezekwesili

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The former World Bank Vice President (Africa) and co-leader of the Bring Back Our Girls Group (BBOG), Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili, has said that what Nigeria is currently practising is not real but pseudo democracy bequeathed to her by the Nigerian military.

She made this observation on Wednesday as a Guest Speaker at a seminar on “Advocacy to Law-makers Seeking Reduction in the Age Limit for Young People Seeking Political Office” with the theme, “Youths in Nigeria: Inclusion and Participation in Politics”.

It was organised by the League of Progressive Ambassadors of Nigeria (LEPAN).

She explained that the Nigerian democracy is founded on the imperfect constitution drafted under the military authorities and handed over for civil rule.

She however noted that even though there are gaps in the constitution, it has helped Nigerian democracy to thrive for 17 years, which is the longest stretch of democratic governance since the country gained independence.

“The democracy we have today might not even be real democracy. It might be a pseudo one based on the Constitution handed over to us by the military. However, we must thank God that we have enjoyed democracy now for 17 years.

“Even though, there are gaps in the Constitution, it still provides the basis to agitate for more improvement in democracy and for inclusive governance,” she said.

  • caliph Braide

    Democratic philosophy and democracy as a theory deals whith four moral foundation out of which I will only articulate one here. It examines different accounts of the proper characterization of equality. Interdisciplinary normative attribute is paramount in it’s policies, especially with regards to humanitarian principle. Pseudo democracy not peculiar to Nigeria, it is a disease plaguing all capitalist democracy called liberal democracy. The prevalent inconsequentiality is consequently upon hypnotism of capitalist democracy with concomitant social problems.

    • Daniel

      The tendency to view capitalist democracy purely negatively, without any acknowledgement of its gains, is the reason why some people espouse the impracticable communist view.

      China today is communist purely on paper. Though you have a firm state control on information and citizens not having the right to decide who their leaders should be in an open democratic process, the Chinese economy has certain attributes of the the Western capitalist system.

      Free enterprise or private participation in economic activities is a major pillar in modern Chinese economic achievement. That is why lots of Western companies are doing business in China today.

      The reason why Western capitalism has survived is the social safety nets such as unemployment benefits which it has incorporated in it.

      For Nigeria, we have fundamentally a structural problem, which no matter the sincerity of the governance from Abuja, we cannot make progress. Our federal system is quasi-unitary in practice.

      This is a natural barrier to development because Nigeria is vastly diversified culturally. And the population is huge.

      Therefore, politically, power has to be exercised more at the regional level to stimulate the sub-regional economy and encourage local control.

      That is where the military failed us. Yet, our politicians have not been able to overcome ethnic parochialism and unfounded fear to restructure Nigeria, since we returned to civilian rule in 1999.

      • Ibigo Ibigo Braide

        The gain (s) achieved through capitalism is purely ossified in individualism through ”liberal-democracy” entrenched in marketization, privatization, deregulation in a liberal market that unify all markets in internationalization which negates customarism of myriads of cultures across the globe, and unified in a farce idealist homogeneity against democratic accountability. Through the liberals conservative tradition which has it’s control in all spheres of life, especially the market capitalism in a rather complex interdependence in asymmetric integration leaving the weak and weaker economies soleless and plunging it’s citizens unaccountable for in a framed farce democracy hijacked by empowered political entrepreneurs and the hegemonic powers-World registration organizations such as World Bank, IMF, WHO, UN and other NGOS etc. These organizations influence the local policy making and implementation, whereby, the political entrepreneurs and their foreign counterparts promotes their own interest at the expense of the citizens rendered passive and seldom to ask questions. Even the governments from the central, lower states and the local government are rendered helpless because the system does not allow them to have control over the market, hence the democratic ethics of accountability is denied to the enrichment of the political capitalists who also idiotically supports and maximizes the interest of the hegemonic foreign masters who frame the means and empowered the capitalist politicians to control the means. Capitalism has done and still doing more harm than good!

  • Chukwuka Okoroafor

    When Ezekwesili started to mention the constitution, you can tell that she is getting at one of the main problems of Nigeria today.

  • Rev

    You have to understand that Nigeria’s military leaders saw the handwriting on the wall. And realized that there was no way they were going to enjoy the support of the international community. The so called 17 year stretch of uninterrupted democracy is actually without options.
    If the military had a way, this pseudo democracy would have been long truncated. That’s why they are all extending their khaki rule in Agbada and babariga!

  • Flash

    A nation ravaged by leaders such as IBB, Abacha and even OBJ all military men cannot see anything less than pseudo democracy