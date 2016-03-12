PRESIDENT BUHARI, DON’T OFFEND THOSE KIDS

PENDULUM BY DELE MOMODU

“Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them,
For to such belongs the kingdom of heaven…”

-Matthew 19:14

“Your wealth and your children are only a trial,
whereas God, with Him is a great reward (Paradise).”

-Quran 64: 15

Fellow Nigerians, the holy books are replete with anecdotes of the importance of little ones. The Prophets actually frown at anyone trampling on the rights of children. They are considered innocent as they did not come to the world of their free volition. This is why children are treated as delicately as eggs. They can do no wrong and cannot be punished like we do to adults. Even in war situations, everything is usually done to protect them. Every May 27 is dedicated by nations the world over as a public holiday to celebrate children.

Nigerian children are exceptionally brilliant and gifted. They are also very ambitious and adventurous. They excel in every field of human endeavour. Anywhere you go, you must find one or more Nigerians at the top. The secret is simple and straightforward. Our craving for knowledge is unassailable. Education is thus the master-key that unlocks the door of prosperity. That is why our parents say the best inheritance that a child can be given is education. I certainly grew up with that aphorism and I also saw the practical side with my mother sacrificing all pleasures to pay for my education at one of the best secondary and tertiary institutions of the time.

Nigerians have been travelling abroad for studies as far back as the 19th century. An Egba man from Abeokuta was recorded to have travelled to England where he graduated and qualified as a Medical Doctor in London. On November 17, 1879, Christopher Alexander Sapara Williams was called to the English Bar. Same with Herbert Macaulay. They both returned home to become influential in Nigerian politics. Since then too many Nigerians have travelled by sea and air in search of the proverbial Golden Fleece. Even long after the University of Ibadan, Nigeria’s premier institution of higher learning, was established in 1948, it was still the dream of many young Nigerians to travel abroad. And the various Governments of the day supported their ambitions by granting many scholarships to allow them to fulfil their dreams and return to contribute their quota to national development.

The reason and purpose of my sermon today is predicated on one major controversy, the debate over whether to cancel the concessionary allocation of foreign exchange at official rates to Nigerian students abroad. As a matter of fact the speech and body language of President Muhammadu Buhari has shown unequivocally that he does not consider those schooling outside Nigeria the priority of his government. I beg to disagree Sir. We should stretch the argument and logic by all means. When asked why he sent his own kids abroad, our people’s General retorted that he could afford it. But I wish to say categorically that education should never be the exclusive preserve of those who can afford it. Poor people have sacrificed to send their children to the best schools and being assisted by Government to do so is not a bad idea. Why does this administration not want to be different by demonstrating its vision of transforming Nigeria through quality education? Indeed, the debate negates President Buhari’s much-appreciated and advertised credentials as a friend of the poor.

Education is the ultimate leveller. The best schools in the world are not likely to admit anyone based on your bank statement. The students still have to undergo very intensive and rigorous examination, interview and general screening exercise. I cannot over-emphasise that it is the dream of every reasonable and loving parent to send their children to the best schools all over the world whether they can afford it or not. It ought to be the dream of every responsible government to help its youths attend Ivy League schools and donate them to the academic world. Wole Soyinka, Chinua Achebe, Buchi Emecheta, Ben Okri, Chimamanda Adichie and others would probably have remained local champions if their talents had been limited and restricted to Nigeria. I’m not sure they were all born with silver-spoon.

It is wrong to say those who cannot afford school fees should return home. What it means is that the children of the rich and those of privileged government operatives would be the only ones remaining to attend great institutions. No government should encourage such disparity. I quite understand the frustrations of this government and sincerely sympathise with our President but no investment is bigger and better than encouraging our children to rule their world by exposing them to global experience. Those encouraging the President to take anti-people decisions are doing him no good. This government can step on powerful toes but it should not invite the wrath of the younger generation who are not the cause of our backwardness.

Are we saying students who are already in schools all over the world should return home because they campaigned and supported APC in their collective wisdom or stupidity? When some of them went out of their ways to vote for change I’m sure it was not to make their situation worse but they would have expected some marked improvements in their lives. It is not their fault that our economy has taken a cataclysmic fall. We should not punish them for the recklessness and rascality of the elders. No matter how bad the condition of our nation is today, the kids should remain under our firm protection. They should not be made to regret their support for the change movement.

Some may argue that Nigeria cannot afford this and that harsh decisions have to be taken in the face of our really despondent situation. However, education should not be on the blacklist of banned items because brains are not commensurate to goods. Nigeria alone has not been able to provide jobs for our army of unemployed. Most of them are naturally unemployable within and outside for various reasons. Nigerian universities are not highly rated and the certificates are not well regarded. The few jobs available at home are thus reserved for those who have been to good schools while many of those who studied abroad often get employed in a jiffy by blue chip companies. Why do we want to deprive our kids such opportunities when we have nothing good to offer them right away?

Our foreign exchange basket is leaking not because of school fees but largely because of the profligacy of various governments of the past, including the present, and the terrible lack of fiscal discipline. For many decades, a country that is supposed to be secular has spent its resources on sending pilgrims to Mecca and Jerusalem. There is no doubt that religious obligations are important but education cannot be treated less so. Indeed, if there is a choice between government support of religious pilgrimages and education, I am sure even the sensible pilgrims will choose education.

It is important to guide our kids and encourage them to work and study hard if they wish to enjoy government loans, subventions and scholarships. This can be activated simultaneously with the rehabilitation of our campus infrastructure and the reactivation of our school curricula to meet international standards. We cannot cancel something for nothing but should replace nothing with something. That should be our goal. Nigeria desperately needs its best brains to germinate and blossom all over the world. Nothing should be done to discourage and frustrate them. We should make the necessary sacrifices for them and not the other way round. Nigeria would be greater and thankful for it sooner rather than later.

Even when we have something in the form of good educational institutions, we must not be parochial, insular or myopic especially when the world has become a global village. It will take a long time before we can come anywhere near our desired destination of good schools for our children. If we eventually breed a decent crop of teachers, where are the physical and material resources that will complement them and provide sound thorough education the kind of which we received many years ago? In those halcyon times, no Government ever toyed with the idea of effectively outlawing foreign education for the middle and lower class or even the wealthy upper class! Every Nigerian, rich or poor, has a right to education wherever they choose, based on the suffering they are prepared to endure and Government must assist and not scupper this choice.

As if to buttress my views, I met a young Nigerian two days ago who rekindled my hope in the unlimited possibilities available to some of our youths. The story of Ayodele Daniel Dada of the University of Lagos has been a celebrated one in the media both traditional and social. We were requested and challenged by many youths to find and promote the academic exploits of this prodigiously gifted genius who had a 5.0 grade point average in Psychology. The Ovation Media Group took up the challenge and we assigned The Boss newspaper, our online publication, to locate and invite Ayodele over. It was a most difficult task which yielded fruits after a few days of camping around University of Lagos, Akoka.

I was surprised when Ayodele walked into our offices. The first thing that struck us was his mild manner. He was simple, modest and humble. We asked him a couple of questions and he came across as someone who truly knows his onions. We asked about his future plans and he revealed his dream of travelling out to the United States of America to study at Yale and hopefully meet his academic idol, Professor Robert Sternberg. I asked if he has any scholarship yet and he said No.

Life is indeed very strange just as God is very merciful. Ayodele arrived at a time a good friend of ours, who wishes to remain anonymous, was also visiting. Our friend listened to Ayodele’s trajectory with rapt attention and immediately got hooked. The good news is that our wonderful friend has offered to help Ayodele realise his dream of attending Yale. The offer came when I asked how he would feel if the foreign exchange debacle renders his plans useless and he said he would be totally disappointed and heartbroken. I’m sure there are many Ayodeles carrying their dreams around the way Jesus carried His cross in Calvary. No one should be subjected to such pain and anguish at this time and age for God’s sake.

According to a Yoruba adage: “if the Gods cannot make our lives better, then they should please leave us the way they met us.“
True, President Buhari should do nothing to aggravate the agony of his core supporters, the Nigerian youths. They are already suffering enough under the weight of the economic crunch. This is my kobo advice Sir.

  • Toby

    It is a learning experience for the youths, especially those born in the mid 80s. These are the generation social media that promoted and voted for Baba.

    I think they will be in a better position to advise future generations. Sai Baba!

  • Felix Udoh

    Dele is gradually getting his head back. Chai Buhari!

  • Thompson Iyeye

    Truly, education is the best legacy we can leave our children. Not only for our sake as individuals but for the sake of the country, as any future progress will depend on how educated our citizenry is.

    When a president grants pilgrims scarce foreign exchange for pilgrimage and then turns around to say we cannot afford to fund education from our foreign exchange, it becomes obvious something is seriously wrong. What is wrong may probably not be with such a president, as he perhaps does not know better. It could be with us, who voted such a person as president. Given the scarcity of foreign exchange, one would by now have expected the federal government to stop funding pilgrimages. Instead we want to stop subsidising education.

    If one may ask, where are the advisers of the president in the midst of these types of mindlessness? Why is someone not telling him education is too important to monkey around with? It is sad to see the few pro-youth issues being relegated, when it was they the youths that mostly actualised this presidency. Are we learning? Probably not, as usual.

    • William Norris

      The pilgrimage vs education comparison is apt.

      I didn’t even think of that. What a shame!

      You have to admit it’s a reflection of choices made by the masses of Nigerians. Nigerians are definitely more RELIGIOUS than EDUCATED. There’s far more devotion to religion than the pursuit of knowledge.

      Thanks for the reminder.

  • ILE IFE

    I told you….Dele, that little by little you will get there… Didn’t know it will be this fast. We have mustered great courage and we now awaits the consequences of the disastrous actions of your likes who told us this man is a Messiah. Well, since you mentioned education today, let me tell you the first golden rule of exams: you can not give what you don’t have. Buhari failed woefully in this venture before, the only thing that has changed now is that he has the support of people like you..

  • Kelechi Uba

    I can see that Dele is gradually waking up from his prolonged slumber.
    This is one of the reasons why it is important to ensure History is a permanent course in
    our schools right from primary as it is done in most western countries, otherwise how on earth
    will a country like Nigeria vote someone like Buhari in as the President.
    He has never seen education as an important issue having also not improved on himself in the over 30 years he was first kicked out of Government by his fellow military officers who saw that
    this man had no sound knowledge of how Nigeria should be governed putting into consideration our diversity. Now of all things to put on a Blacklist is forex for education. Wonderful.
    Yet your kids school abroad and you have the arrogant nerve to say you can afford it.
    You borrowed money to buy your application form for the presidency, and you stated that you have at LEAST 1 Million Naira and 150 cows but yet all your kids have been schooling abroad before you became President and yet the educated Nigerians who should know better still foolishly voted for you.
    Well i have come to the conclusion that A PEOPLE DESERVE THE LEADERSHIP IT GETS.
    My advice to everyone is just endure since Nigerians are very good at that till 2019 and hope this time around we can make proper use of the grey matter in our heads. It’s called BRAIN.

    • Arabakpura

      The reason why Buhari was mistakenly allowed to power was the fake PHD president who gave all the reasons for it. I wish there was another option and this is why I have told everybody whom I have come across that I will continue to blame Jonathan for every misbehavior of this government! He disappointed the academic community!

      • Daniel Obior

        Please take responsibility for your lack of judgement instead of blaming Jonathan, like Liar Mohammed would do. The signs were clearly there that this barely literate ex-military despot cannot deliver in this modern era. Some chose either to ignore those signs, or prefered to live in denial. Jonathan obtained his PhD in Zoology and there is nothing fake about it. You goofed backing Buhari. Be honest enough to admit it.

        • Arabakpura

          I will choose Buhari over Jonathan anyday! Don’t get me wrong and it was his absent mindedness that brought this choice about and he knows it now! Leave all the bickering you guys always engage in, albeit in very partisan way! I hate to call a spade a garden fork! Period!

          • Daniel Obior

            Of course you will choose Buhari any day, as you are perhaps one of those who would do the same thing over and over and yet be expecting a different result. You do not seem to recognise a spade, in your support for a relic that has become an embarrassing failure. Best of luck with your illiterate president.

          • Arabakpura

            Jonathan is an educated illiterate! I wasn’t the one that called Ineffectual Buffoon!

          • Daniel Obior

            An educated illiterate is better than an uneducated despot.

          • Arabakpura

            But he defeated him; what a shame!

          • Daniel Obior

            With the help of those who did not know better.

          • plassy

            What a shame Nigeria!

          • LagLon

            all the weird stats youre throwing up do not make sense..
            ..a simple question – do you honestly believe that if there was an election tomorrow buhari would win?

          • Arabakpura

            How did Jonathan win the first term? Through selection?

          • LagLon

            shoot!!!!! this case of jonaphobia is strong.. i didnt mention him in my post!!

          • Arabakpura

            You have garnished your life with idiocy! Run, run for your dear mind!

          • LagLon

            insult response… e-rat manual ..but a bit early in our exchange surely…
            now back to the question – do you think that pmb has squandered much goodwill in the last year? and if an election was held tomorrow (san rigging not as youre suggesting and not vs GEJ) that he would win?

          • Arabakpura

            I have not tried to insult you! I needed you to come with bare knuckles; but alas, they are weak!

          • Arabakpura

            Never mind me asking you to remove the gloves! I noticed that you desire an exchange and here is what I say: Buhari’s report card so far is missing certain elements! He has done well in some subjects and performed poorly in others but the real result will begin to come out in a couple of months! There are certain parameters we are waiting for to give the verdict! If I am a tribal person, I wouldn’t even court Buhari and so, my voting will be according to the actors on the turf; how much I know the new actors and how much Buhari has done to affect positive living conditions for my children; I will do a proper analysis and it doesn’t matter if my candidate fails; I would have satisfied myself that I didn’t vote along ethnic lines!

          • LagLon

            you sound relatively sane. then why be uncouth… it can be fun though. pmb’s report card is a fail. he is confused and floundering. he is losing support like crazy.. the middle has gone so he cant win again. unless he murders the whole of the middle belt and replaces them with child voters… all overseen by… the not very independent INEC. without recourse to the vote.. it will not end well. many have already started making adjustments…. its worth starting on time…

          • Arabakpura

            First of all, you subtly abused me by ascribing relative insanity to me; that means I could bite you were we not in a virtual world! Now to the subject: no body knows whether he wants a second term or not! It is too early in the day to begin the guess! However, once he begins to damn Nigerians, then we don’t need people in Joshua’s club to divine it for us!

          • LagLon

            i said you sound relatively sane, not insane!
            pmb will need a second term and many thereafter… else they will catchup with him! i can assure you of that…

          • Arabakpura

            Relative sanity equals relative insanity; I know you wrote “sane” but it could also logically be replaced with “insane” because of the operating word “relative”!
            Anyway, this is that part of learning we are doing!
            Now, for Buhari to go for another term and more which is not possible will depend on a number of factors including his strength! Don’t try to compare him with Robert Mugabe because he has had a hiatus in governance and that has its own effects on tenure elongation because of his current age! There is one common evil that Nigerians practice: if your candidate loses in an election, don’t ever support the winner, pray for his failure by whatever means including booking Novena to ensure that he fails; this is not good in the sight of God for He alone gives power!
            Always pray for the success of your leaders until it pleases God to replace them!

          • LagLon

            sorry to offend. i see us all as relatively sane!
            i am not pdp or apc, but i really want pmb to do well. seriously.
            sadly, he doesnt seem to be running a playbook.. or if he is its a dangerous one.

          • Arabakpura

            You are a good man! let’s just exercise patience until after the budget is passed and 2 months after! That’s all I can say for now! it looks like the man pays attention to criticism!

          • LagLon

            I am doing just that. however I like to be early in my preparations.. so happy for others to watch whilst I do the implied needful…

          • Arabakpura

            What are you doing that is the needful?

          • LagLon

            predicted in 2013 that fracking was gameover for nigerias oil. they laughed.
            predicted in 2014 to my team that the fx was going to n300+.. they laughed. i simply sorted myself out.
            we argued for saving for a rainy day, also arguged that NSIA had a flawed design.
            didnt predict pdp defeat but that if afc took over, that they would spend 18 months trying to find the ignition key. its happening.
            the states are still broke. so more bailouts, more unrest and money printed.
            2019 is coming. so corruption will be back and will be worse this time. everyone knows its winner take all now… not winner shares.
            in recent actions – i have seen much more dangerous portends…i hope and strive for nigeria, but have a business and a family and kids – so i trust my convictions… my read of the game.
            the tenors, location, scale and risk inherent in all investments have been rebalanced.
            it was very needful indeed!

          • Arabakpura

            Thank you! I shall give extra thought to these; meanwhile it is worth the while to stay alert! The times are obviously trying but I believe Nigeria will come out unscathed!

          • LagLon

            look for me the following is true.
            pmb 73, tinubu/ dasuki 63, fashola/ gej/ saraki 50’s… tompolo is young.. so there s a heirarchy of pain… the hate is being sown to younger ages. he is not dissipating pain and mistrust but replanting it!
            as for me.. what i see.
            – islamic leadership has not fostered democracy, power sharing or growth… in any country in the world.. turkey had a secular engine… indonesia and malaysia are largely muslim.
            – this means a bonkers change in nigeria. either we fail to grow (because the wrong people are put in charge, observed) or our islamic/ christian/ democratic status is clarified..
            …one can pussyfoot around the stats.. one can hope we are different.. but for my kids sake.. not me.

          • William Norris

            Hmmm. My own prediction to friends and business associates was that the restoration of fuel subsidy in Jan 2012 would destroy the Nigerian economy.

            More important, I acted on my prediction. When subsidies were restored I sold off or shut most of my investment in Nigeria.

            Right now I’m buying again. We shall see.

          • LagLon

            Nice move. Couldn’t quite do the same.. but self insured and took on more equity.
            So caught in the mess but will survive it.

          • moses

            Good policy reveal how your budget will do altimately.

        • Nkem

          Bros, ask yourself, those people who voted for Buhari in 2015, where were they in 2003, 2007 and 2011? In 2003, somebody like me, I even wrote an article on the back page of this newspaper asking Buhari to go and sit down. In 2011, I wrote another one all the Chiroma group to f-ck off. By 2015, the man Jonathan had become a total disappointment that I was on my knees praying to God to not let Jonathan come back. After 8 months, with the kind of scandals that we are hearing about that government, I regret having anything to do with Jonathan election in 2011. The man is simply a scandal. Whatever happens to us now, please God may we never see the like of Jonathan anywhere near the corridor of power again for ever.

          • Daniel Obior

            What a pity. You have a warped sense of judgement. Tell us any president that delivered more than Jonathan. He was weak in the two areas of corruption and security (Boko Haram). He did better than all his predecessors in all other respects. One can see you are carried away by the negative propaganda of this APC government. Otherwise, corruption under Jonathan was nothing compared to the military regimes of the past where there was no accountability. At the end of the day, it is the individual conviction.

          • Arabakpura

            Under Jonathan’s government, Nigeria received in excess of $585 billion; use your tongue to count your teeth! He received more than the governments of Yaradua, Obasanjo, Abacha down to the previous military government of Buhari which stood at $576 billion dollars! He underperformed! If you have the facts, you would make informed opinion! Now, I can bet that less than half of that money was put into use; the rest was shared and frittered away! He was lucky that Oil sold in triple digits in his era!

          • Daniel Obior

            He received more than Obasanjo hence he had to spend some of the receipts fixing roads and other infrastructure that rotted away under Obasanjo. It is only a Nigerian kalo-kalo mind that expects savings to increase when it is drawn down to execute projects. Secondly, I will suggest you do your sums properly. Monies have to be in real term for meaningful comparison to be made, over time. The simple reason is that the dollar in the 80’s is not the same as the dollar in 2015.

          • Arabakpura

            Dollar has remained fairly stable and the numbers are in dollars not Naira! Oil sold in triple digits in Shagari’s time? How old are you?

          • Daniel Obior

            Please go back to school and learn how to do basic economics or get a friend to teach you. Dollar has not been stable since the 80’s. You also probably do not know anything called inflation which affects all currencies over time. It was under Shagari that average annual oil price hit the $100 per barrel mark in 1980, for the first time. Never mind my age. It is my knowledge that counts, and I can assure you I know my onions.

          • Arabakpura

            I am sorry this is where we have to end the discussion! I like to talk with people who have facts because it will help my research! No offense intended! Thanks for your time!

          • Daniel Obior

            This is the best thing you have said in our entire discussion. I enjoy this forum because I get informed, entertained and above all, I get educated. I learn from other contributors while hopefully others learn from me. That way we all try to improve ourselves. Cheers.

          • Arabakpura

            One advice though; take note of the tables you accost in the internet so that you will be able to differentiate between “nominal” and “inflation adjusted” for better understanding! I added this piece because you said you are also willing to learn! Adios!

          • Daniel Obior

            Noted. Inflation adjusted is basically same as real term.

          • Nkem

            Bros take am easy, no be fight. We are just discussing the past, present of our dear country Nigeria. I don’t do APC vs PDP, north vs south. And trust me, I am in my right senses. I was in 2010 and 2011 when the propaganda and scaremongering was even thicker than 2015. I have the right to change my preference when the one I have has failed me. That is not insanity. If Buhari continues to underperform and I still support him in 2019, then that would be insanity. If Jonathan did well for you, then good for you. Obviously he didn’t for the majority hence the majority sent him packing. I suppose we are still in a democracy, warts and all???

          • Daniel Obior

            Like I said, it is a matter of conviction. We are saying the same thing at the end of the day.

          • Nkem

            So next time, simply say conviction instead of “what a pity” and “warped” sense of judgment” and “APC propaganda”. Because they certainly don’t mean the same thing.

          • Daniel Obior

            Oh, they could depending on the perspective.

          • Akins

            @nkem, there is a question that all jonathan’s supporters refused to answer. Which federal road was completed by Jonathan during his tenure? With the fact that oil was $147/barrel for some time.

          • Daniel Obior

            Before Jonathan, it took 5 hours to drive from Benin to Ore. Today it takes only one hour. Before Jonathan, there was no rail traffic and there had never been for over 30 years. Today over one million commute by rail. We can go on and on but it may not be worth it as your likes will continue to live in denial.

          • Akins

            @Dan, the question is “which federal road was constructed by Jonathan”? Meanwhile, Lagos -benin is not the same as ore – benin? Why do you like to celebrate mediocrity? It’s a shame that with oil price at $145/barrel. Jonathan can not complete Lagos-benin expressway or any major road in 6yrs. In 2016, if you are still celebrating train that will use 1day (24hrs) to travel within Nigeria then there is no hope for your type to make things work in Nigeria if you are in position of authority. That is my worry for this country.

          • Daniel Obior

            First of all, there is no federal road project called Lagos-Benin. There is Lagos-Ibadan. Fashola admitted 25,000 km of roads were constructed by the Jonathan administration. Go ask him and he would provide you the details as the minister in charge. How many federal roads were completed by the predecessors of Jonathan? Were trains running under those presidents? We have had lousy presidents running this country for a long time, including Jonathan. Jonathan’s performance was below par. However, he delivered more than the others. That is the point. We may not celebrate substandard rail system but it is better than none. Maybe you have never heard of the saying “half bread is better than none”.

          • Akins

            @Dan, Pls anytime you pass through Lagos -Benin expressway, kindly check the sign board of the Sure P project on the road. It’s true that Jonathan did better than his predecessors but at what cost?. What is worth doing is worth doing well. If Government squandered the money meant for 10 roads on just 1 road, the meaning is development may not get to your village in your life time and even the 2 generations to come. So half bread is not always better than none.

          • Daniel Obior

            The problem is that we expect to spend money on projects and at the same time expect our bank accounts to grow. Projects executed by the Jonathan administration cost money. That is not to say he was not wasteful, like his other predecessors. At least he has more to show. Therefore, his half bread is better than no loaf.

          • Akins

            That is the point, I expect a phd holder to perform far better than those recruit soldiers that promoted themselves to generals. If a Phd holder used $6b to execute a train system that had been disused in developed countries since 90’s then it’s not half bread anymore . Lagos – ibadan road, East west road through South south, Enugu – PH, ibadan- Ilorin, all uncompleted when we have money. Mind you, I’m not APC, I just want good governance and sensible usage of our resources.

          • Daniel Obior

            If others had done their bit, there would not have been so much for Jonathan alone to do. The Ota ape sat there for 8 years and all infrastructure rotted away while he was saving money. You show a profound lack of understanding for how things work. All projects started by an administration may not always be completed by the same administration. The difference is that someone did something for a change. That is what makes him better, PhD or no PhD. Half bread is still better than no loaf.

      • UOU

        It means you are not only still blind but blind to a fault, in fact, you are hurting yourself with your blindness, in your own volition

        • Arabakpura

          Check yourself! Have you truly said anything?

          • UOU

            But you responded, or is your response also nothing?

          • Arabakpura

            Just a reminder!

      • William Norris

        Jonathan actually did very well considering the STRUCTURAL IMPEDIMENTS he faced. Both he and OBJ were wise enough to employ knowledgeable technocrats to do their heavy lifting, chief among them Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. There were others like Soludo and Adesina. And yes Diezani and even Sanusi did well too.

        His government was not perfect but he did apply some smart reforms that are yielding fruit today. And he managed to do it while facing a terrorist insurgency that was provoked by Northern Fulani politicians to frustrate his Presidency.

        Single Treasury Acct, BVN, IPPS were all started by the Jonathan government.

        He gave Agriculture a big push. Fertilizer market was thoroughly reformed eliminating corruption. Agricultural production rose substantially.

        PDP Federal Government since 1999 initiated DELIBERATE policies, laws and regulations that gave Nigerians steady access to vastly improved telecom, broadcasting and banking services. For the first time in many decades Nigeria abolished cement scarcity and actually now exports cement.

        Do you use a phone in Nigeria? Do you receive banking alerts on your phone? Use ATM? You’re benefiting from PDP government.

        Jonathan gave Nigeria credible elections.

        His biggest achievement would have been to abolish fuel subsidies and regulated prices but Nigerians foolishly rejected the policy in Jan 2012. That rejection is the DIRECT CAUSE of the current economic crisis.

        I could go on and on. Yes there was a lot of CORRUPTION but the thing is, corruption is NOT the major problem holding Nigeria down; the major problem is subsidies, government ownership and regulated prices.

        • Arabakpura

          Why was he not re-elected with all the shenanigans prior to the elections? In Nigeria, the more things appear to change, the more they remain the same! You have merely inventoried activities that marked Jonathan’s regime but you have not done adequate appraisal! It was his lack of sophistication that brought this present conditions!

          • William Norris

            Jonathan was brought down by TRIBALISM, simple.

            And TRIBALISM is human nature so I don’t blame Nigerians as such.

          • Arabakpura

            He is not a good student of power, pure and simple! You think there is more tribalism in Nigeria than the USA? And Obama survived!

          • William Norris

            Really? And he managed to get as far as he did in Nigeria?

            President Buhari was overthrown in 1985 by his own subordinates in a MILITARY GOVERNMENT where he was the all powerful DICTATOR.

            Buhari is not a good student of power…..or of anything for that matter. Nigerians deserve the suffering they’re getting today. Next time they will think clearly before Occupying Nigeria LOL.

          • Arabakpura

            Which far my friend? He traveled up to where luck carried him; once he was left to determine his own man, he floundered!

          • William Norris

            In 2011 the Fulani insisted that Jonathan must NOT run for the Presidency. He defied them and was elected. That was NOT luck.

          • Arabakpura

            That was when we were all deceived that he had no shoes at some point in his life! When the Fulanis endorsed him, why didn’t he win again?
            In fact, you could ascribe that to Shoe-luck!

          • William Norris

            The point is made…..Jonathan didn’t get everything by dint of luck.

            Have a nice day.

          • Arabakpura

            You are not to conclude! You are rather going away with the same opinion!

          • William Norris

            Sign a Nigerian has lost the argument – they start yapping about corruption.

            Substantially ALL Federal Government revenue comes from robbing the Niger Deltake people of their resources.

            Jonathan is a Native of the Niger Delta. You can’t accuse him of stealing what belongs to him in the first place.

          • Arabakpura

            Now, you have ended the discussion on a tribal note! I was expecting it all along; cheerio!

          • William Norris

            Like I said earlier when you were claiming luck got Jonathan to the top, tribalism is human nature.

            Tribalism is one of the best human survival instincts. Nigeria is a disaster today because it has continued to suppress the tribes and pretend there’s such a thing as a Nigerian.

            Cheerios to you too.

          • Arabakpura

            Adios!

          • Kelly

            It’s annoying when I hear people talk about looting and not smart enough to know that the reason the noise of looting is still going on is because the Government of the day does not have an iota of idea on what to do with power so they have to keep the gullible masses busy with corruption and looting of the past administration. This is the reason the man want to do everything he can to abolish education, so that he can still have idiots as followers to enable him continue to deceive people. No sane and reasonable Nigerians can buy these looting stories, except the lazy no braininess, who either mortgaged their brains or got none at all.

          • Arabakpura

            I can pick out effectively 5 words that you used in a lengthy essay! Avoid repetition so that your days may be understood!

          • Kelly

            Hope you actually picked something as you said!! The level of stupidity parroting this fraudulent change makes one repeat himself a million times to see if they can actually grasp something and be reasonable for once. At least they should start thinking like humans and not morons.

          • kenn

            And a man who is part of the clique of army generals that serially raped our democracy ( coupists), fouled the waters of our economy and destroyed our post independence institutions cannot also be my hero.

          • Arabakpura

            Have you heard about the word “VAGUE”? That’s how you sounded!

          • kenn

            Same way you sounded

          • Arabakpura

            We are in the current and not in the past; while not looking for an idol for you, you have to be clear on what you say and not generalize!

          • kenn

            You just shot yourself on the foot because you were also referring to the past. Learn to take your own medicine

          • Arabakpura

            Those who are well have no need of a physician; I think you should appraise yourself and see if you deserve to make such a visit!

          • kenn

            Typical of your ilk to cast aspersions on anyone who toes a different line of thought. Have a nice one

          • Arabakpura

            No, not at all; I was struggling to make you understand the meaning of “VAGUE” which you have inputted very wrongly! However, you have carried on as if your mind was closed! I am willing to have a meaningful intercourse with you!

          • kenn

            So do I. But making insinuations about a person’s mental health does not in anyway help intercourse

          • Arabakpura

            Thank you!

          • kenn

            You just shot yourself on the foot, because you were vague as well as referring to the past. Learn to take your own medicine

          • Arabakpura

            It is usually a waste of time taking with people who don’t as much as think through what they say! Anyway, I am not looking for an idol for you! If you like choose the Ineffectual Buffoon, it is non of my business and you have a right to a choice!

          • Nkem

            In 2006 Obj help him by throwing Alams in jail. In 2010 David Mark helped him with Doctrine of Necessity. In 2011 Obj helped him again by brokering agreement between him the fulani. Plus he fooled some with religion and other took pity on him because he had no shoes. Then in 2015 Obj abandoned him after he squandered all his goodwill.

          • Ichele Aki

            You are making no point Bros. You are allowing unbridled sentiments to cloud your reasoning. Now let’s stretch your cock and bull a bit further – in 1976 danjuma fished Obasanjo from under the bed in some room in milverton ikoyi and made him head of state after murtala was assasnated. In 1999, Abdusalam fished the same Obasanjo from prison and made him president after the G-34 had done all the anti-Abacha spade work. In 2003, Atiku facilitated a second term for Obasanjo also. This is the way your kind of story go in Nigeria. The same Obasanjo ruled Nigeria for 20 percent of its existence and doesn’t think he contributed immensely in the making of the the comatose giant that we are. Sad that people like you can’t see any deeper.

          • Nkem

            in 1999, I went to vote the first time in my life; I voted against Obasanjo with all the anger and fury I could muster. By 2003 I was already voting for him with a vengeance. Ditto 2007.
            In 2011 I was ready to lay down my life for Jonathan if he was not allowed to contest. And this is on record. By 2015 I was praying and fasting for the Good Lord to help us get rid of the “ineffectual buffoon” (see The Economist for reference). And my God, who has never failed me, heard our cries and chased the imbecilic out.
            Now compare and contras. The portrait of a failed leader.

          • Ichele Aki

            Well I have a different story. Jonathan could have done better in his five years but there was no choice last year. Nigerians including you will fully realize that in the next two years. In 1984 I was in the university when buhari came, he was vicious, he was unintelligent and he was very parochial. He drew tribal and religious lines when punishing people. I remember his tenure as PTF chairman, I was working then, I remember how parochial he was. Nepotism is the right word. Since then to last year the only contribution he has made to the national and “international” polity was the tart interviews he granted the Hausa service of the BBC supporting sharia and boko haram on different occasions.
            I don’t expect anything from him or from any other president operating under our present political structure. But at this stage we should have a minimum requirement for persons intending to rule Nigeria.

          • “Korede

            I am surprised that you keep on explaining obvious things to some people here. If you know them you won’t bother yourself after the second attempt because doing so is like preaching sermon to a hungry man.

          • Toby

            Doesn’t make sense.

          • Uncle smozu

            and whats the goodwill…

          • kenn

            So is it buhari that has not been helped? Please show me a self made man?

          • Nkem

            If this government is incompetent it does not change the fact that Jonathan was a disaster, period. In 2011 we supported him thinking he was a breath of fresh air. As time passed we found out he was just clueless and good for nothing. Now he is out of power, we discover he was not just clueless and good for nothing, he was an irresponsible crook. Bros, if the kind of things we are hearing today does not make your ears tingle, then I bow for you bros.

          • Kelly

            If what you are hearing are the lies they are bandying around then you really need to check you mental capacity and gullibility. We are yet to hear one truth that makes Jonathan a crook, If you take propaganda to be the truth am sorry your are the reason APC spends so much money on it knowing that there are still some foolish Nigerians who still take everything the hear hook and sinker. Tragic!

          • kenn

            Too early to tell if he was a disaster. Let Buhari finish his 4 years and then compare notes. You have Jonathan’s report card but where is Buhari’s report card? Still in the making. Wisdom will demand that you wait before comparing notes

          • moses

            Jonathan choosed to give up power. He was tired. He was not ready to continue.

          • Itodo Okey Santos

            ” he just inventoried activities that marked jonathan regime”
            Seriously?

          • Arabakpura

            Exactly!

          • Jon West

            Lack of sophistication? How banal can Nigerian youth be? And you “changed” him with a relic of Nigerian political and economic antiquity? O God save our souls from ignorance.

          • Toby

            Amen.

          • Arabakpura

            Use your head man and not your heart!

          • Arabakpura

            There was no better alternative Jon and you know it!

          • Jon West

            Now I know that you lost the plot. It is his sophistication and democratic underpinnings that made him conceed to the Certificateless One. You actually wanted him to dig in and refuse to leave? Boy how naive you are. By now , Nigeria would have been in flames, from the North and fanned by the Southwest, the usual alliance of evil in Nigeria. Jonathan showed his intellect and mettle when he conceded. He also knew that his successor was inheriting a Trojan Horse Presidency. Now the wisdom of Jonathan is in stark relief and for all to see.

          • Arabakpura

            I have known you a long time through this forum and I have been impressed; do not lose that respect on the alter of ethnicity because I can see how you have begun to gyrate!

          • Jon West

            If indeed you have known me for a very long time on this forum, you would not be surprised by what I wrote. My fellow country man, Jon West knows Nigeria.

          • Arabakpura

            I know you too well and I even believe you may have something in common with Prof Tam David West; that erudite scholar!

          • VERA

            There is nothing about ethnicity here, its all about facts and reality.

          • VERA

            No, Jon, by now,Nigeria would have been in flames, that’s being modest, by now, Nigeria would have been the charred remains of a totally burnt country.

          • Original_Raskal

            you must be a moron to think that a prof isn’t doing so well as a VC, then you replace him with an outdated man with no high school certificate!

          • Arabakpura

            You have made plenty sense indeed! Are you not a Nigerian? Clap for yourself! Always comparing loiloi with pounded yam!

          • Original_Raskal

            mumu

          • Arabakpura

            Another good sense! I told you!

          • VERA

            Jonathan made it possible for a lunatic, sadist, and vengeful fellow like Buhari to walk on the streets of Nigeria campaigning for presidency without being linched. He made it possible for Nigerians to believe that votes can still count, Jonathan made it possible for you to write rubbish about him without getting arrested and bullied by DSS and co. Jonathan gave you a Nigeria where you can claim your rights. That was his beggest mistake, making you have a feeling that Nigeria belong to us all.

          • Arabakpura

            Congratulations!

          • simeon ikechukwu

            He was not reelected (as if Nigeria has ever had real elections), because he chose to loose so Nigeria will not burn unlike what he happened in 2011. I campaigned for Buhari but when I saw his budget for aso rock and other ministries, I lost hope. For the records min of information increased from 9B that Jonathan bugdeted in 2015 to 39B under Buhari. My Brother what can you say about that and the fight against corruption?

          • Arabakpura

            Two things to talk about: 1) Jonathan lost and left; he had no choice as a weak man and so you could say that he was the safety Valve provided by God to keep Nigeria one! A stronger man who wanted trouble could have pulled off one! 2) Buhari had dealt with those budget “padders” that have been found out!
            The constant thing is eternal vigilance from the citizens to check those in government!

          • simeon ikechukwu

            He dealt with padders by transfering them to other ministries with their ranks intact, is that how to deal with padders? What the min of info that went from 9B to 39B, has it been reduced or reasons adduced for such increase in a time of unprecedented economic recession? No harm intended please.

          • Arabakpura

            The budget has now been passed! We shall get a copy to Crosscheck these things! It has now moved from the realm of conjecture to reality!

        • “Korede

          I am always baffled by story upon story about GEJ assmbled a good team. Is that why they stole Nigeria dry for re-election? Fuel subsidy removal my foot. What would have happend to the money realisable from the removal?

          • William Norris

            I will keep repeating because it’s the truth – corruption or theft or whatever you call it is NOT the major problem holding Nigeria back from development.

            Like it or not, DELIBERATE POLICY formulated by PDP governments since 1999 led to VAST EXPANSION, EMPLOYMENT GROWTH & IMPROVEMENTS in the telecom, cement, airlines, banking, broadcasting and agriculture.

            PDP created IPPS, BVN and TSA.

            Their reforms led to a DECREASE in corruption. That is why the Transparency International ranking for Nigeria improved under Jonathan.

            It is SYSTEMS that create opportunity for corruption. The major BASIS for corruption is subsidies, regulated pricing and government ownership of commercial companies and all were reduced under PDP.

            Today we have a government that has imposed subsidized and fixed prices for forex. The CORRUPTION that goes with such a policy is deep and disturbing. Yet it claims to be fighting corruption. HOW?

          • Imeyo

            Sorry bruv, but you’re going round in circles here. if leaders misappropriate public funds, receive back handers from over inflated contracts, transfer funds to influence voting patterns, and pay funds into their private bank accounts which are meant to be used for procuring weapons to root out terrorism, then this is simply known as corruption. No matter how you polish it up or write a thesis about it, it’s a simple known fact that if leaders do not build up the economy of a country as a whole (as opposed to building it up for a selected few) then the nation can not and will not grow irrespective of the so called improvements in infrastructure.

          • William Norris

            You completely missed the point. Typical Nigerian.

            It’s OK

          • Imeyo

            Thanks. I’d rather be a typical Nigerian than bury my head in the sand and go round and round in circles like you’re doing.

          • Hero

            You are just a Jonathan apologist. Jonathan is the worst thing that ever happened to this country. He was a good man on his own but lack what it takes to rule a ward talk less of a nation like Nigeria. Pray we never fall into that kind of hands again.

          • kenn

            Too early to tell. Let Buhari finish his 4 years first and then compare notes.

          • omibiga

            I think we have already fallen into worse hands

          • “Korede

            It is also part of the DELIBRATE POLICY to share our common wealth as revealed and being revealed now?

            That also accounted for the transparency international ranking for Nigeria.

            Best of luck.

          • mimi

            WHO DIDNT STEAL> PLEASE GIVE ME A BREAK. CAN WE HAVE WHAT THE GOVERNORS DID WITH THEIR SECURITY VOTES OR HOW MUCH EACH SPENT ON ELECTIONS? AMAECH USED ALL HIS STATES RESOURCES TO GET APC INTO POWER. WHERE DID APC GET MONEY FOR THEIR ELECTION CAMPAIGNS?

            YOU THINK NIGERIANS ARE IMPRESSED WITH THE CHARADE GOING ON IN ABUJA? ITS ONLY A CHILD THAT WILL BE DECEIVED BY THE REAL REASON. IF THERE IS NO DASUKIGATE WHAT WILL BUHARI AND APC BE TELLING NIGERIANS? FORTUNATELY FOR DASUKI THIS IS NOT A MILITARY REGIME.

        • amador kester

          Its a bit early to assess buhari,,s ministers but some of them seem to be doing creditably with the resources available.. However to do some self evaluative soul searching to move the nation forwards even as the economic summit begins next week we need to ask: how many housing units to date are under construction for the masses? Are they in thousands of units or just a few hundreds? What messed up the mtn fine saga and ridiculed the national regulatory system? Is the whole judiciary not in urgent need of reforms or total re engineering as tranformation and transparency dividends will never ensue with present state of judiciary? Do we go for a fixed or a managed floating exchange rate? How many specialized new universities are under planning from transport technology to ict,maritime studies,entrpreneurial and mgt studies,complementary and integrative medicines and other disciplines that define the 21 st century? What is happening to the reports of last national conference that hold the key to solution of most of our problems? For how long can an ostrich,s neck be in the sands of delusion? Why are industries going moribund even those using local materials that have no business with the dollar? Are why are locally made goids under high inflation and what explains these spurious stagflation? Why are university research findings not commercialized and why no organic linkages between iniversities ,research institutes and financial sector and entrepreneurs? Why the low budgets to research and dev? Why lack of venture capital funding? Why the inability to galvanize diaspora synergy and attract fdi? Why do we not have a comprehensive environmental audit amidst ecocidal gas flarings? More later

          • William Norris

            Not too early to assess Buhari, not at all and here’s why – there is a LONG TERM solution to most of the issues you listed. The difference is that PDP in the last 16 years has TRIED to implement the solution while APC is clearly NOT interested in doing so.

            The solution is applying FREE MARKET methods to most sectors of the economy, which includes privatization & deregulation and withdrawal of subsidies.

            Get the BASIC foundational system on the right track and there will be general improvement in the economy and living standards.

            Before the PRIVATIZATION & DEREGULATION of telecom market, there was an acute scarcitybof phone service in Nigeria. The government monopoly NITEL got the first GSM license and still couldn’t do anything with it. MTN isn’t the only phone company, there’s others.

            Housing – it shouldn’t be the business of govt to provide housing. Nigerian governments have been in the housing business since the 1970s and accomplished basically nothing because governments are incompetent in business.

            The simple solution to housing supply is to revoke the Land Use Act so that Land can become PRIVATE PROPERTY which can be used as loan collateral. In most developed countries we admire people take out MORTGAGES using the Land as part of collateral. In Nigeria mortgage is rare because government owns all the land. Just think of that – ALL THE LAND in Nigeria is owned by government.

            Gas flaring – Do you know WHY gas is flared? It’s because the government of Nigeria has set a REGULATED price for gas that is sold within Nigeria. That price is set so low that it’s more profitable to BURN IT than gather and process it for domestic sale. Go do your research. This is the same basic reason the electricity generation companies lack gas. The gas suppliers lack incentive to take the business seriously because it is NOT very profitable.

            Cement is a very clear story that has easily applicable lessons for the petroleum sector.

            Those are some PARTICULAR details within an overall economic backdrop where the role of government is the key to unlocking growth. The APC government is a step backward. PDP was not perfect but they were moving Nigeria in the right direction. Nothing exemplifies the philosophical futility of the APC more than their decision to regulate prices in the forex market. The damage to the economy will be terrible.

        • A Aminu

          Dieziani a professionals? In what field may I ask you please. Treasury Single Account, BVN started by Jonathan government? Where did you get these not so correct information if I may ask.
          Jonathan did start the IPPS flat form, but he did not do it well. The political will was not there. It did not operate properly until when PMB came in 2015.

          • William Norris

            You need to check your info. BVN was definitely started under Jonathan. So was TSA. Why argue with me when you can check it for yourself.

            And how wasn’t Diezani a professional? As far as I know, she was an Executive at Shell, a PRIVATE multinational company. You don’t get to be an executive there if you don’t know your job. You can get in via connections but you sure as hell won’t get to be a high executive if you don’t know your job.

            Look at Kachikwu. Senior executive at Exxon Mobil. Ask anyone who know the standards at that company. He has recommended to the President that the Petroleum sector should be privatized & deregulated; according to him, the President “ruled it out”. And Nigeria is suffering fuel scarcity as a result. If I were Kachikwu I would simply resign, but who knows.

            I don’t care about Jonathan’s government. All I care about is GOOD POLICY, good LAWS that produce GOOD RESULTS. If Buhari should privatize & deregulate the ENERGY and FOREX markets, I would be his biggest cheerleader. Fighting corruption NOT what Nigeria needs, Nigeria needs ECONOMIC GROWTH.

          • A Aminu

            If both schemes were started by Jonathan government, I am sure you will agree with me that either did not have the political will to employment the schemes well, or was distracted by the election fever he caught just after introducing the schemes. We are talking about these schemes because they are good and help the economy from cheats with the civil service.
            I am sure you will agree with me also whatever professional Diezani is, has let both the profession, and her former employer down. The has the opportunity of being the first woman minister of petroleum, but carried herself wrongly, to earn the title of the most corrupt, and irresponsible petroleum minister we ever had. I have high respect for Dr Kachikwu, and honestly who will resign as petroleum minister on principle in Nigeria. I will not. But I can disagree with the president, who happens also to be the minister of petroleum resource, and wait to be vindicated. I will not resign. Sorry I am being honest.
            I disagree with you on issue of deregulation. You see the president refuse these two politically lasted issues because they touch on the masses of this country. Even though PMS sellers twice its pump price, the government refuse to degulate the price but at the same time refuse to subsidies it. The NNPC now takes the brunt of it all, which in a way is not the best, but middle of the road solution. I agree with the president, and in disagreement with you on the Naira. It should dare not be devalued. In 1986, IBB against all odds went on air on a Friday evening and devalued the Naira from N6 to a USD to N16. That was the beginning of our economic problems in Nigeria. The Naira has caught fever, and has been on drips since then. As an importing country, we gain nothing in devaluing our currency. The argument that the governments will benefit, as the shared monthly sales of crude will increase, yes it will. But the end result is hyper-inflation of a higher magnitude than the derivation benefit.

          • Zubbi

            Aminu, you have made some good points and aggravated a few. Still, there is no justification for anybody to hurl insults here.
            My own research indicates that there are less than 500,000 Nigerians studying abroad, not counting the children of Nigerians who live abroad. Half of these students are studying in countries where the annual cost is less than $12,000.
            Dele has written a good thesis here and I use this opportunity to commend him.
            A friend of mine has suggested that FX allocation by CBN to businesses is subject to lots of corruption by banks and businessman, including round-tripping. He suggested that only Education payments are known to be transparent and free of corruption – and therefore Education payments should be the priority of the CBN.

          • Chris Ogbekhiulu

            PMB himself gave the credit for TSA to JEG govt. Check it out.

          • A Aminu

            Yes Chris let’s give GEJ the benefit of doubt that he started TSA. He did not have the political will to see it actualised. Neither did he for BVN and the IPPS. You see, Chris, credit goes to initiators of projects world over, but greater credits goes to those who finance it through careful budgetary allocations, muster political will to implement the project, and commission the project. It is not enough to initiate.

          • Sitanda

            What exactly has Buhari displayed the will to accomplish?

          • A Aminu

            We are discussing TSA, BVN and IPSAS. We are also marrying it to political will associated with such decisions. TSA and indeed the other two schemes will offend civil servants, and dishonest politicians. Enforcing any or all these schemes which PMB did is an accomplishment.

        • okpada

          My friend please , corruption is the root of all the problems we have in Nigeria today. GEJ brought good policies but there were not sincerely implemented thus failing on arrival. Where are the products of the Agric big push? Fertilizer scam under GEJ will soon be unveil and you will be surprise. Every successive gov

          • William Norris

            You can believe what you want. The FACT remains that corruption is NOT the reason why Nigeria is not prosperous. For one thing, you need to ask yourself WHAT CAUSES CORRUPTION?

            There’s now very little complaint about CORRUPTION in the telecom sector. Back when NITEL was the ONLY legal phone company, anyone who wanted a phone lone had to pay a big bribe. I was personally asked for a N30,000 bribe to get a phone line back in 1995.

            Today such corruption has disappeared and the telecom sector is creating jobs and tax revenue for government. What happened?

            Before 2007 or so, government owned or was part owner of all cement factories in Nigeria. Nigeria has basically all the raw materials for cement, yet Nigeria used to have regular scarcity of CEMENT.

            Miraculously Nigeria now produces a surplus and the industry is booming. What happened?

            See if you can figure it out.

        • Toyin Adepoju

          God bless you and your loved ones

      • gohen

        My dear you are very wrong. The north and APC frustrated Jonathan out of office, Any single policy Jonathan instituted was resisted. This same Buhari openly said that a war declared on Boko haram is war on the North. look at the sovereign wealth fund, deregulation of upstream, subsidy removal, PRESSID scholarship scheme all these were roundly condemned by APC. Majority of the news we hear are propaganda, remember El rufai once said some billions were spent by the last administration on Independence day celebration, later we all saw that it was a lie from the pit of hell

        • Arabakpura

          He is not a good student of power! If he was, there are ways to maneuver! We go to school to learn how to learn and with a PHD, if he were smart enough, he would navigate through! When we catalog his missteps, you would realize that he is the architect of his fall! He began to speak in manners unbecoming of a president, he started defending his ministers and stopping them from attending National Assembly invitations, he began to show weakness by even obeying Tompolo’s command, he refused to ask Abba Moron after he supervised the demise of youths in a fraudulent and bogus employment scam, he began to worship God and mammon at the same time and attending all kinds of churches; there were so many infractions that would make a decent mind cringe!
          I am sure by now he has learnt his lessons albeit late! Peter Odili who was blackmailed out of the original contest that saw the emergence of Goodluck Jonathan as Vice President would have shown more representation of the South South; but Edwin Clark led the campaign that said he was not a true South Southerner! All these things have been forgetting because there is collective amnesia which normally blurt our sense of history!

          • gohen

            Good morning. When we argue like this I see some level of cerebral articulations . I was rather inundated by some of your reply to william norris .Reading this reply shows that you were only being cynical with Norris. ISSUES that made Jonathan to loose the election were all germane. I am glad you agreed that Jonathan was out manoeuvred out of power,. I will also add that he was out-bullied as well. Another part of me also said that he was deceived by most northern PDP members. Sincerely all his economic green maps are their for all to see.
            Once again Arabakpura . good morning.

          • Arabakpura

            Good morning and gracias!

          • ogeorge

            You have spoken very well and God bless u!

      • VERA

        ..

        • Arabakpura

    • Dayo Akom

      Given a cup of water to baboon is not the problem but the problem is collecting the cup from the baboon after he would have drank the water. Buhari will rather destroy everything in 2019 than hand over to another person.

      • Jon West

        Which is really a very good prospect. Someone has to destroy this fraud called Nigeria. The Certificateless one is the Slobodan Milosevic( of Yugoslavia notoriety) of Nigeria , and like that fake contraption, Yogoslavia, Nigeria will die starting from the time he refuses to hand over power to a human being in 2019.

        • VERA

          This is what I call thinking at a higher level of abstraction. In deed, God may have sent is this torment so that by it we will become emancipated.

        • A Aminu

          Jon west. An average middle class northerner is not opposed to the break up of Nigeria. Your Igbo clans mate stands to suffer for it. They have to look left right and center to get market for their spare parts, drugs,and other marchandise they sell in the north. We are not unaware of their dominance in trading in Nigeria. Visas and business quotas will be on sale by the New Nigerian nation and this will be a very good source of revenue to us.
          May you succeed in your succession plans.

          • Jon West

            Really, you are not opposed to the break-up of Nigeria? That is news to me. And you also have a middle class? Another surprise. What is your definition of Middle Class? Politicians and black-market dollar vendors?
            Anyway your visas and quotas for sale, a holdout from your import licensing and rentier mentality from the dead Nigeria, will be bought by Igbo businessmen and industrialists like the Chinese, Koreans, Europeans and Americans are buying now and laughing to the bank with huge profits. I had hoped that you will talk about your agricultural potential and some new focus on education to incorporate your 98% illiterate population into the new Arewa Republic economy, but it appears that your Hausa/Fulani behaviour will not let you think in that direction. Always thinking about selling visas, licenses and black-market foreign exchange.

          • okwuteise

            Perfect reaction. Nothing more to add and God bless you real good.

          • Mikeu2

            WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU CANNOT GET SPARE PARTS FOR YOUR CARS PURCHASED WITH ILLICIT MONEY YOU STOLE FROM NIGER DELTA? HOW WILL YOU GET THE MEDICINE TO SUSTAIN YOUR LIVES FROM DISEASES CAUSED BY YOUR DIRTY HABITS? WHETHER YOU LIKE IT OR NOT YOU WILL ALWAYS NEED THE IGBOS, YOUR LAZINESS AND IGNORANCE WILL MAKE YOU PAY THE IGBOS TO LIVE IN YOUR COUNTRY. IGBOS ARE LIVING AND MAKING GOOD BUSINESS ALL OVER THE WORLD, THEY CAN ALWAYS MOVE TO OTHER COUNTRIES WITH BETTER BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT.
            YOU CORE NORTHERNERS WILL BE THE ULTIMATE LOSERS, YOUR PEOPLE KNOW THAT VERY WELL AND THAT IS WHY THEY WILL ALWAYS OPPOSE ANY MOVE TO SPLIT THE CONTRAPTION CALLED NIGERIA. LET NIGERIA SPLIT AND LETS SEE WHO WILL BE WORSE OFF. AT LIST SPLITTING NIGERIA WILL HELP YOUR PEOPLE TO THINK OF GENERATING INCOME TO RUN YOUR COUNTRY RATHER THAN TAKING FROM THE CAKE YOU NEVER CONTRIBUTED IN BAKING.

      • gohen

        My quote ! hmmmmmmmm

      • Asuk

        Foresight.

      • LagLon

        rofl!! brilliant…

      • Original_Raskal

        buhari lost elections and was crying like a baby…in 2011, he even killed youth corpers! Like you said, he would rather fight a way than disgraced out of office! naija is in for a big time mess! thanks to tinubu and all those idi0ts

        • A Aminu

          Buhari lost the election in 2011 and was crying for Nigeria. He knew Nigeria is doomed and this is what happened. GEJ who rigged himself in to governance in 2011 ruined the country. Nigeria is bankrupt so much we cannot pay salaries of workers in 27 out of the 36 states of the federation. It is this bankruptcy PMB is correcting, and come 2019, things will be normal and he will handover to whoever wins, unless if he is re-contesting, then you have another great task to defeat him.

          • Original_Raskal

            who is this allah rat? Get lost urchin!

          • A Aminu

            There is no need for abusive language. Let superior argument and reason prevail. The forum is for intelligent discussions not fawl language.

          • Ayo Bamidele

            Yes it is for intelligent discussions but plain speaking I dont think your president is very intelligent, how can a president of a country say if parents cannot pay their kids school fees they should bring them back. Before he came into power these parents had their kids already in schools abroad but when he comes they have to bring them out. but he’s kids can go school abroad because he can afford it. My yoruba people again have made another blunder which they always seem to make, just plain sad, we really are cattle lead by a blind shepherd .

          • A Aminu

            Bamidele my egbon, let me first make a correction to ur statement. Buhari is our president not my president. He was president twice. One, he impose himself or was imposed to us, the second democratic. We all know this as a fact of history.
            What PMB said, was the country cannot afford paying school fees, maintenance fees of teaming Nigerian student through the controlled fx rate through the CBN. This is a statement and no policy followed it, that the CBN should not entertain FX requests for school fees, or maintenance fees of students. In fact, from the returns by banks to the CBN published weekly, CBN is still paying these fees.
            Which makes more sense, to conserve this scares foreign exchange and pump it into our 50 federal and state universities, or to go on spending it in foreign countries, that are even inferior in standard of education than Nigeria. We have students studying in Lome, Sri Lanca, Banglodash, Niger republic, Etc. so what the president said was a statement of fact. We cannot afford it. Do you know we have close to 1m students studying abroad, and they require an average $20,000 for school fees, and maintenance each year. That is tidy $20bn. If you pump this sum into Nigerian universities, and you do that for 3-5 years, that is enough to put our ailing universities back on track.
            Let’s take the political issue. Yorubas have never in the political history of Nigeria made a wise and sensible decision, by not being in the opposition. The Yoruba race is known for opposition since the 1960s and 1979-83 and it dis not produce them anything but opposition. This time around, Tinubu, Bisi Akande, Olusago Obasanjo, and a host of other Yoruba leaders of the opposition were cleaver and drew the Yoruba race into the main stream of politics in Nigeria, aligning with the north, and the middle belt, and side tracking the south east and south south. Today, the igbos are in the opposition, and the Yoruba, in concert with the northern tribes of Hausa/Fulani and other northern middle belt are in the majority. A grandson of the leader of the Yoruba race is smiling in his grave, and in no distant future, his grand son will rule a democratic Nigeria. Something that his grand father was not able to do. I am sure you know who I mean. Osibanjo of course. As the Vice President, he will succeed PMB after his 4 or 8 years in office.
            So make no mistake, your Yoruba people did not make blunder, it is those of you who are still in the minority PDP that are making blunder, and Tinubu, Akande, Obasanjo and a host of your leaders knew what they are doing. This grand alignment is a historic alignment, and it left the igbos, and south south minority biting their figures in envy.

          • Onyiah D. C.

            What is the budget allocation to the Education Ministry in the 2016 Budget?

          • A Aminu

            I wouldn’t know. Why are you asking?

          • Bobbi

            Momodu did mention Ayodele who excelled at the Unilag and now wishes to go to an Ivy League school. Well, some can excel here as well it means. However, I am confident the guy will get a scholarship even without government help. I must remind Momodu and the others that much of the bill for overseas students is for FX required to pay school fees for secondary school students and even primary school students for the children of the rich.

            P

          • Nkoyo

            The lost epistle of Samuel…

          • Mikeu2

            where would you prefer the forex to be spent on pilgrimage or education? would the same forex be given to Nigerian universities to acquire necessary equipment or spent on presidential tours?

          • Bobbi

            Use your real name and represent your people

          • mimi

            DID BUHARI WIN THE 2015 ELECTION? KWANKWANSO IS PAYING THE PRICE OF WHAT HE DID TO RAISE THE FAMOUS 2MILLION VOTES THAT GOT JONATHAN OUT OF POWER. THE BLOOD OF THE INEC OFFICIAL THAT WAS BURNT TO DEATH WITH HIS FAMILY AND ALL HIS BELONGINGS WILL HUNT THEM FOR EVER.

            PEOPLE HAVE TO RESPECT EACH OTHER TO CO HABIT, HOW DID YOU KNOW THESE PEOPLE ARE IBOS? I THINK PEOPLE SHOULD USE THIS FORUM TO ADDRESS THE SERIOUS ISSUES FACING NIGERIA NOT LASHING OUT AT EACH OTHERS TRIBE.

            YOU CAN NOT BLAME PEOPLE FOR FEELING FRUSTRATED BECAUSE BUHARI AND APC PROMISED TOO MUCH AND HAVE DELIVERED ON NON. WHAT IS WRONG IF A PARENT DECIDES TO SEND HIS CHILDREN TO SCHOOLS ABROAD? WHAT ABOUT THE ONES THAT WERE THERE LONG BEFORE HE CAME IN? THEY SHOULD BE WITHDRAWN?

            WHEN APC WAS GANGING UP TO TAKE OVER POWER THE PRICE OF OIL WAS CRASHING THE MINISTER OF FINANCE WAS SHOUTING ABOUT THE ECONOMY. BUHARI SAID HE WILL MAKE THE NAIRA TO BE 1 TO 1 WITH THE DOLLAR NOW SOME CURRENCIES HAVE PASSED 500 PER THE NAIRA. THIS IS WHAT WE SHOULD BE WORRIED ABOUT NOT ABUSING EACH OTHER.

            I AM NOT A POLITICIAN BUT A NIGERIAN WHO HAS NO OTHER COUNTRY.

          • A Aminu

            Mimi my dear. The answer to your question is an affirmative yes. PMB won the 2015 election. And Kwankwaso did not give PMB the 1.9m votes recorded. Kano people did. The Inec commissioner who died was not killed. He died in a fire incident, investigated, and found to be an act of God. If it was an arson, Jega that I know, who was the head of I ec, will not let it go just like that.
            I am an advocate of discussion on this forum, free of bad language, abusive language, and if you follow my postings, it will confirm this clearly. I always ask people who use bag abusive language, to refrain, as it is a forum for exchange of ideas. I read foreign articles a lot on line, and I take great interest in comments after articles. If you do, like I do, you will find that humour more than argument, is what foreign article commentators like you and me use at the end of articles.
            I want discussions free of religion, tribe or ethnicity as in our case here in Nigeria, but I also like to discuss on political issues like this on political lines. I do not hide my APC colors and beliefs.
            You already said you are not a politician, but if I gin you these figures, you will be convinced that PMB won the 2015 election, and how and why. These figures are available on line on the portal of Inec.

            1. Never joke with Kano State in politics of Nigeria Mimi. Kano has 44 LGA, and a registered voter list of 4.943m exceed only by Lagos, with 5.827m. Rivers has only 2.374. Kaduna state has third voter register of 3.361.

            2. Kano’s 4.943m is almost equals to the registered votes of Anambra, Enugu, Abia, and Ebonyi put together. They registered only 5.75m all put together.

            3. Kano alone registers an accredited voters in 2015 2.3m voters. The use of computerized register did the trick of ensuring this proof. Lagos that has massive register of 5.827m registered an accredit ion of only 1.67.
            This 2.3m of Kano is more than 2.257m accredited in 4 SE States of Abia, Anambra, Enugu, and Ebonyi states put together.

            4. Now votes for APC Vs. PDP. Kano gave APC 1.9m votes. Rivers gave PDP 1.489m.
            The 4 SE states of Abia, Enugu, Anambra, and Ebonyi gave PDP 1.9m. Just about what Kano gives APC.

            You will see that politics is a game of numbers and you do not play with Kano, LAgos, Kaduna.

            Your other issue FX is a misinformation. Nowhere, and never did PMB promise Nigerians that he will make the Naira at par with the USD. I have followed PMB postings, and pronouncements. He never promised that. His impeccable Vice President will not allow that. He did not and would not.

            Your issue of FX for our students abroad is a simple economic argument. Can we afford spending $20bn annually to finance our students abroad when our universities are yawning for attention. This is what PMB said. We cannot afford it. But look at the returns by banks on FX utilization. School fees are still paid for thru the CBN and will continue to be paid. Note what Buhari said is, we cannot afford it. So we are financing it, but does not mean we can afford it.

          • Amos

            Charity begins at home, if Buhari on resumption of office had brought back his kids schooling abroad back home as show of true modesty and humility, I think Momodu may not need to write this piece in this format. The elite including Buhari desire to perpetuate their dynasties by obtaining the best of everything for their kids while denying same to the masses, that’s my area of disappointment with Sai Baba. Aminu to say the least you sound more objective than an average follower of APC.

          • Nkoyo

            Your level of intelligence is no different from Buhari. You need help

          • A Aminu

            What I need, and every participant in this discussion is superior argument. Present it to me, and I will agree with it. I don’t need no help, unless if that help comes in form of superior argument.

          • Oghreco

            Point of correction Jonathan did not hand over a bankrupt country to Gen. Buhari. Please check your facts. When Jonathan handed over in May 2015, the exchange rate to the US dollar was at worst N180 – $1, the foreign reserves stood at about $32billion, with Excess crude account standing at $6-8billion. Regardless of what Jonathan left, every government generates the revenue it uses to prosecute its agenda. It is not the duty of the preceding government to generate funds and save it for the succeeding government to spend. A case in point is the US economy in 2008. When George W. Bush handed over to Obama, the economy was bleeding jobs at a rate of 200,000 per month. Obama did not cry foul, he set about his plans and gradually stopped the jobs haemorrhage before growing it to where it is today – an economy that adds 200,000 per month! Again, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar handed over a prostate economy with Oil selling at $9 a barrel to Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999 but we didn’t hear him weeping and wailing. You supporters of Gen. Buhari should advise him to stop wailing and start working because time flies. Soon it would be time for another election and he would have nothing to show other than pictures of his aged face!

          • izonkeme

            Is this how your fake prophet Mohammed deceived you? Moron!

          • Bobbi

            Few as they may be, someone like you will you show up and tell truth.. It is possible some may heed the truth you speak here. Others may continue to wallow in the poverty of wisdom. Well spoken man.

      • A Aminu

        Someone called Goodluck Jonathan did just that first. When he realized he will not not in the polls of 2015, he destroyed everything thus plunging the country into a bankruptcy forcing PMB to adopt painfull policies that he is adopting now. Besides, PMB had not yet stopped the issuance of FX for education, Medical tourism or pilgrimage as advocated by the Nigerian press. The truth of the matter is that he said Nigeria cannot afford giving Nigerian parents FX at CBN controlled rate to send their children to study abroad. There are over 1m Nigerian students studying abroad, at $20,000 per student per annum, Nigeria needs $20bn per annum on that cost center alone. Ditto medical tourism. Does it not economic sense to invest this sum in education in Nigeria?
        This statement is different from total ban of students from studying abroad whether their parents can afford it or not.
        I am in total agreement with Dele Momodu that we should not toy with educational advancement of our youth, no country should, and PMB only said we cannot afford it, does not mean we would not. Actually, as it is now CBN had continued to give FX for students abroad, medical tourism and pleasure seekers taking PTA.

        • mimi

          I FEEL OFFENDED WHEN PEOPLE SAY JONATHAN DID NOTHING IN THIS COUNTRY. IF EVERY PRESIDENT DID NOTHING LIKE YOU CLAIM HE DIDNT DO NIGERIA WOULD HAVE BEEN A BETTER PLACE. BECAUSE AS LITTLE AS HE DID THAT IS WHAT HAS SUSTAINED NIGERIA SO FAR.

          ITS END OF Q1 2016 AND TWO MONTHS TO BUHARI’S ONE YEAR IN OFFICE IT IS THAT NOTHING THAT JONATHAN DID THAT HAS BEING DRIVING NIGERIA SO FAR. IT IS ON RECORD THAT BUHARI HAS NOT ADDED ANYTHING YET TO THAT LITTLE IN 10 MONTHS EXCEPT TO BRING IN A BUNCH OF EXPIRED INTELLECTUAL PROPERTIES AS MINISTERS WHILE THE ECONOMY IS NEAR COLLAPSE. SOME OF THEM WHO SAW NOTHING GOOD IN JONATHAN HAVE SPOKEN OUT ON THE LITTLE HE DID IN WORKS AND RAILWAY AND EVEN POWER..

          THE ONLY BENEFIT TO ANY HARD WORKING NIGERIA IS TO TRAIN THEIR CHILDREN WHERE THEY WANT, PTA AND BTA IS ALSO A RIGHT AS THAT’S WHAT THE AVERAGE NIGERIAN TAKES OUT AND A CHOICE TO GO TO ANY HOSPITAL OF OUR CHOICE. THIS IS NOT NEGOTIABLE IN A DEMOCRACY.

          • A Aminu

            If you follow my line of thinking, I did not say GEJ did not do anything for this country. Far from it, he did. It is his inaction that is to blame and not that he did nothing.
            PMB is battling with the economy bcos he met a ruined economy. I am sure you are not disputing that unimaginable corruption in the years of GEJ has ruined this country at the center. The States are no different, although one cannot blame GEJ but certain policy somersault at the center affects the States.
            To say that Kwankwaso had won the primaries, or whether PMB won the general election, is an understatement. You already confirmed you are not a politician, so you cannot be there at Lagos, where PMB won the transparent primary election. Ditto the general election.
            Nowhere did PMB promise Nigerians he will strengthen the Naira to be at par with the USD. He did not, and could not. PMB is a no-nonsense leader who will not lie to the electorate.

          • Onyiah D. C.

            My friend Aminu, So let us reason together.

            It is clear, from the revelations on the the security votes, that GEJ disappointed a lot of Nigerians, of which we all would like to see a probe and detailed findings with punishment on all culprits.

            But I would like to know your position on the following

            1. What do you think about Nigerians also knowing how PDP funded 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2011 Elections ?

            2. Also who funded APC 2015 Election?

            3. Privatization/Third Term Saga of 2006/2007?

            4. Power Sector Funding Since 2000

            5. Security Vote Management From 1979 till Date. Why 1979, that is the commencement of civil rule post civil war. You imagine the few years after civil ware would still be critical and strategic.

            7. Oil well allocations Post Civil war

            I agree we must start from somewhere, but don’t you think we need a comprehensive plan, execution can be piece meal ?

            Let me know what you think.

          • Comfortkay

            Bros what did Jonathan really did for Nigeria? He turned Nigeria to corruption Unlimitied.

          • A Aminu

            You do not have to reply in capital letter to make your point. I can read with normal letter set.
            I cannot remember saying president Jonathan did nothing for Nigeria. Far from it, and if I did say that, then I am sorry. Put anybody on seat of power, no matter how untalented, he will do something.
            Whatever good Buhari does, or will do, will not manifest itself until in another year or two in office. Whatever bad, will manifest may be one or two years out of his four year term. So economic policies take time to manifest in the economic log jam. A lot of what you see today that Buhari is battling with, good or bad, are policies of the last Jonathan administration. Fuel scarcity we experience, job loss in industry, high market prices, to some extent are results of bad economic decisions of the past years. Notice I said some. Import restrictions can have an immediate effect.
            You touched training of children. I stand on my point that if I were the president and given foreign exchange demand by parents of about $20bn, I would ask these parents to source their needs out of the control market, and invest this scarce resource called dollars in the local universities for better infrastructure. The indigent students whose parents could not afford foreign training would be better off, and they number more than 4-5 million, against approximately 1million Nigerians abroad.

            I am not advocating banning foreign studies, or banning parents who can afford to send their children abroad, but they should source their foreign exchange in the black market, as industrialist sometime do for urgent spare parts or industrial raw materials to finish an order.

            However, Buhari has listened and did not stop the parents from getting tuition fees, and mentainence paid with control rate but the nation as a whole benefits better if that difference is pumped into the public education system.

        • Dekpat

          Your argument shows that your level of intelligence is no
          different from that of Buhari and his advisers on this matter. If you check your history you would discover that no nation or head of state has ever dreamt of tampering with the education of his youths whether internal or external – no matter how dire the economic climate. In fact it is never talked about. It is
          a taboo. And in civilized countries they use the word ‘ring-fenced’.

          None of these children is even asking the government to
          assist them with scholarships or bursary because they know the government has already failed them to start with. The least any sensible government could do is allow them to fend for themselves without cuasing them any additional pains and distress.

          For Buhari to even make that kind of statement in the first
          instance simply shows how clueless the man and his team are.

          This in essence is what Dele Momodu is actually saying in this article and I’m sure the man is simply trying to show courtesy by not explicitly calling Buhari a fool for linking the children’s education with the issue of forex.

          • A Aminu

            My friend, let superior argument prevail and not name calling. I see you have some intelligent thinking but does not convince me, or Buhari advisers. I quite agree with you that education of the nations youth is an important aspect of the nations life. There is no doubt about it. What I doubt is the level of economic decay a nation finds itself, and the choice it has between funding foreign education, agains local universities and other educational institutions with scarce foreign exchange available.
            We are not talking of normal situation where the cbn has sufficient foreign exchange to finance these demands of these parents. Where the treasury has sufficient local currency to meet the demands of our universities in terms of infrastructure, foreign exchange to import books, and other learning material.

            We are talking of a time when the treasury is empty, and the CBN does not have the foreign currencies needed by these parents. A demand put at about $20bn for foreign students tuition fees, and other mentainence requirements. Nigeria has about one million students studying abroad.

            Would you, if you are the president, invest $20bn in financing the foreign exchange demand of these parents, against the demand of public universities, cartering for more than 5 to 10 million indigent students in government own universities that are lacking in infrastructure to the extent that 1,000 students are housed in one lecture hall.

            Wouldn’t you make a policy where these parents who can afford it, allow them to source their foreign exchange outside the box, and you carry on with infrastructural development of public universities with the $20bn savings?

            The issue is Buhari did not say parents should not send their children abroad for studies. He did not, but what was advocated, was they should source their foreign exchange outside the controlled market just like you will source your funds when buying a car of your choice. But where you choose to train your child in the local university, by all means, you will have the advantage of a better university, with good infrastructure of learning.

            The good thing here is that foreign exchange is still given at controlled rate for tuition and mentainence of these students, but if we’re Buhari I will allow the rich to source their foreign exchange outside the box, and use the scarce foreign exchange to better the local citadels of learning.

            Pls lets us avoid name callings, as the most stupid thing to do is to fight with a person you do not know, and does not know you.

            Have a good day.

    • gohen

      2019 ?… It is not giving cup to baboon to drink water that is a problem, it attempting to collect the cup back after he has finished. That is were the problem lies

    • VERA

      N30,000,000: 00 actually in his bank account

    • Ogboju Ode

      The exemplary brilliance of former CBN helmsman Prof. Soludo is a good testimony to the fact best education is not confined abroad. Today, there are few economists in the WORLD that can stand up to his credentials. Yet, he obtained all his education here in Nigeria. It is also a fact that the Americans and the British that you run to their shore in the name of education ( smartly put, concealed drug peddling) do not travel out anywhere for their education. We all remember how the South Americans awashed their economies with the brains of many so called well educated Havard, Cambridge and Oxford trained specialists in the 60s and 70s yet there was nothing to show for it in terms of performance.
      What Buhari is saying is that we can do our own things our own way. Who even tells you that all these so called certificates from abroad reflects quality. My friend, wake up jo!

    • Bobbi

      What a load of cr***. Once you showed some glee in insulting the person of Nigeria’s president, it was obvious your were yoked heavily with bias along with your upvoters.. Did Dele Momodu deride the president in his article to which you jumped to comment under?
      I would like to know where you and those who upvoted your comments come from. It is likely to be the same set of abusive People from one part of Nigeria who never voted for the president at the 2015 elections in the first place. Did Nigerians use their brains in 2011 when they voted GEJ as president?
      You can be sure that you and all those in your corner will not have an influence on the outcome of the 2019 elections. And that’s the truth

  • Arabakpura

    The most unforgiving statement I have heard in recent times – in fact, even worse than the statement of I don’t give a damn, was “I sent my children to foreign schools because I can afford it” from the Nigerian president Buhari in whom I have laid so much hope! I haven’t recovered from the shock and it is getting clearer by the day that the man’s fall will be worse and quicker than former President Jonathan’s!

    • UOU

      You were severally warned with, your paid advert groups. yes, Jonathan is no saint, he may also have derailed but which experiences did he have than the first 4 years. Suppose he did poorly in some departments, he is amiable for corrections, expected-ly in his second term than a brand new person, especially when this brand new person is without any known intellect nor wisdom of solomon but sorry arabakpura, its late now. Try to find an d read, buhari’s personal comments and pronouncements during his despotic and dictatorial sojourne in 1984, you will be ashamed to have associated yourself to him, in any manner and for ever giving him supports, you will blame yourself forever. This same buhari stopped the feeding(average meal for students in the universities) then, this is just the least of what you will expect from buhari, did you hear him when he was addressing the Igbos and it could have been any other tribe he does not like, who are part and parcel of his subjects? buhari used, your people/his people/this people, in making inferences variously during the interview yet only less than 30 million of, over 150 million nigerians voted, generally. Igbos alone are more than 30 million in nigeria assuming it is only Igbos that voted hence there are many other Igbos who never voted but buhari is going on with all manners of segregation to spite and punish every Igbo person including those that supported him, faithfully, just because as expected, a good number, out of the qualified voters did not vote for him. All property confidence?buhari is on the way, just put on your seat belt, needless for shocks maybe because you people were born in the late 80s, I tell you, buhari cannot discuss any subject, no matter how simple that subject is, extensively with anyone , for a complete 1hour. The packaging of buhari by those who did that evil, can never be forgotten nor deleted in the history of humanity. It is the worst thing so far, in this millennium or at least the lowest point of this decade, worse than ISIS and Boko haram. Unfortunately, it is associated with state of mind of the black man, a perpetual and confirmed degrading of the black race. When it happened in senegal last decade, with Wade and the fraud came into being later, humanity thought that would be the last of its kind but in this, tinubu and his cohorts has entered into the Guinness book of records, for everything evil, the generation unborn will never forgive them, for this indelible scare on the body polity of the nation because when buhari is done with his damages on the psyche of the country, everyone would be so tired to think of any other hope

      • Arabakpura

        This your epistle would have made sense to me and would have given Jonathan a solid Alibi even with his lack of presence of mind if he had not declared that he had a PHD! I would have yielded up all the benefits of doubt I have to him! His claims to that PHD is more of 419 because he never inspired any scholarly disposition!

        • UOU

          Ok, I get you now, the Phd is your headache???but you can equally get yours, it takes patience to get one, if you have yours

          • Arabakpura

            You are becoming petty! Anyway, you folks don’t take people up to their claims once he is from your region! You should be able to tell the type of human being I am by the intercourse we have had so far! There is no reason to unmask yourself!

          • UOU

            I am petty but you are cheap, a mischief and a hypocrite which your own region is all about, two edged knife people.Go collect your pay, blood money for you people to go against everyone, fool. Wait for the worst from your dirty saint

          • Arabakpura

            You can insult me but it won’t change anything! Having seen your level of reasoning, I shall not be engaging you anymore!

          • UOU

            I don’t need you anyway, you are manifestly bias with your wicked spit especially your baseless evil comments, judgments and condemnation of Jonathan. You will be also be judged and condemned in the same manner you are judging others. Your shock on buhari’s comment against hardworking parents and their wards overseas is just the beginning, you will have BP soon

      • Nkem

        Bros, Jonathan could only get worse; was clearly getting worse. In 2011 the man was elected with so much good will. In 2015 he was raiding the till, plundering the treasury like no man’s business just to become president. In 2011 some said his emergence was God’s doing. By 2015 it was clear even to Jonathan himself that had abandoned him. So he turned to Dasuki – 2.1 billion; Dokpesi – 1.2 billion; Obaiegbena – 650 million; Olisa Metuh – 450 million; Haliru Bello – 650 million; the former NNPC man – 2 billion for just prayers. And on and on and on and on. Certainly, he was not like this in 2011. Or was he?

        • UOU

          No, Jonathan was not the same 2011 v 2015, no one would have been same, positive or negative. The years gone by must have changed him, with lessons either for good or bad but do you think he had no chance nor will to make amends or amiable to amends than a new person even if that person is not buhari? For me, Jonathan need no defense for his failures especially on failure on electricity but on what ground would you condemn entirely, to the extent of taking away even where he did well and what alternatives did you present other than taking power back to where it belongs, ethnicizing governance and the entire polity with the motion that a particular part of the country must be mauled and crucified? Personally, I was unsatisfied on Jonathan’s performance by my own high standard but 2015 election was not at all, about Jonathan’s performance, it was about something else sinister, which gullible minds did not get then and may just be getting now or later. We all are seeing the continued slides, it could get worse than the same Jonathan time, Mohammed just said buhari cannot control the economy again but we take it he was quoted out of context. I wish the change was for the good of all nigerians instaed all the blackmail, sensational lies plus wicked propaganda has shown all to be fallacy. The government just refuse to settle down, the last time buhari came to power through coup, he also never settled down for one year and eight months before his co coupt plotters(peers) took him off, I wish it does not repeat itself but no more by force this time but by democratic fiat

          • Nkem

            True. Even Abacha was not all completely bad. But the minimum you require from a leader is to show leadership, and that was desperately lacking in the Jonathan persona. So what do you expect me to do? And about somebody taking power back, I do not see things in those prisms; at least I no longer do. In 2011 I may have been provoked into threatening to take up arms. And perhaps I would if the same level of provocation rears its head again. It isn’t for nothing that Ojukwu was my childhood hero, and even up to this day. Certainly this is not the issue in 2015. And besides, Jonathan and Ojukwu are simply worlds and worlds apart.

          • UOU

            I do not defend Jonathan but do we have a better alternatives now, Jonathan failed in some things and passed in others else nigeria would have been on turmoil now? my grouse is that lies, so much lies and propaganda were used to foister buhari on everyone. Pdp was bad, stinking and full of shit but apc is proving to be worse, in all manners and proponents. Uptil now, the govt of change, refuse to settle down, so much confusion and in another 12 months campaign for 2019 elections will start, kwankwaso has commenced his even. If you were born or at least in the high school in 1984, you should not be misguided at all by sentiments but by realities, same system, same results as now. Besides propaganda which they used in his favour for 2015 but against him in 2003/2007/2011, do you know buhari’s true antecedent and records in 1984? in all honesty, do you agree with your sincere conscience jonathan was treated fairly, if he is not ijaw, a minority , so called or that a buhari would have been treated same way, should he have been treated that way? If not for any other thing Jonathan’s humility borne out of education plus humanity, put him way ahead of all these criminals but time will tell. Yes, he seem not in control of his govt bu what the propagandists wants everyone to believe but truth is, he was not weak as propagandists make us to believe, perhaps he was indebted to some people to a fault. Every human has a style,Yes, he allowed his ministers and appointees maximum space to work and it gave them confidence, encouragement and trust to express themselves(rightly or wrongly, thats subjective). However any of them, who may have misused his or hers surely will pay for it even if the buck stops in Jonathan’s table. Now, buhari is in control, right, even so called starts like fashola, amaechi, lion hearted ngige, cannot roar hence things are on stand still or does it mean buhari is more committed, brilliant or intelligent than all these people who are adults as well and have spent time in the four walls of the university, with good records in public offices, so to say? what of making an ex VC of a prime university, a junior minister of education under a moribund newspaper publisher, as his senior minister? no doubt Y’radua/Jonathan was forced on nigerians, in 2007, where do yo think the problems started, only in 2011? NO. Same people who forced Jonathan on everyone in 2011 also forced buhari on everyone in 2015, the circle continues and once its not playing to their liking, things will go wary even worse as we are seeing now. The poor masses may have to suffer the consequences of this mistake till 2019 or later while they have perfected their reasons, they will keep telling you that Jonathan cursed all the problems for them and you . For me, it took root in 2007, we all know who is the architect of this whole evil, however at a time, Jonathan took his destiny by his hand, forcefully freeing himself and they turned against him. Jonathan was ready to do something on his own, in his second term which they never wanted, now it is back to square zero. No one is without faults especially for someone who is coming to governance for the first time, he has alawys been a deputy or vice all along. About buhari, we cannot point to a thing he has achieved considering he failed to even take waec and he lied about it, for the sake of power thirst, remember, like we all know, you cannot give what you do not have and since buhari is now on the saddle, we are seeing his brilliant performance. The truth is, everything just fell apart, at worse, during Jonathan government, we only hear of bad situation maybe taste it but with hope govt is working on something but now, for almost one year, the suffering is walking side by side with humans, its all over the place, practical and excruciating, the failure of the sad contraption is steering everyone on his face, its a bad experience now, we hope it does not go to the extent people will start eating themselves alive. Buhari is going to equatorial guinea on monday then visit us and proceed again to usa via uk, to see his children. Jonathan challenged everyone that, he has no single foreign account, else bring out the evidence against him, its very easy to find one in this computer age, also he stated that, all his children are schooling in nigeria, non is overseas, what more can one say than goodluck to all propagandists

  • Zico

    You people don’t get it. Uncle D is only showing that he is an objective person. He was justified in rejecting GEJ’s government. He is also justified in criticizing the policies of the present Government. He is not a blind supporter.

    • Baron Roy

      He is a very blind supporter, okay? His recent anti-Buhari stance is more like moving with the times…

  • Zulqurnain Dayo Ajetunmobi

    I agree with you on this. I hope Mr. president will review his decision and reconsider it in the interest of the nation. Obasanjo once said” if you think education is expensive try ignorance”. Though that is not to say one cannot acquire qualitative education in Nigeria, but the point is that education is light

  • Daniel Obior

    The youths have got the president they want. If it happens to be someone who has little education and does not value education, why should we shed a tear. Maybe they will more seriously reflect before making their choices next time. A president strong on only corruption will not make a good president. One that is average on all the elements will be better. It has to be a total package.

    • William Norris

      The irony is that corruption is NOT the primary factor holding Nigeria back.

      Nigeria barely had phone service before 2001, how come there’s phone service everywhere now?

      Nigeria never had reliable cement supply before 2001 and relied on importation, how come Nigeria produces surplus cement now?

      Simple answers. How a people can be so stupid beats me. Nigeria still imports refined fuels. You’d think the solution is clear given the above examples. This is Nigeria though so LOL !

  • disqus_5im86Y8yEJ

    If the schooling abroad is subsidized so that the elites can send their kids to school abroad and further enrich the economy of those countries, what happens to the kids of the masses here in Nigeria and also our education and economy… PMB is right he can afford it, which means he is paying N395 to buy $1, and he is not banning anybody else to pay the same to get their own dollar… so pls Uncle D, there is no need to campaign on this, just go and buy your own dollar as PMB is buying this, or else me too will lead the campaign that PMB should pay for all Nigerians children to school abroad, just to go along with the holy book, that says let all ‘the children come to me and not let the elite children come to me’

    • Dayo Akom

      Where is he getting the money to buy 1$ at N395 to pay for his children from. All what we were told is that PMB is a poor man and had to borrow money to buy his APC nomination form to contest APC primary. Kindly tell us how he suddenly become very rich now that he can afford dollar at any rate and note that somebody say that behind sudden wealth there is a crime. Perhaps our president has committed crime?

      • disqus_5im86Y8yEJ

        But his children have been studied abroad before he becomes the president, borrowing money to buy the nomination form doesnt mean he can not afford it…

        • MASKVILLA

          Why do some of you like turning logic upside down? Anyone who can pay tuition fees for even just a child is not poor so the claim that Buhari was poor was just a political hogwash.

          For his children to be studying abroad before he became President just confirms that he was economical with the truth which he claimed to be poor.

    • Baron Roy

      Yours is the comment of an hypnotized nitwit! The FOREX policy is counter productive and should be thrown out…and your Buhari doesn’t buy FOREX at the parallel market rate, okay? Now, leave this place…damn!!!

      • disqus_5im86Y8yEJ

        Baron, don’t let your emotion run you down, the topic here is not about Forex policy, but about who has the right for school fee to be subsidzed, and how do u know PMB doesn’t buy forx at the parallel market rate…

  • Itodo Okey Santos

    When Buhari made the infamous statement during Aljazeera interview, I thought that Nigeria Newspapers will scream it as their headlines and as expected in sane clime the people will strongly condem such selfish, arrogant, inhuman and wicked statement from someone they called their president. But surprisingly they used Biafra and bokoharam issue as a headline. Seeing the headlines the following day after watching the YouTube of that interview, I shook my head in pain and said to myself that indeed A PEOPLE DESERVE THE GOVERNMENT THEY GET.

    Even the young woman interviewing Buhari was shocked at his respond. But were Nigerians shocked and outraged? No!…….why? Because we are a country of hypocrites. A country occupied by ethnic bigots. A people blinded by sentiment and stupid bias.

    Those complaining and preaching to Buhari including Dele should be ashamed of themselves. Why the complain? Why the gospel?

    What were you thinking when you voted an old man who is an illiterate to lead you who claim to be literate? Nigerians will not stop to amaze the world!!

    Here is a man that does not possess his WAEC certificate, never improved himself academically in any form for good 30 years since he left power, never wrote any article, book, a memoir or given a speech in any institution, is not associated with any education institution nor have any foundation that promotes education in his home town Daura considering the level of education backwardness in his region. And you expect him to do what? I think the problem is not with Buhari but the 15 million followers that is expecting much from him.

    We are still waiting for a comment from our Professors, SANs, the so called Human rights advocates over Buhari,s statement. But will they say anything?

    • KWOY

      To my own disbelief the elite & Yoruba media have kept quiet to this diabolical policy because, from the beginning, truth & decency have been thrown to the wind in order to spite Jonathan. The Yoruba has a stake in Buhari presidency so such diabolical policies will be criticized in low tones or outrightly ignored

    • Iskacountryman

      i told them that buhari is a katon banza…but they would not listen to the oracle…now they are wailing…

      • Arabakpura

        What is funny about your comment is that you have not offered us a plausible alternative to Buhari and we didn’t react! Jonathan was not and can never be the alternative to Buhari and so, for now, we will live with it!
        Let Whichever party bring a more credible and better alternative, and see if we will not dump Buhari!

        • Iskacountryman

          we?.. who counted your vote?

        • Iskacountryman

          when na two of dem de contest?…okay, wait small…see wetin go happen…

        • Toby

          Let your Buhari fix this country . Jonathan is gone. Just forget about him. Ok?

          • Arabakpura

            I will not! He left a big mess!

    • Arabakpura

      Blame Jonathan for being ineffectual and a buffoon! The two accolades that had brought Buhari about! We have already criticized his statement of being able to afford foreign education for his children while the minions he governs should restrict the destinies of their children to the four walls of what cannot pass for 4th rate citadels!
      Let me inform you that Buhari’s rating has plummeted from the 60s to the 30s in percentage and it is a consequence of his indiscretion in that interview!
      You must jettison primordial sentiments if you want to be an objective commenter!

  • KWOY

    We should not be surprised at Buhari’s priority because up north”Western Education is evil” (Boko Haram). Priority is religion. Though I am surprised that a man who was declaring mud houses as assets in fulfillment of the Yoruba projection of him as ascetic also has his own children abroad in foreign schools… (Anyway, their religion nonsense is a tool for the exploitation of the Talakawa).

  • Dayo Akom

    It is people like you that should be blamed for the debacle of Buhari as a president. Youths of this nation looked up to you and others but you deliberately misled them to vote for a man who has nothing to offer. A man who can only offer a government of relic and who ordinarily should be in Nigeria museum of antiquity.

    Never again will the youth of this nation put their trust in people like you and people like Prof. Wole Soyinka, Femi Falana etc. It is a shame that elders who suppose to lead young people aright deliberately led them astray.

    It is the same Buhari that cancelled feeding in the various universities across the nation during his rule as military head of state. He is out now to destroy the nation with his yeye policy of no dollar for education but he can afford to send his children to school abroad. Somebody we were told was poor just few month ago has suddenly become wealthy now that can afford to buy dollar at any rate.

  • Unite2013

    It’s sad that most of our universities have become glorified secondary schools, necessitating the sojourn abroad for qualitative education. Uncle Dee, the same youths you defend today are the same who engage in cultism, bribing of lecturers, unseriousness with studies, partying, prostitution etc in our universities.

    Government has its own share of the blame, but the youths, the lecturers and their parents have contributed in no small measure in ruining our universities.

    • Dayo Akom

      That is not the issue that Uncle Dee is addressing. He is addressing the issue of irresponsible government and irresponsible comment by our president that he can afford to buy dollar at any rate to send his children abroad to study in any universities while other people should withdraw their children because they cannot get the required dollar to continue to pay for their children school fees.

      • Unite2013

        Yes I know. But I am passionate about resuscitating our universities and restoring their lost glory. I grew up in the University of Ife and I know what it was in the 70s and what it is now.

        • charlie

          You should be ashamed of yourself. Someone made a lovely place place for you . Attend in the 70s, how then did you leave for th younger generation to attend.

          • Unite2013

            You seem to have read a different meaning to my comment. I grew up in OAU in the 70s but attended in the 90s . By then, things had already deteriorated. How am I to blame for that?

  • Olusola Olamona

    If Nigeria will change for the better, our schools (primary, secondary and tertiary) has to be in parity with the international standard. This desired parity (which we had some decades ago) can not be achieved if we continue with our mentality that foreign education trumps locally acquired one. All the countries that change their fortune (in the manner we wish to change ours) have had to to look inwards for lasting solutions, it is always painful, and it takes visionaries to see these things and a lot of discipline to tread the necessary path.
    The hitherto preference of Nigerians for all things foreign is not in Nigeria’s best interest. When the country’s foreign reserve can hardly afford it, as it is the case now, we should use the opportunity to patronize and rebuild our institutions.
    President Buhari is right not to make bank forex rates available to Nigerians studying abroad. This will, no doubt, be painful for those affected, but it will be in the national interest on the long run.
    Instead of pillorying the president, on this issue, we should encourage him to extend this mentality to cutting all other similar extravagances that is not in the long term interest of Nigeria’s development.

    • Dayo Akom

      The honourable thing PMB should have done as a president if he wants to prove to all that studying abroad is a waste of scarce dollar is to bring back all his children study abroad not to arrogantly claim that he can afford it. Buhari his using his position and Nigeria money to train his children abroad while advising other to bring back their children.

      • Edon B.

        Spot on my brother.

  • naijamustbegreat

    Education should be the most important agenda on PMB’s change menu but alas it is not. We need to know that until we get our education sector back on track, Nigeria is not going anywhere. The greatness of any nation is a sum total of the quality of her people. Where we have mediocrity in all spheres of our live from teachers to police officers to the President. EDUCATION is the key to liberating Nigeria and the politicians know this and will not allow it. Look at the way they are jittery about social media, which they want to muzzle. Ask why we don’t teach history in schools anymore. My advice to the youth, please use the internet for knowledge acquisition, you can find all you need.

  • evidence

    One of the reasons China is the emerging world power is because they sent their children to school in the UK, the US and other technologically advanced country, where they went as far as stealing the innovations of these countries, brought them home and improved on it. How can Nigeria compete favorably with the world when we can’t send our children to learn from the best? Except for those that can afford to access dollars, like Buhari and his close friends?

    • John Paul

      The students that made China a technological advanced economy are the students that studied, mathematics, science or a technology based course and not Psychology, law or any humanities

      Nigeria has a shortage of math and science teachers and not a shortage of teachers in the ares of law and humanities. The people studying law and humanities should go and buy dollar at the black market rate or register at UNN, OAU or ABU

      All courses are not the same. Nigeria’s failure to draw a distinction between mathematics and science, vis a vis law and humanities, is why after over 50 years of sending our children to study abroad no one can mention a single technological innovation that they brought back to Nigeria, like their Chinese and Asian counterparts

      The only students that should buy dollar at the CBN rate are the students that are going to study mathematics, science or a technology based course

      So the chap that scored a 5.0 in Psychology does not need dollar to come to America. He should do home study, import his books, join online groups, read up material in the internet, register in one of our Universities or buy dollar at N320

      T

      • evidence

        Only an uninformed person will write off social sciences and humanities and neither did China. I agree sciences et al have the largest investment but social sciences and humanities ‎also play a key role in the economic and social aspects of life. Now, Nigeria seems like it’s lagging in innovation and technology but it’s because the government has not done anything to support or encourage such innovations. A lot of Nigerians are brimming with ideas but no one is interested. Haven’t you heard of Innoson? If Nigeria formulates polices to encourage the local industry, I can assure you that the sky will be the beginning for the Nigerian youth. 
        Psychology among others, is helping developed countries in criminal profiling and human behaviour, both at work and at home ,which has led to the arrest of criminals that would have ordinarily escaped.  ‎

        • John Paul

          The point is that we do not have the money. Oil is selling at about $40/barrel from over $100 per barrel

          If Nigeria had the money, we will sell dollar to people who want to go to nursery school abroad at the CBN rate. But we don’t, so we have to prioritize .

          In the list of our priorities, humanities and law are below mathematics and science because we have good teachers in humanities and law. But we do not have good science, math and tech teachers so we can sell dollar to students going abroad to study mathematics and science at the subsidized rate

          The proprietor of Innoson Motors – Innocent Chukwuma – did not pay thousands of dollars to study abroad. He got to where he is today because of his entrepreneurial spirit and abiding faith in local content

          • evidence

            Again, you got it wrong. If Buhari really wants to prove that we don’t have dollars for education abroad, then he should withdraw all his children studying abroad and enroll them in schools here. No knowledge or course is beneath another because they all add value to the system in their various ways and we must constantly research and develop all areas of learning so as to compete favorably with the world and who told you Innoson didn’t go abroad to learn how to build cars and manufacture spare parts for fighter jets? You think Innoson suddenly had an epiphany and started building cars from scratch? 

          • John Paul

            PMB has money to purchase dollar at N320 so their is no need to withdraw his children from those schools. Additionally, their are thousands of Nigerians who were born abroad – U.S. and U.K. – who are already going to the best Universities abroad

            No one is stopping anyone from going abroad to study humanities. The point is that any Nigerian who wants to go and study History, sociology e.t.c does not have a compelling case, to be given priority, to purchase dollar at the CBN rate. We have other pressing needs

            Go and ask Innocent Chukuma or the plethora of Innovators in Aba or Nnewi – technological innovation is not about a fancy certificate from a univerisity abroad. It is about hard work, vision, creativity and an entrepreneurial spirit

            Nigerians should stop elevating form over substance. We should stop looking at a foreign Phd or foreign Education as a chieftaincy title. All of the following innovators, that have made a change in areas of technology, dropped out of this same schools that we want to send our children to:

            1. Bill Gates – Founder of Microsoft;
            2. Mark Zuckerburg – Founder of Facebook;
            3. Lawrence Ellision – Co-founder of Oracle;
            4. Michael Dell – Founder of Dell computers; and
            5. Steve Jobs – Founder, Apple

            Siergy Brin and Larry Piage – Founders of google – also dropped out of, albeit, their Phd courses

          • evidence

            Did Buhari tell you he sources his forex from the black market? ‎Someone that didn’t know the disparity of the naira to the dollar and its effect on the economy until he was told at the presidential media chat? And did Buhari tell you that dollar was available for only Science students? What pressing need do you need dollars for? For Buhari to junket from one country to another? Buhari spends nothing less than $1 million per trip, is that more important than the education of the future generation? Even China hardly innovates, they steal and copy others innovation and improve on it ,let alone Innoson and the rest.Show me how many illiterates in Nigeria have successfully built a car that moves. All those names you mentioned learned first from basic science and technology principles in addition to funds for research and development, provided for them by their government, something that we lack here.  

          • John Paul

            You have set forth some of our priorities: “funds for research and development”

            Instead of selling $40,000, at the CBN rate, to a student who wants to get a masters degree in history from a foreign University, that funds should be used for research and development

            So this “ongoing” debate should be about prioritizing our foreign educational needs

            Additionally, we must not allow our hatred of PMB or Hausa people to cloud our judgement. PMB, like any other president of Nigeria, has an obligation to travel, as many times as necessary, to hustle for us

            “Anaghi a no ofu ebe e kili mmonwu” – Igbo Proverb. Translation: in order to achieve anything of value you have to move around

            Abuja and Lagos are beautiful cities. But anyone, who shakes off their high table mentality, visits Aba or Nnewi and watches our artisans and tech gurus at work will understand that, just as people are innately gifted to sing or draw, science and technology is also an innate gift

            Their are human beings who have an organic understanding of science and technology. These are the people who we should spend our scarce dollars supporting at the CBN rate. That kid who wants to go from VGC to Florida to study history should go and buy dollar at N320 in the black market

          • evidence

            What is this fixation on history, law et al?! Is it only history students that can’t access dollars? Even science and technology students can’t access dollars! ‎Do you fund research and development in isolation? ‎
            There’s nothing like prioritizing education, every body should be free to study where they want to. If buhari wants to shore up the naira,he should ‎as a matter of urgency, marshal a clear and sound economic plan and constitute a sound economic team and stop his inconsistent forex policy. That is the only way he can attract FDI and not by gallivanting and wasting scarce forex.
            I have no issues with the hausas but the fulanis is another matter. They are animals that should not cohabit with normal humans. 
            Buhari should sit down at home and look for home grown solutions to our myriad problems because he also criticized others for seeking foreign assistance. The Bill Gates of this world relied on proven scientific experiments and conclusions to improve technology, but most importantly, they were encouraged and supported through R&D funds provided by their govt because R&D is not a cheap venture . The people from Nnewi ‎and the likes also need these kind of intervention to compete globally.‎

          • John Paul

            No one deserves to hated on account of their race. There are idiots in every tribe in Nigeria, including the kidnappers in Southeast and South-south

            The point is that spending $40,000 of our scarce foreign exchange to pay for say, a masters degree in history, is a colossal waste of money

            Nigeria does not have the technology to exploit our natural resources despite all the high-table-mentality PhDs that we have littered all over the place. We cannot even get our own oil out of the ground – despite all the so-called petroleum engineers that we have, here and there – so we give the IOCs over 40% of the profit in oil contracts to assist us in using their intellect to mine our resources

            It is not a person’s educational qualification that matters, what matters is what they do with that educational qualification.

            Albert Eiensten made an indelible dent in physics, even though he had only a diploma from Zurich polytechnic, because he spent his time thinking, working and improving on fundamental principles of his profession, as opposed to collecting money from the office of the NSA

            There are thousands of Nigerians – children of Nigerians is diaspora – who are littered in universities all over the world. Those in Nigeria who wanted to join them should either pay N320/dollar or if they want funds from the CBN , they should study mathematics, science or a technology based course that will add value to our economy

          • evidence

            Please don’t compare marauding fulanis to SS and SE‎. The people from the south do not kill for the fun of it,neither do they use women and children as suicide bombers. The fulanis have always been known for their bloodletting, right from when they left fouta Djallon where they proceeded to the northern Nigeria and conquered the hausas.
            Buhari spends a minimum of $1m per trip and he has traveled 26 times. This in addition to what his aides spend. If you see nothing wrong with that, then you should not comment on those that actually needs dollars for useful ventures.
            This is why I say you’re uninformed. Research and Development cost money and until the local content bill was passed under Jonathan, the military preferred to give expatriates the contract to manage oil exploration. With the local content bill, indigenous companies were given the opportunity to manage our natural resources. 
            And those of you that think education is not important, are you now seeing the consequences of voting for an illiterate quota system product who is bereft of ideas on how to run a complex country like Nigeria? 
            Nigerians are talented and blessed, all they need is support and encouragement and a business friendly environment. ‎

          • John Paul

            It is not about the rent seeking “management” of our natural resources, without adding any value whatsoever, like Kola Aluko and Jide Omokire.

            What is important is the technology to actually to mine our natural resources and Nigeria does not have it. We still rely on foreign technology in exchange for over 40% of the profit

            As for the last administration – they were a complete waste of time.

            People who miss the last administration have not been able to separate, in their minds, the difference between $100/barrel of oil from the last administration. The last administration had no input, at all, in $100/barrel of oil.

            If this administration managed the $100 per barrel of oil Nigeria’s GDP would have been three (3) times more than it is today and they will do better than the last administration with $40/barrel when we access them after 6 to 8 years

            A majority of Fulani are not Boko Haram. And there is no difference between Boko Haram and Kidnappers and looters. In fact, Kidnappers and looters may even be worse than Boko Haram.

            This administration will encourage and support talented individuals and will create a friendly business environment

            Have a good weekend

          • evidence

            Your selective amnesia shows you’re a blind supporter of APC. When Okonjo wanted to save for the rainy day,it was amaechi, fashola and Oshiomole that took her to court and made sure everything was shared. You have also forgotten ( deliberately) that all allocation is shared among the federal, state and local government. I wonder if you have asked your state government to account for their allocation including IGR?
            Under Jonathan, funds was used to build power plants, roads,railways and and it is in record that fashola and Amaechi attested to that fact,you think such projects don’t cost money?
            So an administration that can’t marshal a sound economic plan or constitute a seasoned economic team or even prepare ordinary budget would have managed the country well when oil was $100 pb? 
            You must be joking!‎
            All fulanis are either boko haram or herdsmen or both. No sane person will ever compare them with kidnappers. A deadly sect that has been named the deadliest in the world because they use women and children for their jihad and I see you have joined your party to chorus ‘we will do this’, ‘we will do that’
            ‎This is a government of propaganda and ‘we will’ .
            Please tell us something we don’t already know. ‎

          • okbaba

            Has Buhari made a policy for mathematicians and physicist to access dollars at CBN rate?

          • William Norris

            There should be no black market in the first place. The forex system imposed by this government encourages CORRUPTION. I hope you understand that.

          • Jon West

            They dropped out of these institutions and succeeded in life, because their societies value innovation and support it with venture capital. If Innoson dropped out of UNN, he would be dead on arrival. Innoson survived because of Peter Obi and Goodluck Jonathan. Under Buhari, there would have been no Innoson. He would never had started his company. That is the plain truth. Buhari’s is not a modern thinker. He is still a cattle boy in spirit.

          • John Paul

            Peter Obi and GEJ did not make Innoson who he is today.

            Innocent Chukwuma’s journey started as far back as 1981. By the time GEJ and Peter Obi arrived at the scene, Innocent Chukwuma was already established

            In fact, had the last administration been in power at the time Innocent Chukwuma started his journey, we would not have had Innoson Motors by now. Innocent Chukwuma would probably have been a fuel marketer or a lazy recipients of loot from the office of our NSA. All his innovation, drive and inspiration would have been killed off by the bizarre looting of that era

            The way this administration is going, Innoson Motors will perform ten times better under this administration than under the saboteurs of the last era

          • Jon West

            I don’t want to get involved in unnecessary arguments. Peter Obi , it was, who pleaded with Jonathan to release Innosons equipment and material held by the Hausa/Fulani customs officers at Lagos port. Jonathan also ordered Ministies and MDAs to use Innoson vehicles exclusively. Jonathan’s Auto Policy also shaped local manufacturing of vehicles.
            Yes, Innoson was made before Jonathan and Obi,but without both men, there would be no Innosson Motors as we know it today

          • John Paul

            Our standards cannot possibly be that low: because the last administration “allegedly” did their job by “releasing” Innocent Chukuwma’s equipment then they were responsible for his success in life

            Why stop there. We might as well say that the last administration was responsible for the success of Dangote and Mike Adenuga because both men did business under the last administration

            Talking about “Jonathan’s auto policy” is laughable. The best person to ask about the last administrations “auto policy” is Stella Odua. We all know how that went

            Innoson is thriving under this administration because their equipment is not being seized by customs, they are one of the people who are buying our scarce dollars at the CBN rate and this administration’s made in Nigeria policy is motivating people like Ben Bruce – who did not buy Innoson during the last administration – to buy Innoson in the present dispensation

          • William Norris

            Innoson employs plenty of foreign workers and uses foreign parts. That’s not local content. That is to say it’s a complex issue. The Innoson story is worth examination.

            I agree with you in general though. Where you missed it is seeming to agree that government should have a hand in setting PERSONAL priorities as it is doing now by rationing & allocating forex.

            Just float the naira.

      • ogeorge

        @John Paul, God bless you for this beautiful insight. Let them go fund their luxuries with their cash and no subsidy from govt!

    • gohen

      over a hundred thousand of their students every year !

    • amador kester

      Yes knowledge and technology can be acquired from others and some knowledge vending cultures got globalized long ago and let me illustrate and note it well: the jews gave the western world their sciences,,technology,big business,,big media even big religiion! Think of that!

  • jasper123

    The earlier we know that Buhari’s main agenda is to fight corruption the better. A man who has a mindset that everyone around him except himself is a thief can not make a good leader no matter how many numbers of PR specialists work on him as SSAs or SAs! How can a man who put a professor as a junior minister in education below a less experienced and qualified minister of education value education? When God wants to purnish a society, he makes them defiant and stubborn! His main agenda of fighting corruption has not seen a single thief prosecuted and you want power 24 hours or quality education? Oh my!!

  • Reason-ability

    The FGN cannot stop education abroad for the simple reason that there is a severe lack of capacity even in our tertiary institutions. If every year children who take the WASC are over 6 million and the capacity of the tertiary institutions is 3 million, where will the 3 million go to? They will go around fuelling the ranks of the jobless youths. Buhari himself cannot afford that? I think the President is seeing how bad our forex situation is and is opining as to what is to be done. There is no way they can ban forex for education. Let us wait and see?

  • charlie

    The military coup of 1985 will be justified at the end of this regime. Those calling the then military leader name will gave a change of mind. If you are not within, you really can know it all.

  • amebo

    Is the President not your daddy again.? Why are you lamenting here.

  • gohen

    You have learnt to succinctly put the blame were it belongs,you can see is not probably a smart thing to look for a reason to justify any thing Buhari does. If a policy is bad, it should be condemned out rightly. Can you see the number of people praising you on this particular article.
    Dele the truth is that Buhari can be made to do things better if people like you can tell him squarely anytime he does the wrong thing. The real change can start with people like you ! Dele. Just see the number of people following your articles… for every one person that writes a comment on your article, be rest assured that there are more than 10,000 that did not write any comment but has read your article.
    Personally, I think Buhari don’t have the mental and intellectual capacity to lead this nation, it is not about his age, it is simply because he has not prepared himself in anyway since leaving office since 1985. Not even a nursery school to his name.
    APC wanted power by all means, and Buhari wanted revenge, so they both met themselves at a real good time.The lesson in all these is that not all change means progress. Education has never been important to some sections of this country, this has been a delibrate plot of the elite in the northern part of the country to impoverish their people.and have them as ready tools for elections and other uprising.
    It took a certain Jonathan to build modern schools which he was roundly condemned for by the northern elite including Sule maitama who kept shouting that the root cause of boko haram was injustice, injustice to who ?. Sule Maitama failed to realise that Injustice is when children from other parts of the country score 80, and they will not offered admission into unity schools, whereas someone that score 3 from the north is giving instant admission.
    (I am shocked that by now the government has not offered any scholarship a student that got 5.0 grade point average really a sad tale.)

    Conclusively, Buhari should stop chasing shadows and looking for people to arrest for corruption. when corruption is staring straight at him. Since he is particularly interested in ‘catching’ ( his words on al jazeera) those corrupt people He should start from the banks. For example my banks GT BANK gets dollars from the CBN at about 199 naira, and everyday I use my card here I am charged between 340-380 naira… So what fight against corruption are we talking about…?
    Kudos to you Dele for beginning to turn a new leaf. and be rest assured we all have our typing skills to beat you into line anytime you deviate.

  • Edim Asekong

    One needs to be educated in order to appreciate the value of education. Sadly this President is’ nt.
    As for Nigerian youths & the generality of people who voted Buhari into power, they are simply being made to sit on their blisters after burning their buttocks on fire. Morning yet.

  • ParallaxSnap

    Buhari has committed countless gaffes within a time more than any other Nigerian head of state. No matter how brazen it is, people would still defend it. It will however be helpful for Buhari and the country at large if he listens to proselytic wailers like Dele and Simon

  • ogbuefiakajiaku

    If you think that education is expensive then try Buhari

  • Okey Ugbor

    Imagine it was GEJ that made those anti educational comments, imagine the criticism and tongue lashing that would followed from the likes of uncle D with all manner of unprintable derogatory comments. But who dares attack PMB in such manner, the eloquent pundits are hiding their faces in shame and fear, and the few that try to speak up do so with much caution and respect as is so evident in this write up with all the “SIRS”. The seeming respect from the likes of Dele is not borne out civility but from fear that your door step might be the call of the EFCC if you speak out of turn. Here you see the difference in a LEADER and a DICTATOR, between alleged CLUELESS GEJ and obvious CONFUSED PMB, ……. Nigerians truly deserve the president we have….. but it is still too early in the day to cry

  • Kelly

    I wonder how people will expect a man who got to the highest level of life in our nation without the basic educational qualification, think that you need education to achieve anything in life, he feels threatened around intellectuals hence his disdain for anything that will challenge his mental capacity. We all rooted for him, so let us take it as we see it, he will prefer all our students abroad to come home and join the alamajiri school down North to remain fools and political advantage to him and his co-norther politicians, that is more important to him.#change

    • gohen

      Good talk

  • omoagbala60

    President Buhari,” Don’t offend those kids”.The problem with Dele’s postulation is the deception and the tendency to hide behind one finger. Dele knows that 99% of those kids in schools overseas are funded by monies stolen from our treasury. Take a senior civil servant for an example, how does he or she gets the money to sponsor any child overseas; the private sector renters are not excluded from this thieving culture. The actors in the private sector milk the nation through abandoned, over-invoiced contracts and the bankers among them are involved in loan shackling and speculative activities that diminish the value of our Naira. Those sending kids overseas should be made to declare source of their income and commensurate income taxes paid. The luxury of sending kids overseas should be at the expense of parents not the nation and moreover, those money expatriated overseas deny funding to our local institutions and the lack of motivation by our corrupt and inept government to develop our institution to international standard. All over the world, citizens of every country are trained mostly in their respective institutions only go abroad for studies not available in their countries, but Looters in Nigeria send their kids for Primary education in Western nations. The government should not deny the looters from sending their kid overseas, but they should be made to bear the full cost, so also, pilgrimages to all holy lands should be privately funded. Overseas education should be funded by the government in disciplines that will catapult the nation into 21st century not for studies as pyscohology, history, African studies, dancing and rapping, Yoruba, philosophy, humanities, music and what have you. Sorry, failed to mention our lazy, overpaid politicians.

  • Boniface Nnajiofor

    It will never be an insult to say the reality, Buhari did not pass through school neither did school pass through him.,this is the reason why he chose to say what he is saying. He has not updated his knowledge since he was overthrown.This was the reason why he said in his campaign speeches that he would make naira to exchange 1 to 1 to the dollar. I wondered if the man had been living in Nigeria for the past 30 years or was he from another planet aside from this one we are in now.I do not blame him either rather I blame the system that made him president of Nigeria in this 21st century.

  • MRnaijawantalk

    Was thinking that Bob Dee would get to this stage of writing by 2018 but with the speed at which PMB policy / lack of it is going .. Bob Dee is getting to where he should be faster.
    Education is key, I have a degree in Nigeria and another form the UK… and i can say categorically every single grade i got in the UK was well deserved from hard work and time burning the midnight oil but most important i have network of class mates from Nigeria , Ghana, SA, India , China, Russia. US, UK , UAE , Qatar, Korea , Japan, Jamaica .. In all sorts of sectors who are an email/ call away .. These international network which is priceless .. we need these exposure

  • prince

    In as much as I agreed that education is consequential to all developments and the bedrock for all human advancement in politics, science and Humanities. I sincerely think that the government is on point with this policy. If you must school abroad, look elsewhere for your forex!!. This is aptly made, it would save the Naira, strengthened the economy and at the long run impact positively on the Nigerian educational sectors. I could still very much recollect during my secondary school days that we have some daughters and sons of big Nigerians in our school and even in our University days. I think the government should be encouraged to be taken this bullet for once.

  • VERA

    I can’t believe this is Dele Momodu writing about our all powerful all knowing president Buhari.

    I can’t believe this are Dele’s words, please hear him:

    “The speech and body language of President Muhammadu Buhari has shown unequivocally that he does not consider those schooling outside Nigeria the priority of his government. I beg to disagree Sir. We should stretch the argument and logic by all means. When asked why he sent his own kids abroad, our people’s General retorted that he could afford it. Why does this administration not want to be different by demonstrating its vision of transforming Nigeria through quality education? Indeed, the debate negates President Buhari’s much-appreciated and advertised credentials as a friend of the poor. It is wrong to say those who cannot afford school fees should return home. What it means is that the children of the rich and those of privileged government operatives would be the only ones remaining to attend great institutions. No government should encourage such disparity. Are we saying students who are already in schools all over the world should return home because they campaigned and supported APC in their collective wisdom or stupidity? They should not be made to regret their support for the change movement. According to a Yoruba adage: “if the Gods cannot make our lives better, then they should please leave us the way they met us.“ True, President Buhari should do nothing to aggravate the agony of his core supporters, the Nigerian youths.”

    Gradually, Nigerians are telling Buhari that in less than 10months, he has failed woefully. How long will Liar Muhamed defend him as we have used our foreign reserve to defend falling Naira? One day, just as naira will succumb to pressure, Buhari and his co-travelers will sooner than later succumb and vacate Aso Rock

  • NIBC

    Someone please page the ICU doctor, one of his patients who has long been unconscious on life support seems to be making spontaneous respiratory effort; tell him it look as if Mr Dele Momodu is regaining consciousness!
    Uncle dele, sorry it’s a little too late. This is change leave with it, you prefer it to cluelessness and it is giving us so much clue as to how our votes should not be cast in 2019.

  • Aminu Adamu

    How come we have all forgotten so soon n so easily. Our problems are not Buhari or Jonathan, but the thieving govs led by Amaechi who took the then FGN to court so as to share the Swf n other savings from the ECA….that is where Nigeria was duped n not the $2.1billion. What’s that amount compared to the amounts the govs shared n pocketed? Saudi saved $1Trillion, Kuwait n others saved hundreds of billions of dollars when crude was $100+/barrel. So at the least Nigeria should have saved $300billion with leakages considered. So where is this money(as shared by the govs) no one is talking about this. Shame, shame Nigeria….our bereftness is their swan song

  • izuchukwu osuala

    Wise observation, it seems that the shoe is on the wrong foot now. Whether we’re in APC or PDP, or neutrals like few of us, let’s continue to speak up for a better Education, Empowerment, Security and Rule of Law. God Bless Nigeria.

  • “Korede

    I disagree with yu Bob dee on this. We are talking about things that have no substitute and you are including Education abroad. Are you saying there is no good school in Nigeria?

    Some of these people with their certificates from abraod cannot even cope at work in NIGERIA. What they have at the expense of those of us that studied at home is exposure.

    If you care to know, only the rich send their children abroad and many of them are capable of doing so irrespective of the excahnge rates.

    Even as low in standard as some of our schools in Nigeria are, many poor Nigerians cannot even afford the fees being asked by these schools.

    May be you should amend your argument that the government should even award scholarship to the children of the poor who are qualified to study in Nigeria institutions but cannot afford the fees instead of providing scarce foreign currencies for the children of the rich.

    BobDee, you got it wrong.

  • Jimesco

    Dele Momodu your lamentation is just at the starting point. Wait, your ovation will soon be shut down. You succeeded in selling lies to Nigerians about Buhari, you shall surely lick from the soup you helped him to prepare insha Allah.

  • Original_Raskal

    hahahaha! when the so called youths were donating their money to buhari for elections, little did they know buhari can afford his kids education abroad while they can’t….I thought buhari was paraded as a poor man? lol

  • John Christian Alex

    Good point made here. However if our dollar reserve is low the FG really don’t have a choice. Most of those who put us in this situation are graduand of these international schools who think only of themselves. A lot of the kids in schools abroad are children of the rich. How many very poor kids are abroad schooling? Even when government create scholarship for gifted and brilliant children rich parents use their wealth to ensure that their own children are the only beneficiary to such scholarship schemes. We all know how the country was administered during the previous administration, it was almost ran aground and destroyed economically, rebuilding it won’t be easy and everyone must sacrifice to rebuild it. Those who are brilliant will always be whether they go abroad or not. Oghogho the young Nigerian from Delta who build planes and even produce it’s own fuel type etc never saw the four wall of any school yet he did that, so what are we saying? Let’s build good schools here, schools as good as the ones rich kids attend abroad with our dollars. If anyone still want to send their kids abroad no body will stop them after all a lot of them when they graduate from their schools abroad don’t return home to put what they learn to practise rather they remain there and develope those countries while their counterparts here, the poor kids suffer to get jobs. Let the FG use our dollars to create jobs for those who believed in our systems and despite our failures remained at home.

  • Hero

    Nigeria we hail thee….. I wish we could be able to trace back where we got it wrong. I wish we could be able to know how much we spent in educating our children abroad all in the name of looking for sound education and depriving other that couldn’t make it of food and other services.
    I read how much we spent on education in Ghana last time and it ran to billions of naira… Guys we cant continue like this.

    Less than 5% that could afford to send their kids abroad for education cannot jeopardize the life of others. if you can afford to get black market, good for you but the number is infinitesimal than that. I wonder why the president or minister of Education would send his children abroad for education and we expect our nation or education to grow here….. Nigerian thinks……

  • amador kester

    Yes in a global village there should be no structural impediments that block access to educ opportunities even from china. But let me ask: how come nigerians troop down even to ghana to access ” quality” private universities? Why cant we develop quality private institutions here? Why cant we licence public and private universities specializing in 21st century compliant curricula like informations and communications technology ,maritime sciences,transport technology, integrative and complementary medicine,energy sciences and technology, aerospace engineering ,engineering sciences and robotics, quality management sciences and entrepreneurial studies, etc. These disciplines will define the 21 st century thus why are we not proactive but wait ipon the future to arrive? Why cant nigeria be an educational destination for ghanaians,south africans,americans,egyptians,tanzanians,,kenyans in the cutting edge disciplines of the 21 st century? How come schools are not teaching chinese, the language of the sole econ powerhouse of the 21 st century? All boils down to one point: return to the drawing board of the 21 st century! The future is already here

  • John

    I don’t think this is about GEJ’s administration, this article is about the policy of the present administration and how it will affect the country’s intellectual capability.
    As rightly pointed out by Dele, it is not wise to cancel something for nothing. Nigerian institutions are not up to standard, and thus can not offer quality education to it’s populace.
    It is the responsibility of Nigerian government to fix it’s institutions and upgrade them to world standard, only then they can begin to think of denying Forex to those who wish to study abroad. Even at that, I think one should have the right to chose what is best for him.
    President Buhari should not punish those innocent Nigerians who are mostly young people who voted massively for him in the last elections. If government cannot afford to offer them grant for their overseas studies, which this country will benefit greatly from it; the least the present administration can do is to allow them access Forex at the official price, after all they are the ones who insisted on sharing Forex. Every body in this country know that overseas Education contribute least to the fallen value of the Naira.

  • Musibau Akande

    I am really disappointed in some Nigerians, Uncle D made sense instead of applauding him you are busy politicizing the issue. Can you guys for ones call a spade a spade and stop all these Partisan, Religious and ethnic rancor. Goodluck has tried his best and Buhari is trying his own. Before the emergence of Buhari from APC, they saw the ‘Obvious Rot’ in the System and Promised Nigerians and Heaven and Earth during their campaigns. They even promised to improve the FOREX rate which brings us to what Uncle D wrote in his Article. We voted en mass for APC because of the good life they promised us but today I am almost dropping out of school after voting APC. PDP was corrupt but is always proactive to solve the kind problems we are facing today, which is what the people need. They would have tackled this FOREX problem ravaging this country. PDP Ministers might be corrupt, the truth is that they are more competent than the bunch of un-serious Party faithfuls Dragging Buhari back. They have to design a policy to alleviate this forex problem so that those of us studying abroad will not drop after all the money we have spent. The should stop blaming PDP and start working after all 60% of them where once PDP member. Politicians are shameless liars that are not to be trusted. They are just there for their selfish interest and not for us.

  • mimi

    DELE MOMODU SO BUHARI IS NOT PERFECT ANYMORE?

    WHAT CAN I SAY? WHEN A MAN HAS NO CERTIFICATE WHAT Would HE CARE BETWEEN STUDYING AT THE CULT RIDDEN SUB STANDARD UNIVERSITIES HE AND HIS MILITARY COLLEAGUES REDUCED TO RUBBISH SO THEY CAN RULE FOR EVER. THEY ARE ALMOST SUCCEEDING IF NOT HOW CAN BUHARI BE PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA IN 2016, BUT FOR THE CIVILIAN COUP HE AND HIS FRIENDS OBJ AND DANJUMA PLANNED AND EXECUTED IN ORDER TO RETURN US TO THE STONE AGE. ITS ONLY IN NIGERIA THAT PARENTS WHO CAN AFFORD TO TRAIN THEIR CHILDREN ABROAD ARE DENIED THE CHOICE WITH THE FLIMSY EXCUSE OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE. FOR CRYING OUT LOUD THIS IS SIMPLE DENIAL OF THEIR FUNDAMENTAL HUMAN RIGHTS.

    ABACHA CAME AND DESTROYED WHAT WAS LEFT OF OUR EDUCATION BECAUSE IT WAS NOT IMPORTANT, AFTER ALL LIKE MKO SAID HE NEVER PASSED ANY COURSE AS AN OFFICER AND SOME SAID HE JOINED THE ARMY AS A TANKER DRIVER AND ROSE TO BE PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA FOR 5 YEARS? NIGERIA THE COUNTRY WHERE SERVANTS ARE RIDING HORSES WHILE PRINCES PULL THEM ALONG IN SPITE OF THE FACT THAT THE BIBLE SAID IT IS AN ABOMINATION? ARE YOU SURPRISED WE ARE IN THIS MESS?

  • Naijawatchman

    Dele, what a sad misuse of biblical verses. Does helping the children only refer to those who can go abroad to school? What about those enjoying or about to enjoy the school feeding program? You have a right to your opinion but as usual, it is elitist and does not represent the vast majority. You ask for help for the 1% rather than put energy into asking help for the vast majority.

    1- Education has NOT been a leveller in Nigeria. Last year according to stants, less than 20,000 Nigerian students studied in the USA. yet Over 1 million graduated from Secondary school. Overseas education has been only for the Elite.

    2- It may seem hard today but BUHARi will be etched in history as the person who took the bull by the horn. No sane country can export over a billion dollars a year on foreign education when its own schools are run down.

    3- If Buhari did not stand firm and the Nigerian Forex reduced to Zero, not only would it be impossible for others to school abroad, nothing else would work. Nigeria would simple collapse completely.

    4- Nigerians should channel the ingenuity you speak about into developing their local education. All other deveoping and developed nations have 5 star schools locally, and not just one or two- many.

    5- It would be more valuable DELE is you channeled your efforts into getting your anonymous friend to invest in bringing YALE to Nigeria. How many people will be lucky enough to meet such father chirtsmases?

  • omibiga

    “Indeed, the debate negates President Buhari’s much-appreciated and advertised credentials as a friend of the poor.” In what fairy tale did you get that notion?

  • princegab

    This article is a want of something to write about. But it has become useful in that it’s unraveling the greed in all of us. I for one do not see any wickedness in telling the truth that at the moment, the Nigeria’s economy cannot afford dollars for education at the current cbn rate. Wait when the conditions improve or source the dollars at bdc rates. After all, going abroad to study is not haram.

  • Anonymous

    Imagine Dele with a historical track record of being a vuvuzela , for the wealthy all in a bid to further confuse the poor and down trodden bringing in a debate between funding education and Religious pilgrimage, the last time I checked the federal Government and many other state Government have distanced Herself from sponsorship of pilgrims and made it categorically clear that pilgrims should fund themselves for religious trips, So Mr Oga confusionist what exactly is your point painting President Buhari’s as a foe of the poor?. You never cease to amaze me…… quite sad… I borrow from (princegab) and agree that this article is a want of something to write about.

  • Gwamna

    Dele you again?????????????

  • Enyidede

    Dear Dele, Hope you are well?
    I have wondered why I have not read of your candid opinions since March 12, 2016? It appears you have given up on the so-much promised “CHANGE FOR NIGERIA” APC propaganda that fooled many and now made Nigeria to become a negative economy in the history of our country.
    I know how you feel. But do not give up, May God Save Nigeria.