Economy Gone Out of Buhari’s Control, Says Lai Mohammed

  • Says president’s critics are mischief makersBy Dele Ogbodo

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Saturday lamented that the economic situation in the country has gone completely out of the control of government as the global economic meltdown is having a negative spiral effect on it.

He explained that this was so because Nigeria cannot determine the price of crude or gas.

Berating critics of the administration as mischief makers, he said President Muhamadu Buhari’s frequent trips abroad, especially to the oil-producing nations, became imperative because of the urgent need to rally support  for the stability of the global oil prices  and also to attract Foreign Direct Investment FDI into the country.

While noting that stabilizing the prices of crude oil will help prop up the country’s currency, he stated that the president has been spending countless times outside the country to find solution to the crash in oil prices.

The is why the president cannot stay here, he said. According to him, staying here in Nigeria is like an army general who in the face of war remains in the bunker.

Mohammed, who made these statements while fielding questions from a radio station at the weekend in Abuja, said the fact that the present administration led by Buhari is still managing to drive the economy is a credit on its side.

  • William Norris

    LOL !

  • Haruna

    Hmmm, then he should resign. We need a president who can think outside the box now than ever.

    • frankiebabie

      U ned gej abi? Ozuoh!!!!!!

      • Haruna

        Ah maybe you father if hw can think outside the box. Akuya, biri!!!!!!

    • james_grim_teacher

      Nope. Nigeria will not get off this easy. Thinking outside the box connotes creativity, which is not what is required. We have to WORK and D8SCIPLINE ourselves. Let us please stop deceiving yourselves .
      A masterful nation does not do that.
      Creative solution could probably be taking some devillish loans and ganging up together to steal it?
      NO my friend. This is the time to work our asses out of this. The idiot is the person looking for a magic key. Only an Ibo man can be that stupid.

  • So Buhari is not the President of Nigeria again or what are you saying ?We are in trouble in Nigeria and God intervention is needed Finally are we hopeless in our country because the elected president is incapacitated to do all the needful to save the poor masses ?

  • JayGeeX

    Ok..The ‘Ineffectual’ part is established.

    According to Lai, staying here in Nigeria is like an army general who in the face of war remains in the bunker… It’s like a hen-pecked husband hanging at the ‘club’ a little later than normal to avoid the nagging missus and the starving kids..

    • Make Nigeria great again

      looool

  • Abidilagungun

    Haha… admission of failure without admitting failure. The semantics of APC… Hmmm

    • Ade Whenu

      This is no admission of failure but rather impressive leadership. I am sure you read and you are aware of the complete collapse of oil price. For an economy completely reliant on oil, logic will dictate that our economy will be in this sorry state. Buhari is not a miracle worker and in my opinion this development should provide Nigeria to move away from dependency on oil.

      What has happened to our agricultural sector? We used to be one of the biggest producer of cocoa but no more. These is the area we should be looking at than accusing Buhari of failure. In my opinion hê is doing the best he can.

      • dozie

        May I know what you mean by the complete collapse of oil. Oil is appropriately priced at $30/b for its production cost is less than $10/b. Google historical oil price and see that it was less than $13/b in 1999 and stayed under $30/b for Obasanjo’s entire first term. He met far less than the $30 billion left in foreign reserve for this govt and huge debts to service yet we recorded some measure of progress towards being a normal country. Enough of hiding under oil price please.

        • james_grim_teacher

          This took him exactly three years of travelling and bringing in foreign investments. Exactly what Buhari is doing. GSM alone improved internal economic productivity that led to tremendous growth. I actually rate OBJ, Gowon, Abacha and Buhari first term in the 80s far above Jonathan’s government. in Jona’s government we had a confused guy and some smart minister. The smartness of the minsisters did not compensate for the confused Prseident

  • Rockson Wilson

    Ohh! That must be Jonathan’s fault too. Shame on you, liar.

    • Daniel

      Partly Jonathan’s fault because he emptied the ECA and left a highly depleted foreign reserve in a monocultural economy.

      It is the fault of PDP leadership because since 1999 we have made billions of dollars from oil, which cannot be found in infrastructure, jobs or industries.

      How is it Buhari’s fault ? And those calling for devaluation should tell me what we export to earn foreign exchange.

      Rather we will cut down on what takes our hard-earned dollars outside. Whether school fees or medical trips, go and look for your dollars somewhere else.

      Time to look inwards or we remain endless in poverty.

      • Ade Whenu

        Such a wonderful perspective Daniel. what people fail to understand, is how easy it is to damage something, but to fix is very difficult, convoluted and challenging. Buhari is simply fixing the damage perpetuated by previous incompetent and clueless leaders.

        To criticise Buhari demonstrates clueless of the highest order and lack of understanding of the intricacies of an economy exclusively dependent on oil sale to generate foreign currency. Previois leaders failed to diversify our economy when they could have.

        As you said we Nigerians should look at ourselves in the mirror and do away with our colonial mentality, where we always believe foreign items are superior to locally made goods. When we start to patronise our locally made goods, then the foreign exchange problem and other economic related issues will ease. Buhari is simply doing his best and I wish him the best of luck.

      • james_grim_teacher

        It is not partly Jonathan’s fault. It is wholly Jonathans fault. That is :
        $124 x 25000000 x 30 x 0. 7 x 12 x 6 of oil money alone wasted with nothing to show for it. We have not added LNG and company taxes NOTHING.
        The military boys with lesser money developed Nigeria more. The idiot sold FG properties to cronies and the comp2snies are not even paying taxes, Import duty waivers carpeted the naira when oil market did not finish the job.

        • Okey Agugua

          Liar just said they are no longer in control of the economy. They have given up and you are defending these idiots that lied to get to power.

        • Daniel

          I was only being charitable. People have decided not to see the wanton pillaging of this economy in the past because they claim not to have bread to eat now. It is not Buhari’s fault.

          The structure of this economy needs time to be turned around.

        • LagLon

          avg oil price for last 6 years… it ranged from 30 to 125…
          avg production.. we never hit 2.5m bpd…
          whats the 0.7? the federal share?

      • dozie

        We need to push back hard on falsehood to move this country forward. These are the facts: This govt has $30/b oil price, Obasanjo govt had $13/b oil price at inception that remained under $30/b for its entire first term. This govt had over $30b in forex reserve at inception, Obasanjo govt had about $1b in forex reserve and with huge debt to service, yet economy wasn’t out of control during Obasanjo’s time, why should we take lame excuses from this govt?

        • Daniel

          Your facts are not correct. Buhari never inherited up to 30 billions dollar Forex reserve. It was about 2 billion less.

          And you cannot compare Obasanjo’s first term with Buhari’s because the economy is not the same, You have to factor in inflation and the expansion of government workforce over the years as well the increase in wage bill. Besides the debts were renegotiated and partly forgiven.

          The real question is what did Jonathan hand over to Buhari and what is the current price of crude oil, considering other economic variables?

          There is no basis to compare Buhari’s ten months with years of policy somersaults, stealing, and over-bloated government. All of these have financial implications beyond the layman’s ‘garri-on-the-table’ rantings.

          • dozie

            Nigeria’s Forex reserve as at 28th May, 2015: $29,595,284,789
            Source: CBN
            Simple math round-up: $30b.
            Link
            http://www.cbn.gov.ng/IntOps/Reserve.asp

          • Daniel

            And you want Buhari to keep supporting import of items we could produce here, but for laziness, at such a low oil price? Where is the dollar to fund that? You also think it is better to devalue the naira when we practically import everything? Where is the dollar to fund that too?

            We must continue to reduce our imports to save the foreign reserve. And like I said the structure of this economy is wrong and it will take time to right it, be it infrastructure, industries or jobs.

            Buhari inherited decades old problems. No magic wand.

          • dozie

            You still don’t get it. If Buhari inherited problems, what did Obasanjo inherit? How did he manage to achieve self sufficiency in cement production, telecoms and banking revolution? It wasn’t by parroting recommendations of bankers’ committee who are out for their interests only, “like we can’t afford to pay tuition for those schooling abroad” and certainly not by creating huge disparity in forex rates. It’s a laudable objective to encourage local manufacturing but through a carefully considered policy actions. My suggestions: Govt should get out of petroleum refining, supply and distribution business and in 3 years we will achieve self sufficiency in petroleum products, and even start exporting to neighbouring countries. 2. Oil price is appropriately priced presently; it may never get above $50/b again given the new technology, fracking. Mr President needs to understand that and work with that knowledge. Work to pass the PIB so as to bring FDI into the petroleum industry. Enough of the careless talk here, blame there, and firefight-as-you-go actions.

  • Ochlab

    Very misleading and mischievous headline. It doesn’t reflect the interview.

  • Biazowa

    Wonderful news!!

  • Biazowa

    In fact tooderful news!

  • William Norris

    Free advice to substantially improve the economy. For immediate short term results……

    1. Float the naira and work toward making a floating currency the LEGAL standard for Nigeria.

    2. Officially and LEGALLY abolish regulated prices and subsidies for ALL fuels including natural gas. Most may not know it but the biggest problem facing the electricity companies is regulated gas pricing.

    3. Completely abolish any form of subsidy and regulated pricing in Nigeria except for Healthcare.

    4. Cut the salary & allowances of all National Assembly and political office holders by 90%.

    The above are IMMEDIATE measures the government can take that will make a big positive difference right now.

    In the long term……

    1. Land Use Act, Solid Minerals Act and Petroleum Act have to be scrapped. Make land and resources a completely PRIVATE & TAXABLE property.

    2. Privatize all airports and sea ports or if that’s not possible hand them over to state or local governments.

    3. Privatize or abolish Nigeria Railways, Ajaokuta & Delta Steel, NIPOST, NTA and Radio Nigeria. Also privatize all the State Water Boards or abolish them completely.

    3. Abolish personal and corporate income tax. Replace it with PROPERTY TAX on land and vehicles and also study the possibility of making TRANSACTION TAXES as high as possible, especially transactions that depend on accurate record keeping like land, shares, transportation, freight & post, insurance and banking. These are less prone to fraud. The reduced revenue will also force government to be prudent.

    5. Make insurance MANDATORY for all adults….life, health, property and so on. Embark on a massive sensitization campaign and set a basic framework underpinned by BIOMETRIC IDENTIFICATION of all Nigerians.

    4. Ban foreign borrowing and enshrined it in the Constitution. It’s debatable if ANY borrowing or deficit spending should be allowed, but scrapping foreign loans is a start.

    5. Encourage all large companies to list shares on the Exchanges and encourage Nigerians to invest in them.

    That’s a good start.

    • james_grim_teacher

      You yourself know that all your short term measures will cause serious dislocations. They are very bad ideas. The current gas price and electricity tafiffs have been calculated to give good margins down the value chain. This is good enough for now.

      Buhari will not float Naira for official government business and i support it. We have strategic national projects that need dollars and have the all important defence and security sectors that needs modern gadgets. Most people think too short term .

      Subsidy is already abolished for fuel.

      On the Long term ones.
      – Land Reforms was Yaradua ‘s idea but Dr clueless threw it under the bus. Did not even consider it.
      – No 2, 3 are already being done
      – No 3 is a stupid idea. No apologies. That is straight from US Republican party manifesto. We dont have titles, you are talking if property tax. Corruption has not bern checked, youbare talking of enforcement. VAT is the vehicle to plug our tax loopholes
      -No 4 is supported. FG raises all its needs from Local Bonds denominated in Naira. The problem with that is people who steal our money lennd it back.

      • William Norris

        Well it was said back then that selling NITEL and privatization & deregulation of the telecoms market would also cause dislocation and disaster. We’re living with the real life results today.

        I have an article saved in which President Jonathan gave an interview in Dec 2011 stating that continuation of fuel subsidies will result in economic crisis in about 3 years. He was correct. Nigerians rejected his policy and are suffering the well deserved consequences.

        Regulating the official value of the naira is the zenith of economic regulation and it will cause an even bigger disaster than fuel subsidies. There is no place for government rationing in a modern economy, most especially in a multi-tribal nation.

        Nigerian are being warned again. This forex policy will bring disaster. It has NEVER worked ANYWHERE.

    • LagLon

      with insurance…

      ..make DC pensions mandatory and a first line charge after the security vote.

      my view on borrowing is different.
      – 10% of any borrowing must be guaranteed by the political parties borrowing and 5% personally guaranteed by the signing officers.

  • RICHARDSON

    This is in effect what I wrote the other day, while responding to the call by one CBN official for devaluation of the naira, and was dubbed ‘Buhari hater’ and ‘Biafra supporter’, by another contributor. This other contributor then spent paragraphs castigating the Igbos etc.
    Now, Lai Mohammed has spoken the same truth I challenge that contributor to call him the same names that he called me.
    The reality today is that our President should stop the globe trotting and stay home to run his government.

  • bornne

    Converse your money for the incoming plague

    Economic, power, sabotage are legitimate tools to fight back against the murderous Islamic tribal tyrant currently occupying the Aso Cave. Mohammed Buhari and his Islamic Jihadi warthogs aka Nigeria soldiers killing unarmed biafra agitators must be resisted by every legitimate means necessary.

    I counselled that Biafrans and all freedom loving people in Diasporas must not send their hard earned money to support this tyrant. Biafrans must conserve their money for the hard times ahead, Until either Biafra become free or the the Zoo restructured, reconstitution-ed, hard and turbulent times await the inhabitants of the great zoo.

  • mekysmooth

    what!!!

  • APC is Doomed

    His maths is F9. You don’t expect magic.

  • mekysmooth

    It’s official! Buhari cannot and could have never been able to manage Nigeria……
    Then why all the witch hunting……hmm!

    • james_grim_teacher

      He is and will.

  • AKA.BRUME

    APC CHANGE INSTRUMENT; Where is Nigeria Heading?
    > How does the self-employed & SMEs thrive under a no power-fuel situation?
    > Buharinomics; Nigerians dying gradually. Fuel N160/ltr & No Light.
    > GEJ said it, “when I leave office, Nigerians will know the freedom they enjoyed”

    I express my opinion with all sensé of humor; not as an Island of knowledge, and without préjudice nor hatred or partisan sentiment.

    Based on socio-economic trend analysis, the Administration of President M Buhari, has really done more harm than good to the ordinary people of Nigeria. The situation where there is no light from the GENCOS/DISCOS is compounded by a situation of No Fuel and or an average of N160 per litre to generate independent power for business activities?

    How then does the ordinary street boy and girl who is self employed thrive in their day-to-day petty business activities?

    How will the business man (SMEs) who has employées under Him generate money to pay them, service rent and other petty expenses? Etc.

    How will the Micro-financed by Okowa soft loan find a safe landing to thrive in their small scaled business?

    Today Pres. M Buhari and his cohorts under the aegis of their political party APC are preaching “CHANGE.” And most of us non-economist and non-political economist are ‘Dancing the Dance’ vigorously, and ‘Talking the Talk’ hard and tough in the society. Those driven by past unrealistic sentiments after 10months are still justifying massive economic failures on an Ex-president who willingly accepted defeat and peacefully handed power over.

    During the electioneering period, I said it then that, from Economic point of view, CHANGE comes with severe Cost. Hence, CHANGE is GROWTH in disguise. Why?

    I said CHANGE is not what the Economy needed at that defining moments of our history. CHANGE, i said could be likened to GROWTH, and that, it is what we had gone through under the last 4years of Ex-Pres. Jonathan’s Administration. That is why the ordinary man in the streets did not benefit from the great wealth of the nation. With Ex-Pres. Jonathan’s Govt, i said we had gone past CHANGE, and that Nigerians can not afford to start all over from the APC CHANGE slogan. Any attempt to Vote CHANGE would mean Nigerians voting BACKWARDNESS. Thus, wait for another 4years before talking about TRANSFORMATION which is likened to DEVELOPMENT.

    TRANSFORMATION/Development, I concluded then will lead to near Equitable Wealth Creation and Income Redistribution, Optimal Resource Allocation and Use, Steady Reduction in Poverty and Long-run Elimination, and Gradual Éradication of Joblessness. TRANSFORMATION is the final face of CHANGE. It comes with a huge and Massive Socio-economic Benefit for all.

    I went further to elaborate for better understanding that CHANGE as a POLICY INSTRUMENT comes with Real Economic Cost for the Society at large, and that, but with TRANSFORMATION as a POLICY DRIVE, the Society at large then Benefits. Why?

    CHANGE has a sévère Socio-economic Cost which leaves the society at large in hardship and dis-equilibrium. But TRANSFORMATION; the stage after CHANGE, comes with sévère Socio-economic Benefits for all. Thus leaving the society at full equilibrium over a relative period of time (Long-run).

    CHANGE, I said increases the level of insecurity in all aspects of living due to increased levels of: Unemployment, Income and Wealth Re-distribution Inequalities, Absolute and Relative Poverty, and Skewed Re-allocation of Scarce Resources amongst competing industries.

    I said then that the only feasible goals of CHANGE as a Policy Instrument is in the fight against Financial Mismanagement and Corruption. Thus; creating severe socio-economic crisis in the society thereby reducing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) due to high level of Investors’ fear resulting from a perceived insecure investment atmosphère with very high investment Risk & Uncertainties.

    In All, I concluded that it will be the greatest mistake of our time if we voted CHANGE. Very few notable persons took this firm and bold stand then. Few advocates like Femi Fani-Kayode, Ayodele Foyose, Raymond Dopesi, and TAN group, etc.

    I advocated then that, Nigeria our Country must keep moving forward and not backward in the name of the song and lyrics of CHANGE. To push home my advocacy and conclusion logically, I borrowed the America situation under OBAMA who promised CHANGE in His First Election but ended up with an almost collapsed economy. One that was only revive at the late hour by the America Congress Intervention with a Stimulus Bill.

    I never Voted for CHANGE but for TRANSFORMATION. I Voted Transformation not because the then Govt is doing greatly but atleast the situation then was better compared to now as anticipated. I was never an advocate of CHANGE because I love my Country Nigeria and wanted the best and not the better. CHANGE is better, but TRANSFORMATION was the Best.

    Though, now the times are difficult, I urge Nigerians to brace up for more hard times to come. The economy will only start picking from 2018. That is, few months to the next General Elections as politicians try hard to sway voters.

    Till then, We live in BUHARINOMICS CHAINS and not APC CHANGE.

    Long Live Buharinomics
    Long Live Nigerians
    God Bless Nigeria My Country.

    • james_grim_teacher

      This shows your IQ is very low. A new government cannot be blamed for economic damage and effects of policies that it meets on ground. You don’t just have low IQ , you are also labouring under sentiments. They have squandered your children’s future over 16 years of PDP government. What didido they promise as transformation and what have you gotten?
      Ajaokuta is not working
      ALSCON is not working
      Refineries are not working
      Railways are not working
      Airports are a mess
      Federal Universities are a mess
      NECO Results consistently bad
      National debt at commencement $6bn
      National debt at Exit – $81bn

      And you are telling me you voted Transformation. Shame on you,
      Everybody knows the last regime was Clueless and corrupt. The money to protect your children they shamelessly stole and because of generational curses you still love this people .

      Shame on you. You are the ones giving the back man such a bad name. And to think you spent so much time to compose these lies.

      • Onyebuchy Hookz

        you’re just a fucking blind man. they about all these when they were promising heaven on earth. We’re only holding them to their promised.

        • james_grim_teacher

          They will keep their promise but don’t expect it in 10 months, that is not intelligent.

          • Abcdef

            Good talk.

          • Victor

            If they can not keep their promises in 10 months why make things more difficult for Nigerians within this same 10 months?. Where they not the once attaching time lines to their campaign promises?. E.g, i will stop boko haram in two months. Where is the #5,000.00 they promise to pay unemployed Nigerians?. It will do you a lot of good if you keep quiet rather than open your mouth to defend nonsense.

          • Abcdef

            What can #5000 solve in peoples life?

          • ndemokon

            which promise will they keep? is it the N5000 for the vulnerable? or the N1=$1, to mention just a few?

          • james_grim_teacher

            5000 NAIRA was not there promise. it is not in APC manifesto. It i Osinbajo’s pet program and he will find a way to actualise it. The President does not even agree with it yet which is refreshing when you compare to the dumb Jonathan – Sambo combination

          • okenwa

            What about free lunch to school children?

          • Judith

            I see James has remained silent on this one…

          • james_grim_teacher

            Free lunch is coming. It will boost agricultural production by 300% and make farmers rich.

          • ndemokon

            You simply lack what to say

          • Judith

            Most of us have the intelligence to read the writing on the wall. 10 months is enough to assess the direction of road. ..given the obviohs ‘body language’ now accompanied with dictatorial prouncements of our President…while his party members remaining silent as if in some form of trance. 4 years -10months is actually not a long time to wait. We know the power of our vote and if need be will protect with our blood. Nigeria belongs to all of us abi? Not a selected decietful few. Enough is truely enough.

          • isibor

            And is ten months too short for Buhari to reprimand his crazy Fulani brothers murdering Nigerians with reckless abandon and indeed ensure the commencement of their prosecution for genocidal acts? Is ten months too short for Buhari to offer a simple word of comfort to the victims of the madness by his Fulani brothers? Is ten months too short for Buhari to give to Nigerians an economic plan / blueprint to guide us all on the way forward? Is ten months too short for Buhari to realize he should stop travelling aimlessly round the world and knuckle down to the task of governance? Is ten months too short for Buhari to have named the full complement of National Commissioners in INEC as required by the constitution so that requisite manpower is put in place and all these inconclusive elections can be avoided? I can go on and on about this inept, dumb and incompetent President

        • Abcdef

          Wise up please!

        • james_grim_teacher

          There are things God himself and high IQ people go through in assessing performance
          1. What INPUTS (or talents) were you given?
          2. What OUTPUTS did you produce with it.

          For Jonathan:
          INPUT- $30bn External Reserves
          Oil prices of $124 a barrel and production of 2.5 million barrels
          ECA – 4.5billion
          Debt – $6 billion
          OUTPUT- Power 800 MW increase due to Shell and Mobil
          Defence and security – poor
          Refineries – Not working
          Debt – $81 billion

          Jonathan’s OUTPUT which is the worst in the history of Africa as a continent is now Buhari’s input

          Buhari:
          INPUT – Power 5000 MW increase
          Defence and security – poor
          Refineries – Not working
          Debt – $81 billion
          Oil Price $38 a barrel

          OUTPUT – Power – TBA
          Defence and Securty – Dramatic improvement
          Refineries – TBA
          Debt – Payment being done judiciously
          Oil Price – marginal increase to $43 a barrel this week.

          • Judith

            By the time apc was struggling to take ovet power at ALL cost and by alll means, they knew the input available. Three quarters of APC high rankers were high rankers in PDP so ‘I didn’t know’ is totally unacceptable.
            The way they fought for this power you would think that they would hit the ground running implementing solutions to problems they created as cross carpet leaders. They are letting people down woefully. Nobody is interested in blame game anymore. If APC could not fit into the dress why were they struggling so hard to wear if not to just to complete the rape of Nigeria.

          • james_grim_teacher

            I am addressing Jonathan personally. I am being subjective. Executive presidency usually is not about issues or ideology but the person

          • Judith

            James stop this blind hatred for Jonathan. Its no longer necessary or effective as a catalyst for senseless tribal abuse on this forum. At least not for sensible people. Running a country is the responsibility of the President and his men. Unless of course we are now being ‘ruled by a dictator’. The PERSON Buhari went for this seat how many times??? So he must have had a plan. Is this it? The Presidency is actually bound to the ideology of his party regardless of his opinion. Buhari did not win the presidency as an independent candidate. He has a team of ministers, advisers, who rather than pointing out the obvious should implement solutions and show us as a people, we did not fall from frying pan to fire.

          • james_grim_teacher

            If they imprison the guy I will stop. He and his friends have stolen too much and divided the country too much. A leader affects the destinies of millions of people. What right has any body to be the reason why a baby in Nigeria has lesser chance of fulfilment the than one in Europe.

          • Judith

            What about Obsanjo andTurai?

          • LagLon

            lol! you will stop, but much will start.
            you should chill ..youre actually converting people away from pmb.
            the praise singing is now counterproductive… because the nasty reality is clear for all to see and suffer.

          • kenn

            What would you say then of the northern hegemony that dominated leadership for over 4 decades with no developmental strides to show after wasting the entire destiny of a generation. What do you say of Abacha? What do you say of those who overthrow democratically elected governments and serially raped our constitution? Be careful of what you wish for Jonathan it might just be your portion. I do not hold brief for him but your hatred is nauseating.

          • james_grim_teacher

            There is even no dress. It is all rags.
            Eventually Nigeria will bury all its enemies.
            The situation whereby the overriding ambition of the young and old is to steal fast from Nigeria and travel abroad to start a better life will change with this government. Amen

          • LagLon

            **corrected…. youre only mid IQ bro..

            There are things God himself and high IQ people go through in assessing performance

            1. What INPUTS (or talents) were you given?

            2. What OUTPUTS did you produce with it.

            For Jonathan:

            INPUT- $30bn External Reserves

            Oil prices of $124 a barrel and production of 2.5 million barrels

            ****this is incorrect – oil ranged from usd30 to 125. production was never above 2.2m

            ECA – 4.5billion

            **the ECA is an illegality. the money is owned by the 3 tiers of govt.

            Debt – $6 billion
            ** you must differentiate between local NGN debt and FX debt. he FX debt has not moved much.

            OUTPUT- Power 800 MW increase due to Shell and Mobil

            Defence and security – poor

            Refineries – Not working

            Debt – $81 billion
            ** and it was being serviced!!!

            Jonathan’s OUTPUT which is the worst in the history of Africa as a continent is now Buhari’s input

            Buhari:

            **US$30bn external reserves
            **where did he get the state bailout money from ?

            INPUT – Power 5000 MW increase
            **so why did fashola just apologise.

            Defence and security – poor

            Refineries – Not working
            **kachikwu’s magic sorted them.

            Debt – $81 billion
            ** usd81bn – where is that figure from. it is nonsense. that would suggest 20% of gdp. at best the dmo said in dec 2015 that it was 64bn and no cause for alarm ..go and check your GEJ opening figure…

            Oil Price $38 a barrel

            OUTPUT – Power – TBA
            ** fashola apologised.

            Defence and Securty – Dramatic improvement
            **herdsmen, boko deadline missed, kidnapped girls forgotten, random girls kidnapped…

            Refineries – TBA

            Debt – Payment being done judiciously???
            ** the APC have a deficit budget (necessary) but it will add US$25bn to debt in next few years…

            Oil Price – marginal increase to $43 a barrel this week

          • kenn

            Please just leave the guy alone to wallow in self pity

      • afroblacco

        James grim teacher!

        When will you pass away?

        I can’t wait for the freedom of not having to read you!

        • james_grim_teacher

          I cant wait for the freedom of not having to read your own parochial, beer palour discussions based on a narrow world view.

          No ideology just personalities.

          • Victor

            What is your own ideology?, Mr ideology.

          • afroblacco

            You didn’t answer me!

            When will you pass? Cross over? Go far far away?

            You and Buhari!

      • oduduwa

        hahahahahahahahaha…….. now i know your eyes can be plucked out and given to you to eat and you will eat it gladly. That’s what you have just done.

        • Abcdef

          Do you mean the past administration was better?

          • Slim

            Yeap

      • William Norris

        How did cement factories start working ???

        • LagLon

          you again… they were nationalised, then with a large injection of state money and guidance put on the path to success. they were the most efficient in africa and serving most of the region before dannyg stole them from us… using fronts and the pdp.
          ..under the apc the cement sector can be revived and can deliver cement for n100 per bag. the all peoples cement company will prioritise football stadiums, private jet airports, prisons and other critical infrastructures.
          we will also use cement blocks to provide bottom of lagoon bail for our enemies.
          i hope this help with your lack of understanding.. fool.

      • Abcdef

        That is why some Leader cannot lay their life for Nigerians because Nigeria is not consistent. Nigeria was in problem for 16years and now Nigerians are already complaining. Nigeria’s problem are Nigerians not Buhari!

        • david soul

          The 16yrs you claimed they were in problem is a thousand times better then the 9 months in hell the Apc buhari government has urshered in for Nigerians .just check the price of commodities .the exchange rate.2016 national budget just to say the least,not to talk of the blind leading the blind cnc.electricity gone from bad to worst.violence everywhere I sorry for niija.

          • james_grim_teacher

            Low IQ again. The oil price has crashed, no money to do things fast enough. What school did you go ?. I am curious as a teacher.

          • okenwa

            Kindly check you high blood pressure.

          • Azubuike Anene

            INSTEAD OF YOU TO COMMIT TO THE DISCUSSION OR KEEP QUIET
            YOU CALL PEOPLE “LOW IQS”!
            MATCH THE ARGUMENT REASON FOR REASONS.
            AND WHY ASK SCHOOL CONTRIBUTORS WENT TO,IS THAT THE SUBJECT MATTER?
            EVEN A TEACHER OF COWS CAN’T BEHAVE THE WAY YOU DO.
            AND WE ARE NOT IN CAMPAIGN-IT SHOULDN’T BE ABOUT BUHARI OR JONATHAN,NOR PDP & APC
            ITS ABOUT GOVERNANCE AND BETTER LIVES FOR ORDINARY FOLKS.
            JONATHAN AND BUHARI MAY NEVER DRIVE THROUGH ENUGU-OKIGWE-PH EXPRESSWAY
            OR KANO-MAIDUGURI EXPRESSWAY-THEY WILL ALWAYS FLY PRIVILEGED PRIVATE PLANES.
            BUT YOU CAN’T.
            THAT IS THE DISCUSSION!

          • kenn

            Same low commodity prices suffered by Canada, South Africa yet none of their currencies is being batter by the greenback as ours. Our leaders are deceiving us including Buhari

      • Victor

        Truth be told, you are rather the one with not just “LOW IQ”, but a complete idiot. Lies will not save you and your cohorts out of this mess of a government you voted for that is distroying almost every sector of Nigeria’s economy due to bad policies. If there is a government that is CLUELESS, then it is this present government, and if there is a president who is CLUELESS, then it is Buhari.

        A government that has been in power for nine months going, you dare say can not be blamed for the mess it has caused the country so far.

        Did Ajaokuta fold up under the immediate past government?.

        At least due to the good work of GEJ, one refinary started working only few weeks after he left office, and your Buhari even publicly stated that he will not take glory for what he did not work for. Contrary to your many lies, the past administration did a lot in the railway sector.

        Corruption is as old as Nigeria, and every government in the past has had reason to fight corruption, but not give it the much media hipe this government is attaching to it’s fight against corruption. And in the midst of all the noise see how they PADDED the 2016 budget. If not for the vigilance of the opposition in the legislature, only God knows what would have happened to Nigeria. I really need not argue much with you because from your write up, it is clear you have decided in your mind long before now to be a FOOL for ever because you see a VERY CONFUSED government turning the economy upside down, you dare to clap your cursed hands for them.

        If the previous government is as bad as you paint them, let this your “so good” government fix the country because that was why they were voted into office in the first place. Also, it is the business of any and every responsible government anywhere in the world to provide solutions and solve problems, and not to keep making excuses for their VERY CLEAR FAILURES AND LACK of direction for almost one year now.

        • Abcdef

          What mess has this government caused, and why do you think Buhari is clueless?

          • Toby

            Buhari should just fix whatever mess he has seen. Simple!

          • james_grim_teacher

            Three years at least.

          • Quality Deal

            For all the foreign investors to run away

          • okenwa

            Before it turns to shit.

          • Bakwus

            Read Victors contribution… the answer you seek is right there

          • Slim

            Gud answer

          • amakachude

            He can’t read. He is one of those that just enrolled in el-tufia’s bare floor schools for the sake of one free meal per day. he is still struggling to master his abcdef and 123456. I understand that he along with his mates, escape from school immediately after the free meals in search of drinking water and never returns until the following day. May be a second meal will make him to state back till closure.

          • markko

            Hahahahahaha good one ,Nigeria is in big trouble with MUMUBUHARI idea of governance olodo illiterate vagabond in power

          • Taju Olaniyi

            I think military we do the needful.

          • NinjaK

            Very Simple.
            How on earth does a man contest FOUR TIMES for the same office over a period of FOURTEEN WHOLE YEARS, then he gets into that office and takes SIX WHOLE MONTHS just to appoint ministers, only appoints Media Advisers NOT economic Advisers, only travels out 2-3 times each month (with members of his entourage smiling to the dollar bank cos they keep collecting estacodes at official rates & simply sell off to black market), …..etc ….. but has no clue at all about having any economic policy, no clue at all about how to rescue the Naira, no clue at all about how to prepare a budget, no clue at all about how to sort out Boko Haram as initially promised, etc etc.

            Do not get me wrong, I am not saying Buhari should do magic. I am simply saying that Buhari should show serious preparation for the Office, not just doing Dasuki-chasing for the past 8 or 9 months only!
            AND IF YOU ALL WANT TO KNOW WHAT A NEW PRESIDENT CAN DO IN JUST 30 DAYS IN OFFICE….pls check this out…..

            https://www.google.co.uk/?gws_rd=ssl#q=argentina%27s+new+president+a+fast+start

            AND The mistake many people keep making is that it is low oil price that is killing the Naira but whilst that may be true up to just about 30%, the actual Naira killer is this search on google….

            https://www.google.co.uk/?gws_rd=ssl#q=foreign+investors+leave+nigeria

            THE EARLIER WE ALL COME TO THE REALISATION THAT BUHARI IS REALLY NOT WHAT HE SEEMED TO BE THE BETTER FOR ALL OF US!

          • Slim

            Correct

          • Truetalk

            Don’t cry much, I thought the tenure is for four years. Things will clearly get better.

          • NinjaK

            Nna….when you wake up….abeg…bell me biko!

          • buhari is nt clueless. he is useless

          • Dayo Akom

            Because he has no vision, he is operation in a visionless vacuum. What people expect from Buhari is vision and direction which nobody can see for now and you know what the good book says? where there is no vision people perish.

          • Okpomo

            more industries/importers have actually closed shops in 10 months of this administration than any 10 months of past governments. Need names and locations?

        • james_grim_teacher

          Nine months?. Only Nine Months for a big economy destroyed over 16 years?. With NO infrastructure. Nine months you expect changes. I add DISHONESTY to the list of your problems

          • Daniel1201

            Argue from your head not your heart

          • Original_Raskal

            Mr man! Obasanjo and Atiku are all APC members and they ruled naija for 8yrs while PDP of Yaradua/GEJ ruled for 8yrs. So are you saying the 8yrs of APC was golden? Why didn’t APC provide infrastructure for the 8yrs they ruled? Now APC is back again and they are making cheap and useless excuses!

          • james_grim_teacher

            Obj is now an APC member. Even Atiku who joined APC yesterday?. Is PDP so bad that you guys are running away from it

          • okenwa

            From only one hundred days to only nine months, we are still counting.

          • Ifeanyi Offor

            That is the problem with some Nigerians; they will keep on hoping even in hopeless situation until they get drowned. It is quite obvious that PMB has nothing to offer. Till this very moment, no one can tell what are his economic plans? Someone out there is saying nine months is not enough. God have pity on your ignorant soul. If I may ask you; can you mention one e feasible and implementable economic plan of the present government? It’s a pity!

          • kenn

            Pray tell in what direction is this government heading?

          • jasper123

            If economy was destroyed in 16 years as you claimed, I don’t think you will have a smartphone talk less of contributing on social media! If you want to know what bad economy is go to Venezuela or even to a great extent Greece! Are you saying we don’t have the right to demand a social contract from the one we elected? If the economy is bad fix it, if you claim we are corrupt reduce it! I have not seen a greater corruption in my life than an attempt to manipulate a national budget and here we are clapping for the man who under his supervision such fraud happenend because his name is Saint Buhari! Here was a man who some two years ago claimed he had just about 1 million and some cows and today he is telling Nigerians to withdraw thier wards from schools abroad if they can’t afford it but he has kids abroad because he can afford it! At what rate does he pay his kids’ fees abroad? Yet you sold dollar for people going on personal spiritual exercise at 160 to a dollar and you can’t do that for education! Logic is enough to know the direction of this government- it is simply a propaganda ladened government, four media aides with no economic think thank team! A man who said Abacha was not corrupt cannot be trusted!

          • Slim

            Nigeria deserved what they got

        • kenn

          Please this government does not have a policy yet. So it’s worse than that

          • Truetalk

            Can you please simply give me just one example of a policy in Nigeria in the last 17 years and tell me what we benefited from it.

          • kenn

            Liberalisation of the communications industry

        • Slim

          God bless u

        • amakachude

          James is mentally unstable and has been undergoing therapy. From time to time, he will escape from his carers to post the kind of rubbish he posted above in defence of his god buhari. check through his postings and you will see that some nuts in his skull are loose and air freely sip through his brain. Don’t waste your energy on him, rather pray for his quick healing.

          • Taju Olaniyi

            Nigeria want Refinery under 10 months.
            Power plant under 10 months what PDP cannot achieve for 16 years.

            Algeria foreign reserve $155 billion
            Nigeria reserve $29 billion. Imagine the difference.

            Our sales of crude now at $26/30 from $100/140, foreign exchange to finance all our import especially fuel imports is zero.

          • LagLon

            Nigeria want Refinery under 10 months.
            ***[ obj sold them – yaradua reversed sale ]

            Power plant under 10 months what PDP cannot achieve for 16 years.
            ***[ apc power levels at ALL TIME LOW ]

            Algeria foreign reserve $155 billion

            Nigeria reserve $29 billion. Imagine the difference.
            ***[ naughty ..amaechi, fashola, oshomonkey – all against saving ]

            Our sales of crude now at $26/30 from $100/140, foreign exchange to finance all our import especially fuel imports is zero.
            ***why dont we setup 10x 10,000bpd refineries – they take 1 year to install?? and cost US$100m each ..less than the state bailout.. less than school feeding plan…

            take your time and think very well…

          • macfred

            you are to caution yourself for lying to yourself,you voted for buhari doesnt mean you can criticize him. all his promises,which have he done. You are aware the economy was down when OBJ took over,IBB,Abacha and have stole everything but,OBJ brought back the economy with the best people for the job ,not tat tribalist and terrorist called buhari and liar lai mohammed that are deceiving people of wick mind like you.In a civilize world people suppose call for resignation of buhari and his gang of liars for a statement ike this.

          • LagLon

            macfred.
            youve taken 3 months to respond to my post. it seems that like pmb you are living in the past. i am not a pmb supporter. he has finally learned… now the clever ones have removed the subsidy and floated the exchange rate… let the dullard carry on.. lets see his war on the delta or war on corruption play out…

          • macfred

            you are pmb supporter,he have not learn anything,in 2014 i told some of you like night crowler or wht do they call him that buhari is come Aso rock to learn how to play politics and lead not that he knows anything.then i said buhari is a backward and primitive person but they dont understand.Even as nigeria is going now ,he dont know what is happening,all he care is power,nothing more.

          • LagLon

            ??!! maybe you are confusing me with someone else. youre english isnt that good but i actually agree with most of what you said. please read all my earlier posts. a supporter of pmb i am not. i want nigeria to work and he is president. if he did his part ..id do mine… but hey so far the reality of pmb has let the brand pmb, his followers and nigeria down. he had the chance to be for everyone.. and force us all to take the tough medicine needed to turn around this country… but he has failed so far.. indeed polarising and stressing to such an extent that the relationships may not be repairable.

          • amakachude

            It took Buhari 16 years to get to power, does it mean that he had no plans on what to do? Things have gotten worst in the last 10 months than the whole of 16 years. He should assemble men and women with sound economical expertise to move the country forward and stop jumping around the whole world like monkey. Sent from my BlackBerry wireless device from MTN

          • Duke

            In defense of PMB. Arsenal had plans when they moved to the Emirates with limited budget, along the line came Man City and Chelsea with Sugar Daddies LOL Suddenly plans changed and they couldn’t win any trophy early as planned, but they later won.

          • Rename group

            I pity pple like you esp the way you think obviously for selfish reasons…a govt that for the last 10months has no economic, social agenda..Not even a kobo has been invested in any capital project but lies of looted and bogus money after another..And your shamelessly defending them.

          • Guze Majorlee

            That guy is a moron. People like him will realise sooner or later. I believe the harship has not really touched him, when it does, his tune will change from that of a foolish person that can not read between the lines.

          • Ahilabegbe

            You are a disgrace to the masses. Can’t you see that power is killing APC. It took over 5months to form a cabinet. They are also finding it difficult to articulate a common budget. APC don’t have a blue print for governance. All you yoruba people should just shut up cos you are the cause of all these problems.

          • Abayomi Sani

            I supported Jonathan’s Govt to the last minute and I still do… But the truth is that his Govt systematically sidelined the Yoruba race. What will you do if you ware in our shoes?
            You’ll definitely support a candidate with better plans of inclusion. This is a lesson to all of us from the south; whether S/East S/South or S/West. The earlier we resolve this cacophony the better for us, else North will always take advantage of our disunity.
            So, to directly reply you, Ahilebegbe. Yoruba did what every right thinking people would have done.

          • Ahilabegbe

            Not until the yoruba nation drop her superoriity complex and sees her self as a coperate entity of southern Nigeria, Chadians, Malians and Nigerians will continur to rule us. From the inception of the prevoius administration. Speakership of the house was zoned to the SW but Asiwaju and his boys robbed the SW.

          • Gab

            One of the best performing ministers in GEJ government was Yoruba. The position of Speaker of the house was zoned to the SW. Then AC members in the house ensured it never happened. Who do we blame?

          • Okwuchukwu David

            When pmb and apc was campaigning they knew all this still went ahead to make stupid promises they no they cannot fulfill sorry you have been duped.

          • Uzoh63

            Algeria is the 4th largest producer of crude oil with less than 22m population,Nigeria is the 7th largest producer of crude oil with 170m population.When idiots like you and your president rear children like rabbits ,how will the nation have good per capital income and save money.
            Algeria was not building Almajiri schools in 2015 and were not fighting boko haram in 2012 to 2016.PDP Govt brought GSM,they build roads,rail lines,13 NIPP Plants,they handed over 4950MW to buhari,they remodeled all the Airports in Nigeria,the built 5New International Terminal Buildings in Lagos,Abuja,Kano,Enugu and Port harcourt.They created Nimasa,Cabotage,EFCC ,ICPC and decentralized PHCN,Port system.
            It is not fair to say that PDP did not do anything since 1999 because PDP even conducted that brought buhari to office or was the election also not good?

          • talsid

            Algeria produces only 1.3 bpd while Nigeria 2.2 bpd, is not 4 th oil producer not even opec member .
            Her population is 32m not 22m.

          • Abdulmumeen

            I observed a psychological problems in your comment

          • Mathew

            Not under 10 months, nobody is demanding everything under your 10 months. At least, we need economic blue print, direction of the economy. Nigerians are loosing their jobs, companies are folding up. Can’t you see that!

          • macfred

            what did clueless buhari promised you before he becamo=e president.

          • Baron Samedi

            Amen.

          • Pete Chizea

            Amen

        • Taju Olaniyi

          Revolution we solve the problem than going to court spending stolen money to hire 66 SAN

          • Baron Samedi

            Who will lead? Certainly not a Yoruba man or woman!

        • Femiab

          You will say that because you are one of those that want our Country to remain and continue to wallow in corruption and the mess of the past. How many of those things listed above by james-grim-teacher did the last administration work on. Obasanjo saved and left over $56billion in our foreign reserve for a future difficult times like this but the last administration squandered the money for nothing and today it is less than $27billion, the price of oil is down below $27 compared to $100plus in 2012 -14. the little money in the Govt coffers was shared by the last administration in $100million each among members etc, so what do you expect the present administration to work with? Fighting corruption to save our future now, you are complaining. what manner of man are you people.

          • Rename group

            u lack info

          • Okwuchukwu David

            Now corruption have stop because of pmb no one is stealing again from gov.why is Nigeria still like this? I think you have been deceived.

          • Femiab

            You and your likes are facing hard times because you no longer have opportunity to loot our treasury and that is why you are saying all sort of odd things about Buhari and the Economy. For us to have good society and economy we must be ready to deprive or stint ourselves from some luxury now for better tomorrow. Enough is enough with greedy and looting. Change is not an instantaneous thing but gradual process. Go and learn how to live normal life

          • Baron Samedi

            You are a dishonest person incapable of admitting his shortcomings. Most more honest people who made the mistake of supporting our illiterate president has now confessed and apologized and backed down but losers like you are still adamant even in the face of our economy collapsing like house of cards. Search your soul and try to be a better human being….FOR YOUR OWN GOOD. There is absolutely No Way anyone or government can thrive a lies and deceit. Sooner than later, the truth will always prevail. No matter how you argue it or try to wiggle out of it, IT IS VERY CLEAR AND REAL THAT MAJORITY OFOF NIGERIANS HAVE NEVER SUFFERED LIKE THIS UNDER ANGOVERNMEN.

          • Quality Deal

            How? When everybody is dead. Tell me how the madam selling ”pure water” on the street will make it without light to chill her stock. Seems you are one of those living in fools paradise. Be real.

          • EBI

            Budget padding. Give account of Abacha loots. Let start from there. Investigate the Amechis and Tinubus.

          • EBI

            Corruption stop with budget padding administration. Tinubu and his alliance would have sold Nigeria. Budget to Bodilon.

          • Gab

            Nigeria is still like this because our major problem is not corruption.

          • Baron Samedi

            You no get head and you are a blatant liar like Buhari the pretentious illiterate president.

          • Femiab

            thank you. there you will remain when Buhari will go for another 4 year term. You can only bark but nothing to bite. poor you

          • ZINNI

            Let PMB complete his Four years and retire home to Daura

          • macfred

            That is no excuse,the money the last admistration stole is up to what IBB,Abdusalam and Abacha stole. buhari knew that the economy is bad before he made all his stupid promises,during time he was criticizing the former gov. of corruption.if nigeria is good a liar that forged certificate is not suppose to rule nigeria, did you forgot what liar lai mohammed said that if nigerians like you caught buhari and tinubu robbing a bank that they will still vote for them,what an insult to an educated person like you..shame on buhari,liar lai mohammed,Amaechi,Tinubu.This clueless illiterate is not the one ruling now,it is elrufai.

        • Adedayo Durodola

          Comments not abuses please.

        • Harold

          u are right man..that guy is an idiot

      • Victor

        Was it not under your OBJ regime that approximately $16 billion was spent on power and nothing to show for it?. You can ask Ghali Umar Na’abba our former speaker if you like.

        • james_grim_teacher

          And OBJ was in APC abi?
          I am getting worried about you guys

          • kenn

            But he was welcomed into APC. The truth is that our leaders are deceiving us including Buhari

        • Original_Raskal

          OBJ, Atiku, Na’abba, Elrufai, Saraki, etc are all APC members! So your question should have been: Is it not under APC govt that $16bn was wasted?

          • james_grim_teacher

            Liar. Only a PDP supporter would lie so brazenly

          • Original_Raskal

            so Atiku contested the last PDP primaries? When Tinubu, Buhari and OBJ were planing for elections last year, where were you? Which Party candidate is Saraki? How about el-rufai? Now tell me who rule naija from 1999 – 2007?

          • james_grim_teacher

            Those guys are PDP in spirit. Even Obj who brought this funny Jonathan from nowhere to be President is still PDP as far as I am concerned.

            Politically I would reommend that the CPC and APGA should forge an alliance, a part of the AC should join them.

            The PDP should welcome back its fellow corrupt politicians and swallow Labour party so that Nigerians will see a clear distinction in ideology. Fayose, Metuh, Saraki and other unrepentant young thieves should flock together.

          • Original_Raskal

            you are a joker! APC ruled naija from 1999 – 2007. OBJ/Atiku/El rufai/Saraki/Na’abba, etc are all APC. Tell me it was not PHCN that was generating poor electricity in 1996 right? It was NEPA abi? Keep playing football with your brain!

          • Rename group

            apc ruled Nigeria since 1999 till now…same pple, just change of uniform….Unfortunately some pple are busy calling PDP.same POLITICIANS all the way..Nigerias, not sentiments, let us all stand and condem PMB and push him to work atleast get economic team to redirect the focus of govt before we officially get into recession.

          • Iniabasi Akpan

            May ur buharis change be d portion of ur family in Jesus name….amen

      • Toby

        Let your Buhari fix the problems. Your children look up to you to solve their problems. They don’t blame their grand parents.

      • Iniabasi Akpan

        What is working now?

      • NinjaK

        Lotta Crap!

      • kenn

        At least the previous government had policies. Which policy has this present government articulated. And please don’t speak about fighting corruption because that is not an economic policy.

      • Rename group

        all lies..just keep calm if your not sure of facts.

      • Think Well

        You are most useless and stupid person on earth. How on earth will someone reason like this goat. Do you like this condition now? You will go for mental examination. You must be a rogue to support this country situation.

      • Egbuonu Godwin Chidozie

        Seriously, you are the clueless one here, we all know that the last government improved the railways, which the present minister of transport confirmed, the power situation was better, fuel was very available and cheaper, the Last government provided good roads, Dollar was 165-1996 in the last Administration, and now it is 250-315. Just Nine months after things went so down, up till now there is no budget, they keep padding it, what are you then saying that the past administration was clueless, no Sir, this administrattion is superclueless

      • XRAY

        What a rot you speak, when will this blame game end?

      • Eziokwu

        Animal

      • vic

        shame on you mr grim teacher, what deadwood esta -code chopper, useless globe -trotter junketing around the world in quest of self-recognition has done for he past 10 months into his lousy administration?? are you his paid agent or just a blind hero worshiper?? come off your eggshell and see greater horizons.

      • peter ugha

        The Questions is that are Nigerian better off under Goodluck Jonathan just last year, or this new normal of Buharionomics.

      • vic

        and quote your own IQ figure.

      • otunne steve gofrey

        You are another liar Balogun. Eg. Nigerian Railways died many years ago but GEJ government resurrect it that trains runs Lagos – Kano every Thursday.
        IBB/OBJ governments awarded Abuja Lokoja dualization on on the pages of newspapers, GEJ government built it . These are few examples.
        GEJ attempted to save for the rainy day, APC governors fought against it and every laudable program that would have assisted any government after them.
        Mark my words, APC may leave no legacy behind than selective war against opposition in the name of fighting corruption, while APC have invented another face of corruption named -Budget Padding. What corruption will be more than padding a national budget from budgeting rooms.

      • Duruoha1

        We are watching u and ur change. Shame on u

      • swampy

        Thanks for that update

      • Fom lantang

        Stop your rubbish talk. What are you showing to prove there will be enough savings after your own 16yrs? Your president has spent billions of naira gallivanting, your lie Muhammad is borrowing 15m to travel to China from NBC, another tactics for stealing, so, what are u talking???

      • Dave

        James, I think u are among the shameless young men going about calling white black. corruption is not a party thing u re even more corrupt than some politicians we see every day. for coming on a social media with some foolish reasons that PDP did this and that makes me believe that u are regretting voting GMB. But take this from me very soon all the fake fighting of corrupt your uncle GMB claim he is fighting only his opponents and those who did not vote for him will back fire.

      • El Chapo

        clueless and corrupt regime clue and uncorrupt regime
        bag of rice #8000 Bag of rice #20000
        mudu of Gari #350 mudu of gari #700
        KEROSENE #67/LITER KEROSENE #250/LITER
        PAY LESS FOR MORE ELECTRICITY PAY MORE FOR DARKNESS
        $1=160(official) 210 (parallel market) $1=250(official) 350(parallel market)
        1 litre of petrol=187 1 liter of petrol = 145
        pure water #5 pure water #10
        bread 200 bread 300
        unemployment rate = 12% unemployment rate =30%
        inflation rate =7% inflation rate 16%

        just to mention but afew. So if you are sincere with yourself, you know who is cluelses

      • Templeheart

        Gentleman please note the following.
        1. who was in charge of Power and Steel during the 16yrs of PDP.A current APC leader.
        2.Who was in charge of ALSCON another current APC leader.
        3..Who managed the Nigerian oil OBJ still one of Buhari best man.
        4.What about the education sector.Another APC leader.
        5.As for the debt,Only Lagos and Rivers states amount to more than half of the total debt.TINUBU,FASHOLA and AMAECHI and they are currently Buhari mentors.
        No wonder David Cameron referred to Buhari and Nigeria as fantastically corrupt

    • teepaul1947

      GEJ said it, “when I leave office, Nigerians will know the freedom they enjoyed”

      Yes! Nigerians have indeed known the freedom enjoyed by GEJ, PDP and their band of thieves who mismanaged and looted the nation’s treasury dry. The free reign to pillage Nigeria’s common wealth by the PDP robbers-rogues have brought the nation to this sorry state. OBJ left an external reserve of over $60 billion, what did unfortunate Nigerians get from these thieves, demons in human skin sent from the pit of hell? The external reserve was drained at a time there was stable rise in oil price worldwide. Some Nigerians are so damn myopic to see the the effects of a terrible misgovernance and maladministration of the recent past on the present. PMB and APC are clearing the terrible mess left by the worst president Nigeria ever had – GEJ and the PDP marauders! If GEJ and PDP had won the last election, Nigeria would have since been enroute extinction.

      • James Gunn

        Where do you think money to pay for subsidy came from? Planet mars or Pluto. When Amaechi, Kwankwaso and Fashola were screaming for the sharing of the money in the Excess Crude Account, where were you?

        • teepaul1947

          Was subsidy not paid throughout OBJ’S regime? And yet Nigeria had huge external reserve. Friend, remove the veil of sentiments and face the reality.

          • William Norris

            After OBJ, Yaradua raised Civil Service salary by at least 50%. I think it was devised by OBJ and implemented by Yaradua.

            Salary comprises 70% or something of government expenditure. Do the math.

          • Victor

            You are rather the one wearing the “veil of sentiment”.

          • James Gunn

            I wrote before that Nigerians fail to analyse issues and they just write or talk because they think they have to. The cost of subsidy is directly proportional to the price of crude oil during that period. How much was crude oil during Obasanjo administration and how much was crude oil during Jonathan’s administration? Also what was our petrol, kerosene, avaition fuel consumption during Obasanjo and Jonathans governments? If you compare the two, you will realise that the higher the crude oil price and the more the consumption, then the larger the funds required to subsidise petroleum products.

          • Alan Fagbohungbe

            I beg to disagree with your submission on the subsidy issue. A lot of fraud was involved in the subsidy business and a whole lot of bogus claims were made that complicated the process and made it very expensive. There was no sharp increase in consumption at any time to warrant the crazy leap frog pattern the subsidy claims took.

          • James Gunn

            No sharp increase?? How come NNPC has calculated that our daily fuel consumption is now 40 million Litres per day of Petrol. Was this the same figure 3, 5, 10 years ago?

          • david soul

            Boko haram was not at war with Nigeria under obj.but the nation was at war under gej that takes a lot of money to prosecute.

        • William Norris

          That’s the thing with Nigerians. Jonathan tried to abolish subsidy that didn’t even benefit the poor masses. Nigerians refused.

          From Jan 2012 to Dec 2015 Nigeria spent $25 billion on fuel subsidies. And some fool is still asking where the money went.

          • james_grim_teacher

            You just confirmed things. Jonathan was clueless and corrupt. When a President is not confident, he waivers on good decisions.when a government is stealing, they are afraid to take hard decisions that ultimately would help the masses.

          • LagLon

            has pmb taken hard decisions?

            1. cabinet ..6 mths – fail.
            2. hire an economist – failed.
            3. float naira – failed.
            4. stop talking or stop lai talking – failed.
            5. keep criminals out of cabinet – failed.
            6. efcc – hire more lawyers/ investigators/ get ONE conviction – failed.
            7. sell presidential planes – failed.
            8. CBN $ to pay school fees – cancelled without notice.
            9. N5000 stipend – cancelled without notice.
            10. obey laws of nigeria / orders by courts – failed.
            etc etc

          • William Norris

            Writing a budget – spectacular FAILURE.

      • oduduwa

        Show me one progressive policy from this government. A government that has no economic team, no policy direction and no plan, they never had one. every ministry takes orders directly from the presidents office, they dont have a say, they just do as they are told otherwise, they will be charged for corruption. Agreed the price of oil is low, PDP performed badly, GEJ did this and that but what move has this government made to suggest that it has what it takes to move us forward? is it the stolen budget or the padded one? is it the constant jumping from one country to the other by Buhari?

        APC and Buhari has no clue what it means to govern. Now i respect GEJ even though there was laxity in his administration. Now i remember he said Nigerians will know what we miss.

        • teepaul1947

          Nigerians will miss the unprecedented corruption, looting and maladministration of GEJ and PDP. Nigeria will never ever forget this. Only those covered by the veil of sentiments are blind to this.

          • Victor

            What about the 2016 budget padding?. Was it GEJ/PDP that are responsible?. Your president promised to punish those behind the budget padding, but all we have gotten so far is redeployment. Who is fooling who?.

          • james_grim_teacher

            This was the Israelites in the desert turning to Idolatory while Moses was communing with God. This is a rape victim falling in love with her rapist. The levels at whuch you are being maniplated is beyond your control.
            Hear this though.
            The truth cannot be hidden. The days of slackness and looseness are gone for ever. the hard working shoemaker in Aba will be more successful than the fake contract scammer. The tomato farmer in the middle belt will soon be smiling while the civil servant buiding a 1billion Naira estate will be in prison.

        • Nicolas Jake

          Is the condition today not what Nigerian want before? A change has come and this change will surely change all you in the zoo. Your president is busy crisscrossing globally seeking for arms and weapons to kill his enemy

          • Abcdef

            You have mental disorder!

          • james_grim_teacher

            Ignoramus. Nigeria can only grow this way. Shutting its economy to imports. India did it, China did it.

          • William Norris

            China shut its market to imports AND devalued their currency which made imports expensive.

            Stop the insults.

          • LagLon

            so is that the policy? havent heard the annoucement.. was there a law passed?
            how long will it be in place to have a lasting effect?
            you know we are in a democracy…

          • Judith

            Please can we stop talking about zoos…

        • Alan Fagbohungbe

          When Obama took over the mess Bush plunged America into, what economic team did he constitute to rectify the anomalies and how long did it take him to bring stability into that polity? Just like some sensible comments pointed out above, most of your criticisms is borne out of sheer sentiments and thoughtlessness, as I don’t understand what exactly you think this administration should do that it’s not doing to get this country out of the near abyss that it has been condemned into for a sizeable part of the last 17yrs. This administration did not come into power with a promise to wave the magic wand and make all of the problems to just disappear, it made promises to be a responsible government that would deliver the necessary goods needed to straighten this country up, this journey I know they have already embarked upon and surefootedly they will get there. All this wailers should have come out when oil was selling well above hundred and scream their heads off, maybe we wouldn’t have needed Buharinomics as one of the unfortunate wailers had pointed out.

          • William Norris

            The biggest and stupidest policy imposed by this government is the fixed and regulated price of forex.

            It is causing scarcity and CORRUPTION just like the fixed and regulated price of fuel.

            It’s also an easy problem to fix. Just float the naira. Yes it will be a magic wand that will INSTANTLY fix the economy. It has to be done now before the damage goes too far.

          • Mickey

            I have told everyone around me. The man can’t comprehend these u have put up. That’s why you shouldn’t hand over power to an illiterate

          • Alan Fagbohungbe

            Floating the Naira when you hardly produce for export will only make import cheaper for you to the detriment of developing your manufacturing sector as they will not be able to compete with cheaper imports. When Haha wanted to re-energize it’s manufacturing sector, it had to revalue it’s currency from close to worthless to a respectable rate where it has remained for sometime now. People should stop, ponder and open up their minds and not just jump on the bandwagon of those that are just getting at this administration for no noble reason

          • William Norris

            First of all, Ghana DID NOT revalue it’s currency, it was a numeric exercise, I forget what it’s called. They simply said “from today 1000 cedi is now 10 cedi”, it was like launching a brand new currency. It was NOT any kind of revaluation. In fact I think Ghana now has a free floating currency.

            Alan you have it all wrong. YES, indeed Nigeria is not a big exporter or industrial producer NOW. The question is HOW can Nigeria get TO BE such an industrial exporter? Right?

            Lower value currencies ENCOURAGE LOCAL PRODUCTION by making imports more expensive, so local manufacturers/service providers can compete and provide substitutes.

            China didn’t become a major industrial producer overnight. It was a PROCESS. One of the policies it pursued to BECOME an industrial nation is CURRENCY DEVALUATION. You can go on the internet and read HUNDREDS of reports on how the USA has been complaining of Chinese currency devaluation for at least 20 years.

            So if Nigeria wants to become productive, one of the policies it can pursue is currency devaluation. Of course other things like infrastructure and rule of law will help, but once currency is cheap it will be profitable for manufacturers to build their own infrastructure where government fails.

            Simple.

          • Itodo Okey Santos

            Don’t bother yourself explaining to these guys. They are not here to argue sincerely or to learn. From their posts it is clear these are punch and vanguard e-rats. All you get from them is abuse and warped logic. I saw lots of comments hoping to read informative discusses but all one reads are unending replies full of idiotic opinions and arguments.

            Contnuening with them will have comments on this issue going to 500/700 comments that makes no sense.

            The issue of wether Buhari is a saviour or not is clear to the blind and deaf.
            You don’t argue with results. The results are here before all.

          • LagLon

            very hard to get these guys to understand that devaluation encourages production and hurts consumption…

          • Alan Fagbohungbe

            Ghana revalued its currency and that is why the value improved from what it was to what it is now. When you float your currency and the value becomes very low and you don’t produce much for export, then you are in serious problem because there won’t be any incentive for your manufacturing sector to produce simply because they will not be able to compete with a lot of cheaper similar products that would flood the market from foreign producers. China holed itself up from any external influences until they were able to revolutionize their industrial sector and now it’s favourable for them to devalue their currency and make their numerous products cheaper in the market against those of competitors. It is pertinent to emphasize that the economy of Nigeria needs to prioritize it’s forex usage and then build it’s industrial and manufacturing sectors to produce aplenty, those things we use and import but we can produce locally. This is the only way to go and what goes with this is tightening of our individual belts.

          • William Norris

            Please stop the nonsense about Ghana. What Ghana did was REDENOMINATION of their currency.

            China used devaluation to increase industrial exports.

            We’re not in competition here. Just try and learn when your mistakes are pointed out to you.

          • Alan Fagbohungbe

            So we would be in competition if I hold a contrary view to your own ? Your grandstanding is so annoying and your arrogance reeks of pure ignorance. The redenomination affected the value of their currency, yes or no ? The nomenclature may mean much to you but the effect on the currency is what matters here.

          • William Norris

            Redenomination is very different from revaluation. It’s just a simple fact. I can’t be arguing whether the sky is blue or yellow.

            Thanks.

          • james_grim_teacher

            Is there a fixed and regulated price of FOREX?
            WHAT A LIAR. The black market is floating, if you foolish and empty enough to want to continue importing champagne go and buy dollat at 400 Naira .

            It is not the Presidents job to provide cheap dollars to Nigeria. It is his job to give leadership in revamping the economy

          • William Norris

            There IS a fixed and regulated price of forex in Nigeria. The dollar is fixed at 199. Technically speaking anyone buying or selling dollar at any other price is engaged in an illegal act.

            There’s also a fixed and regulated price for petrol and kerosene. All other prices are technically illegal.

            Fixed and regulated pricing is the basis of CORRUPTION. I can assure most people that obtain dollars from CBN at official rate simply go and sell it in the black market for a 50% profit. And then those final buyers will still go ahead and import champagne.

            There’s NOTHING the government can do about that.

          • james_grim_teacher

            The black market is not illegal. BDCs are a registered and licensed body. Please stop lying

          • William Norris

            Of course BDC is legal.

            It’s ILLEGAL to sell dollars at anything other than the official price of 199.

          • LagLon

            trying to get the pdp governors to challenge it in court.
            if they win either the fx is floated… or they receive their allocations in usd.

          • Victor

            You are free to keep deceiving yourself for as long as you want. It is clear this government lacks direction. Your president still leaves in the past. So far so good its been nothing but clear FAILURE. It’s never been this bad.

          • Alan Fagbohungbe

            And that is not your warped opinion ? If all you see is failure and directionlessness then keep your negative thoughts to yourself and wait till the next election and you can bring in your people from LaLa land to come and wave the magic wand.

        • Akinyemi Michael Francis Adeba

          We are missing GEJ. Thank God I didn’t vote for this clueless team

          • Abcdef

            You are very heartless. Have you forgotten Boko haram victims? GEJ? Many Nigerians are actually idiot.

        • james_grim_teacher

          Please shut up about ECONOMIC TEAM already. We have Enelema, Udoma , Adeosun and Emefiele. What economic team again. They have gone on trips around the world to attract project funding and new investments.

          They met NOTHING in the ground from the government of THIEVES and the previous “economic team”. A team of NNPC looting and Security Fund sharing. A team of import waivers.

          • oduduwa

            Hahahahahahahahahahaha……….. funding news projects? Hahahahahahahaha……. Dumb!

        • james_grim_teacher

          You are of a lower order of hunanity when a confused looking, dullard with a fake PhD and bossy wife is your hero . If you had saud you missed Segun Aganga or NOI, i would have figured you for a good representative of the human race.

          You missed the idiot who caused the destruction of the lives of your children. A man who withdrew Naira from CBN, changed to dollars and was using to beg elites for votes and still lost . Donald Trump is right about you and your race

          • oduduwa

            Ofourse why will you not support a man who lost elections and made statements that made his followers kill hundreds including yoith corpers who went to serve his people, a heartless killer and a hardened jihadist who hides under democracy to promote dictatorship and islamization, a man who said an attack on Boko Haram is an attack on the North. These are very obvious facts to show who your mentor really is. Look where his cluelessness has brought Nigeria, fuel scarecity is the order of the day with untold hardship visited on the masses while he lives in the air, flying from one country to another every other day and collecting estacode on millions.

            Lets continie to deceive ourselves in this country.

            An attack on Boko Haram is an attack on tje North —– General Muhammadu Buhari

      • Okafor

        Buhari has Bad Luck. Whenever he is in power oil price will fall. So he should go before 2019, let’s try another person like the VP

        • james_grim_teacher

          The oil price fell before Buhari came. Okonjo was already bortowing heavily in 2013 before the oil price fell
          God will forgive your idiocy.

      • Victor

        It will do you good if you try to think before you talk. A substantial part of our external reserve was used to fund budget when the price of oil went down drastically, far below the bench mark used to prepare the budget. Many Nigerians pretend not to know that the price of oil nose dived many months before the previous administration left office. And this government (then opposition) knew what was happening then but yet were going across the country lying to Nigerians by promising Heaven on earth just to secure votes.

        You sound like OBJ was never a PDP member. Just to remind you, he left PDP only few months ago. Maybe you were right to say he left $60 billion external reserve. But under that same administration we had the most embarrassing scandal of our history (Halliburton & Siemens), so many other scandals (Corruption issues), elections were rigged even before election dates, and many more. Because he supported Buhari for reasons well know, he is now a saint. This government is a mistake to Nigeria.

        Lastly, please tell me just one thing they have done since assuming office. Or one good policy they have introduced since coming to office. The same people who accused GEJ of running a very expensive administration are even doing worse now. A typical example is the 2016 budget.

      • james_grim_teacher

        I am very happy that you guys are not even patient. When a fool makes that kind of statement, trying to appear Mandela-like, it takes a bigger fool to expect that the false prediction will even happen in 10 months.

        Such is the emptiness and intellectual degradation of the country that even system inertia that is normal in a large economy is nit even taken account of.

        It is a bad reflection on your education and pedigree that Jonathan is your hero. Shane on you and your tribe

        • teepaul1947

          Read my comment again from beginning to end and you will realise I am not GEJ’S side.

          • james_grim_teacher

            Sorry my broda. The guys made me too angry to read properly.

          • teepaul1947

            Don’t worry, it’s well, truth and honesty will prevail in Nigeria

        • LagLon

          patient! what football team do you support?
          do they start running from the first whistle or sit down for the first 25 mins? (conceding 3 goals whilst chilling out)
          this statement from lai is sickening. especially given the magic they could do to revive the economy and the magic that they promised.

      • LagLon

        es! Nigerians have indeed known the freedom enjoyed by GEJ, PDP and their band of thieves who mismanaged and looted the nation’s treasury dry.
        – same guys are now in APC, most APC states have the highest debt.

        The free reign to pillage Nigeria’s common wealth by the PDP robbers-rogues have brought the nation to this sorry state. OBJ left an external reserve of over $60 billion.
        – correction OBJ actually diverted the states money. it rained in 2009/11 and the states insisted that we spent it. the supreme court returned the rest. also apc argued that the budgets should be higher.

        , what did unfortunate Nigerians get from these thieves, demons in human skin sent from the pit of hell? The external reserve was drained at a time there was stable rise in oil price worldwide. Some Nigerians are so damn myopic to see the the effects of a terrible misgovernance and maladministration of the recent past on the present.
        – they were part of it.. fashola, osho and amaechi WERE AGAINST SAVING UNDER OKONJO.

        PMB and APC are clearing the terrible mess left by the worst president Nigeria ever had – GEJ and the PDP marauders! If GEJ and PDP had won the last election, Nigeria would have since been enroute extinction.
        – not true. the simple actions would save nigeria.
        – allow fx to depreciate in controlled manner (this would have kept FX flows balanced and investors interested in nigeria).
        – announced ministers within 30 days – shown preparedness.
        – work with LAWS and NASS – show national cohesion.
        – employed an economist of note…

        you apc guys are crazy…

      • JIOKE

        Where did get that information from? OBJ did not leave $60 Billion in reserve. Stop deceiving yourself.

    • Full blooded Nigerian

      What happened to the trillions of naira stolen under the guise of transformation agenda and providing security for the country?

      You only laboured to perform opera at a funeral but unfortunately you didn’t hit the right chord.

      Thank you

    • Ahilabegbe

      True talk. APC’s change deception of the age. They are not prepared for governance at all.

    • Adedayo Durodola

      Moving forward deep into the deep dark depth of corruption and indebtedness being perpetrated by GEJ and his cohorts. I don’t understand what you are trying to say or justify. We had two bad options of which we had seen the unimpressive performance of one that had all the favourable conditions to perform very well but failed woefully. What choice did we have than to try the second option to see if he can take us out of the quagmire we have found ourselves. For now we should just soak in the pressure and see where he will land us. Let us pray he get us out of the woods as soon as possible IJCMN Amen.

    • Fair_Justice

      At the end of your lamentation you still ask God to bless the very same evil that has been destroying millions and will soon destroy millions more ignorant fools. ‘Nigeria’ is Satanic and the earlier people wake up and destroy the better or it will destroy them. It is like someone asking God to bless Satan for destroying him.
      British never wish Africans/black folk well, so anything they create in Africa is for their own good and the destruction of Africans especially Biafrans that holds the key to black race freedom and development. That is why British is fighting a lost battle to keep their evil contraption ‘ nigeria’ as it is!

    • swampy

      So, no gej no naija?

  • Auta62

    An uneducated military general cannot govern and manage the economy, since he does not have the intellectual capability to do so. That is the Buhari dilemma.

    • james_grim_teacher

      The man has done it effectively in the past. He almost paid of all debts and it was detraction from the path he took thst has led us to this.

      The Ibo man is not known for truth thst is why you guys are recurrent losers in the game. If you had the courage and maturity to say the truth to the ineffectual buffoon maybe we wont be in this mess. Nigeria did not grow in real terms throughout the period of high oil prices. They were just circulationg money all around and deceiving us with fake statistics.

      Nigeria with all the mismanagement of the past is actually being better managed through the crisis than many oil dependent countries. Please stop mentioning Jonathans bsne again otherwise you will attract the worst insults because we sll know where he is now – under Patience in Otuoke.

      • BankyMons

        Are you a troll? You do not have to respond to every comment here as you are a paid APC shill of course.

        • William Norris

          Exactly my thought! The pity is he’s not able to present his comments in a logical way. No doubt one of the half baked products of a Nigerian University who bribed his way to a degree.

      • William Norris

        I get it. You’re a paid APC blogger.

      • Okey Agugua

        Check the list of past and present looters in Nigeria and see how many Ibo men involved in this evil. The Hausa Fulani is the major liars we have in Nigeria. One of them just lied to get to power.

      • Hunter

        Anu mpama!

      • LagLon

        i guess that is also why pmb appointed the igbo lagoswhatshisname dude as special adviser to fix the budget mess?

  • Henry

    We said it before the election that this man messed up the economy in 1984, one of the few times the economy was in recession but we were called names. You cannot give hat you do not have. It is now official that Buhari has lost control of the economy. This is no news for some us who were here in 1984. Let him continue to demonize the PDP and GEJ as he did the politicians of the 2nd republic while the economy enters recession. Yeye people. The class difference between GEJ and this clown is as clear as night and day,

    • james_grim_teacher

      This is unbelievably stupid. The man who caused the problem is the one you are praising. What does Dr Clueless know about Economics. The fool was just signing stuff and it was what he was signing that has led us to this.

      The problem we have now is that 80 percent of revenues is going to debt servicing and the size of government is too large.

      The Presidrnt has been honest about the problem we are in . However if you guys think there is a different way to dolve the problem without tightening belts then you are all 419.

      • Mickey

        You call a learned man fool but will fight for an illiterate. One who had to be recommended to get into secondary school. Hahahaha. You must be fustrated low life fellow, one waiting for the 5K. Fulani Nama.

        • james_grim_teacher

          Jonathan is not a learned man please stop deceiving yourself. The lies are too much. He does not have the illumination of the learned and it shows all over him. A few alphabet’s after your name from the worst university in Nigeria in zoology is not a measure of intellect. He is the direct cause of our problem. If Yaradua had not died Nigeria will not be this messed up

          • Mickey

            Your case is really pitiful. If after 9 months you still allow the lies from the present admin to make you remain this bitter. Then you need some serious help.

          • james_grim_teacher

            Nine months is too godamn short.

            It took Obama two terms to even begin rectify the US economy.

            Look at power generation alone, we are still at 5000MW. You will blame that on Buhari after 22billion dollars has been spent by PDP?

            You guys are very cowardly. You are very scared to face the truth about the unworthy peolke from your tribes who have been governing you.

          • Mickey

            U r certianly a poorly informed fulani man. No learned man today should speak like this. 22b spent by PDP, so you still do that PDP & APC thing. And all the current APC chaps just fell from Heaven. Hahahahaha
            Listen, you don’t need 4 YEARS to know if u r heading in the right direction or not.

          • shakara123

            I call bullshit on your Obama example. Unemployment rate in the U.S. fell to 6% from 10% by the time Obama’s first term was up.
            Obama had a clear strategy for addressing the u.s. recession and he delivered. Hence, his reelection.
            Your PMB hasn’t presented anything because he has nothing to present.
            BTW, stop baiting people with ethnic sentiments that nothing to do with PMB’s performance. It shows your weak attempts to distract Nigerians from PMB’s obvious failures.

          • Okey Agugua

            James APC is fraud.

          • james_grim_teacher

            Buhari is not a fraud. I voted an individual for President not a party.
            I removed a dunce and put a decisive leader with leadership bred in him from age 16.

      • Henry

        I have seen your comments on this forum and quite frankly I feel sorry and sad for you. Its obvious you are a child and very badly brought up and educated. The foundation for economic growth has already been laid by Obasanjo and GEJ through the various reforms. The Only significant part of the economy that has not undergone substantial reform is the petroleum sector because the PIB was not passed by the NA.. Let the court cases start and at the end of the day you will realize that all this show about corruption to a very large extent is noise.You call a PHD holder a fool and you embrace and worship an illiterate. The economy is facing recession and you are blaming it GEJ 10 months after you assumed office. What a country, what a people.

        • james_grim_teacher

          I am putting it to you that it is all hogwash . Also you don’t know jack about economics. Are you even working.?

          It appears this country of traders and contractors has a longer way to go than i thought. Let me pose to you a simple question. How long does it take to build a power plant, build a gas turbine in a factory, plant and harvest cocoa, train a skilked technician.?

          If the correct answer is – more than 10 months to do any of these it means you never knew what you were talking about in the first place. So PDP spent 16 years laying foundation and you believe that LIE?

          You are sll Ngozi Iweala children. Full of fakery. Fakery has gotten Nigeria into troubke. It tajes a minimum of 5 years to diversify an economy. The PDZ had sixteen and you are telling me about foundation. What a fake , usrkess country?. Everybody just throwing English wirds out and hoping it counts for something.

          • William Norris

            But the PDP governments achieved a lot in the economy over their 16 years.

            Banking, telecoms, cement, broadcasting, agriculture. Undeniable. Of course not enough to satisfy the needs but the trajectory was CLEARLY upward.

          • james_grim_teacher

            They achieved ZERO in REAL growth. Let me tell you the truth. it is all in the power generation and imports versus imports.
            They have finished you with demon statistics. Look at power generation. Look at roads. Nigerians are the people you need to praise not the government. Nigerians are far advanced than their governments.

          • William Norris

            Laws & policies put in place by PDP governments revived the banking, telecoms, airlines, broadcasting and cement sectors in Nigeria and also a relatively stable exchange rate underpinned by a much freer forex market.

            The hundreds of thousands of Nigerians who have gained good jobs in those sectors have seen the REAL RESULTS of economic growth.

            PDP also tried and failed to revitalize the petroleum and steel/metal sectors. It’s now left to the new APC government to continue with reforms. First among these must be to float the naira. Anything else is futile.

      • Emerem

        You are very confused and blinded. Keep holding brief for Buhari and keep blaming past governments.

        • james_grim_teacher

          Haba, Buhari is bareky a year. Ordinary common sense answers you back.

      • Onyebuchy Hookz

        mr confused man.you did’nt mention the amount of debt being serviced.for ur information you cannot rule a stste with lies as you motto.

    • Alan Fagbohungbe

      How old were you in 1984 if I may ask? Am sure you did not participate actively in the economy if you were born then.

  • Arabakpura

    What a shame! You have given up too early! Nigerian parties should endeavour to project world economic situation before they make campaign promises!
    We thank God for the opportunity of seeing the other party! Let the next elections come!

    • Mickey

      Sometimes you make too much sense. That is sometimes though.

      • Arabakpura

        Other times Mickey, I make nonsense!

        • Mickey

          Lol. Not really, more like small sense

    • james_grim_teacher

      I read nothing here about giving up. It us going to take longer to restructure the economy is what i am reading here . A lot if you are still depressed because of the election loss. There is nothing we can do to help you. You want to take this statement as CONSOLATION PRIZE?. It is pathetic but you can go ahead. Jonathan destroyed what he met in six years, Bubari will fix it before three years and RULE Nigeria for two terms

      • BankyMons

        You sound like broken record – we are talking about Nigeria, you making reference to one year old election? Are you alright?

        • james_grim_teacher

          That is what you guys problem seem to be. You are leaving the root cause of problems and the persons responsible and you are blaming the doctor for the therapy not working fast. Even fever requires a week or so to heal

          • Arabakpura

            The only way we can salvage this country is by jettisoning myopic and tribal tendencies especially from the literates! The regime has ample time to make amends and they should be held accountable! If everybody from both divides contributes meaningfully without attaching sentiments, we can actually reclaim our country and put her on the right path to prosperity!
            If you present me with a better candidate than Buhari, I will jump at him; but, I have already given my score on the contest between Jonathan and Buhari!

          • BankyMons

            If you cannot engage in any meaningful debate why bother? If by your own assertion the doctor knew that fever takes weeks to heal why bother trying to heal the fever in the first place when he know ab initio he was incapable of healing the fever? Go find yourself a day job and stop being an APC poodle. It’s utterly despicable and shameful thing to do. The elections are over – Buhari is the President for Nigeria and all Nigerians must hold him accountable. There is no amount of attack will stop that so advise you to give up that job and do something more dignifying for yourself.

          • Erinyo

            Well said. The fact that people say the obvious, doesn’t make them less Nigerians or myopic. The panacea to Nigeria’s problem is the restructuring of the Nigerian state to reflect state or geopolitical autonomy. Sharing of resources in Abjua from a few states on a monthly basis creates an inefficient system, it breeds corruption and ineptitude. Nigeria must restructure to reflect a true federal structure so as to encourage states to develop resources available in their domain based on comparative advantage, create jobs and strengthen/diversify our economy. Nigerian youths should synchronise their energies to proffer solution, network for the good of our country than spending a lot of time on irrelevant bickering based on parochial APC/PDP sentiments. Let us discuss for the good of Nigeria. Let us monitor the implementation of budgets of our LGAs, States and Federal government to ensure that majority of Nigerians are impacted by Government policies and programs.

          • William Norris

            Not about elections, they’re done with. Now about simple policy.

            Again –

            1. Should it take 6 months to ensure adequate fuel supply? That should be the simplest task for Buhari who is a former Petroleum Minister, PTF Chair and President who knows government inside out.

            2. How long should it take to stop the endless rampage by Fulani cattlemen? These are Buhari’s own people, he can appeal to them to stop their attacks and make his government look good.

            Note I didn’t mention ANYTHING ELSE, just two very important and simple problems that van be rapidly tacked in 6 months. No matter what the situation before, those 2 issues can be solved RIGHT NOW.

          • david soul

            Check and see how oshomole fixed Edo state in the shortest time he got there .with out wasting a whole year crying over how bad igbinedion has been.thats the kind of leadership we are talking about .if buhari was doing something that we think that this can lead to a great transformation and a greater good of all Nigerians in the next 30yrs we will be supporting him right now .

      • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

        Buhari and his crew are as confused as ever, they are out of ideas. They expected the usual inflow of petro-dollars but the challenges of the oil price has outflanked them and exposed the intellectual inadequacies of the regime. They cannot think outside the box,Nigeria needs young innovative minds who can do big things. Buhari and his team are not 21st century compliant at all.

        • james_grim_teacher

          Ha ha ha. Thinking out of the box. What a clueless , Nigerian thing to say. We are talking of restructuring, you are talking of thinking out of boxes.
          This is work time, discipline time, endurance time.
          Please stop using meaningless buzzwords
          I am not using these words lightly. Money doubling, otokoto and wash wash no go answer dis one unlese we are deceiving ourselves. This is the final chance to restructure the economy. The expression thinking out of the box is childishly amateurish. It is like deceiving a young expectant mother that there tricks to reducen the pain of childb8rth

        • james_grim_teacher

          Let me tell it to you again. Innovative ideas will not solve this one.
          Hardwork, Discipline, Endurance.

          Perhaps the only innovation that will work is technological and managerially at the enterprise level.

          If you are looking for some economic whizz kids in smart suits who will do some magic and thrill you with PowerPoint you are deceiving yourselves.
          I laugh in kenery language , you should be in Hollywood.

          One important thing Buhari has done is scrap for money to refurbish technical schools. We are going into farming and manufacturing. I say it again the MARGINS are lower than producing and selling oil and gas. Nigeria is now forced to play something akin to major league soccer on the global stage and she has to sit up.

      • William Norris

        LOL…that’s funny. I wish Buhari will rule for the next 20 years so Nigerians will suffer in full the bad decisions they have made.

        1. Should it take 6 months to ensure adequate fuel supply? That should be the simplest task for Buhari who is a former Petroleum Minister, PTF Chair and President who knows government inside out.

        2. How long should it take to stop the endless rampage by Fulani cattlemen? These are Buhari’s own people, he can appeal to them to stop their attacks and make his government look good.

        Note I didn’t mention ANYTHING ELSE, just two very important and simple problems that van be rapidly tacked in 6 months. No matter what the situation before, those 2 issues can be solved RIGHT NOW.

        • james_grim_teacher

          Actually the mistake we made was hounding the Yaraduas out of government the way we did that gave Goodluck the chance to be president. That guy should never ever have been allowed near Aso Rock.

          • Answer the 2 simple question @disqus_sfJtlPiD8w:disqus asked please and stop running about the bush

          • Ichele Aki

            He has no answer. I will watch this space because he will recant.

          • William Norris

            OK this is news to me that Yaradua was HOUNDED out of government. I thought he died of a long standing disease.

            What are you on about? Jonathan was the one hounded out of government by APC using Boko Haram and propaganda.

          • William Norris

            APC knew the situation of Nigeria befire they asked to be elected.

            Again I ask you –

            1. Should it take 6 months to ensure adequate fuel supply? That should be the simplest task for Buhari who is a former Petroleum Minister, PTF Chair and President who knows government inside out.

            2. How long should it take to stop the endless rampage by Fulani cattlemen? These are Buhari’s own people, he can appeal to them to stop their attacks and make his government look good.

            Note I didn’t mention ANYTHING ELSE, just two very important and simple problems that van be rapidly tacked in 6 months. No matter what the situation before, those 2 issues can be solved RIGHT NOW.

          • david soul

            @william even without spending a dime.

          • LagLon

            pmb got handover notes. why didnt he publish them? a quick multiple choice question for you.

            1. your house is on fire, do you
            a) do nothing for 6 months
            b) look for water
            c) leave the house on the presidential jet

            2. youre in a football match facing a tough world team, as captain do you
            a) work with the team you have but adjust the strategy
            b) try and replace the whole team ahead of the match
            c) play the match by yourself

            3. you voted for pmb at the last election, if an election was held tomorrow what would you do:
            a) vote for pmb again
            b) vote for someone else that was decent
            c) vote for anyone else
            d) have left nigeria

          • james_grim_teacher

            You need to know the truth about Jonathan’s handover notes, We will read it in memoirs. Three quarters of the ministers had run away when Buhari was coming in. It is a laughing matter actually. If na you you go stay?. Who born monkey? Who want stay for inside dirty prison?
            Only Jonathan himself and a few people stayed to actually handover. That man Jonathan was actually him self only in those last few days…none of the five other presidents around except Peshe.

            Jonathan impressed only in the last few months of his Presidency. It is a serious human psychology issue that is worthy of study

            Buhari had a comment about the handover – “the man was not saying anything”.

          • LagLon

            chap… was connected to apc handover committee.. saw notes.. saw plans THAT ARENT BEING ENACTED BY PMB… cut the gist. alot was being done, the 20,000 pages werent blank. the body language was aggressive and negative and this is what we are tasting.
            i ask you – if an election was held tomorrow would pmb win? dont bother with me.. pray for the oil price… big time.

      • Arabakpura

        But you have been up voting me for being a staunch supporter of Buhari! I have been and if there is a contest again between the two men, I will go for Buhari! It’s just that apart from corruption fight, he has not impressed me and he has begun to tread the path that led to Jonathan’s destruction by talking too much outside Nigeria!
        Let me however state that my real support is for what will better the living standard of my children; I am not a blind supporter and I will not hesitate to take a strong position against Buhari if he continues in the path he has taken these past weeks!

      • oduduwa

        Lolzzzzzzzzz…. any time i see ur comment, i laugh. You realy think its about GEJ or election result abi. Hahahahahahaha…….. my guy, this administration has no clue.

      • david soul

        Stop lying to yourself sir you are suffering more then us that are telling the truth about this failed government .

  • ParallaxSnap

    Wahala dey!

  • femi

    MUnmun is leading Nigeria now!! What a shame!! A man who did not deem it fit to add educational value to the fake o’ level certificate he said he had. It quit unfortinate.

  • Ukah Obaah Augustine-Chief

    Connect the headline to the body of the story because i cannot see it.

  • Asuk

    A clueless government.

    • james_grim_teacher

      No the clueless government we have chased out. This government is just tidying up the mess and tge mess is considerable.

      I think we should ARREST JONATHAN and put him on trial .

      • Chibu

        Let them keep tidying the past until 2019

      • Asuk

        You took over with 80% of Pdp members as the main drivers of Apc. These are the people who are now saints calling for the arrest of Jonathan. Clearly, Apc has no solution to the nations problems, and wants to divert people’s concern by blackmailing Jonathan. Very confused.

        • james_grim_teacher

          This is not a reasoned response.
          What nations problems?
          Money don finish. It is as simple as that .
          The other national character issues Buhari will cure with iron hand and hardh treatment and we vomnend him for that. For as much as peopme ridicule efforts to solve the problems that the other party caused the more they should assume maximum powers to dish out pain and misery to all who put us in this in this situation and they should not stop

          • dozie

            Which situation did they put this govt? It has $30/b oil price, Obasanjo govt had $13/b oil price at inception that remained under $30/b for its entire first term. This govt had over $30b in forex reserve at inception, Obasanjo govt had about $1b in forex reserve and with huge debt to service, yet economy wasn’t out of control during Obasanjo’s time, why should we take lame excuses from this govt?

          • Asuk

            Truth is that MOST of those who served for 16 years are now ” very holy men” in Apc calling others who didn’t defect thieves. Keep decieving yourself.

      • William Norris

        Nobody is holding back Brainless Bubu from arresting Jonathan. Let him just do it and even imprison him like he did Ekwueme, Bola Ige, Adekunle Ajasin and Ambrose Ali in 1984. Why not?

        He should just EXECUTE Jonathan by firing squad. Why not? Nobody can stop CHANGE.

    • William Norris

      Actually a USELESS government !!!

  • Thomas

    This headline is misleading

    • FrankNero ФРАНКЛИНУ Ufomadu

      Misleading in what aspect?

  • amebo

    The economy is going out of Control just like the odor coming out of your mouth has been going out of control. One day one lie.

  • Gbogboade

    This is not true. Lai Mohammed was misquoted. No it isn’t true that the government has lost the grips with the economy. Lai Mohammed must retract this absurdity. Why are we in government? What Obama took over from Bush was by far worse. Obama never said he didn’t know what to do? They ploughed on quietly until enduring solutions were found within first two years of power. And the American economy is one of the strongest growing in the world today. It’s even more resilient than the Chinese economy. Help is available within Nigeria to sort matters out in 3-6 months. Lai Mohammed, please desist from such palm wine corner shop debasement of the entire raison de etre of our coming to power. I just fell sick on reading it.

  • Onyebuchy Hookz

    mr.liar you can never be tired of lying. The solution of nigeria problem is not in the foreign country.so his junketeering is like adding salt to the wood.apc wants to rule, this is it your deceits can not work just fix the problems you created. Association of pathetic criminals.

  • Joseph Ubiagba

    OOOOOOHHH NIGERIA!!! LIAR MOHAMMED of all people is the one saying this? Before May 29 2015, it was Jonathan. NOW IT IS THE WORLD ECONOMY…. HUHM! What a smelling mess of a people; this bad gang call apc?

  • Failed nation. How can Mr President be giving up on a new government after promising heaven and earth. The government you never planned for

  • James Gunn

    I begged, pleaded, and almost fought some of my friends last year when they told me they wanted to vote for Buhari and the APC. They said he’s a strong man, with experience and intelligence. He’s better than Jonathan. I told them that’s a blatant lie. APC is just a propaganda machine. Anyways we all know how that turned out. Now we are here. The whole country is on the verge of collapse. GDP is shrinking, companies are folding up daily. I would have said I told you so but I am also suffering from their massive error. Now APC has come out with more excuses. Currently Donald Trump and the other republican candidates are about to have their 11th debate. Mind you, this debate is for party primaries not election proper but primaries. Several candidates have dropped out but the true mentality, experience, temperament, mindset and intellectual capabilities of the different candidates is there for all to see. Americans know their candidates in and out. Here we actually defended Buhari when he said he was not interested in a debate. A debate that would have exposed his short comings and his ineptitude on handling the economy or important issues in our society. Now, Its all excuses upon excuses. The latest now is crude oil price fall and the stories that we import too much. Unfortunately, because many Nigerians find it difficult to research any information, we swallow everything we are told hook, line and sinker. The questions are Why is the Naira the most affected currency of all members of OPEC. Other oil producers are suffering but not as bad as Nigeria. Answer : Bad management and economic policies. We have been spending a trillion naira on fuel subsidy each year for the last 5 years. This is money that would have been used to build up our Forex reserves but when the last government tried to cancel the subsidy we refused. Now we are broke. We have ourselves to blame. As for this rubbish about imports and love of foreign goods, its all noise. Nigeria is NOT in the top 50 countries which spend the highest on imports. America, China, Germany, France, Russia all spend more than a trillion dollars each on imports annually. We spend about $60 billion dollars per annum on imports. Egypt spends more than us on imports so whats the noise about. The MAJOR problem is we import what we are NOT supposed to import. For instance we spend 40% of our Forex on importation of petroleum products. This is what is killing our economy. You export crude and import petrol. We effectively cancel out our export earnings. This is the major problem. Importing what you should be producing locally. 20% of our imports are spent on importing agricultural produce especially staple foods like rice, poultry, oil, etc. This is already 60% of our Forex. If we produced these locally, this huge funds would have been channeled into other important things like equipment and infrastructure. This is our problem. As for Liar Mohammed, he’s just a bare faced liar who has no shame and can’t be bothered to realise the Nigerian people know he can’t speak a word of truth. Buhari is a disaster. He has no manners and no leadership qualities whatsoever. In a world ranking of leaders, in my opinion he would come last or second to last. His utterances are becoming more and more disrespectful and condescending. I can only laugh at those who voted for him. How a president can say” I send my children abroad because I can afford it’ when saying the CBN cannot fund Forex for education, shows the utter contempt he has for the people he’s supposed to be leading. Does he imagine its a matter of affordability. If the President can get access to Forex to send his children abroad to school, why can’t the average Nigerian do the same. I pity those who were brainwashed enough to vote for him. I can only say brain washed because I don’t know how a person can vote for an ex coup plotter. In some countries he would have been executed long ago. Truth be told though, I never expected anything from Buhari as a president. You cannot give what you do not have. Its those who voted for him I pity.

  • Kola Adekola

    This is the nonsense you get when people convince themselves that a man with a PhD is “clueless” and one with a NEPA BILL CERTIFICATE is what they prefer.

    If this government is not punishment from God, then tell me what is. Nigerians chose this against all advice and all preferred evidence about Buhari’s wickedness, intellectual emptiness and religious fanatism. What sort of people bring in a coup plotter to “save” a democracy? Is that normal behaviour?

    Anyway, let me help Lai Mohammed along this inept governments usual path; “I blame Jonathan that the economy is out of Buhari’s control.”

    • james_grim_teacher

      That PhD is fake and the man was a living embarrassment to black people. Go to the muddle east and see whst they have done with high oil prices. There are unbelievable diversification projects completed and ongoing. Nigeria was the most stupid c country in earth under Jonathan . Saudi Arabia is now the world’s largest producer of all petrochemical s

  • Joseph

    With all due respect, President Muhammad Buhari is a greatest disappointment to Nigerian Economy. What a very big shame! See what Minister of Information is passing to the society.

  • the truth

    the economy is out of Bahari’s control, God save nigeria, if he no fit control the economy i beg make he give another person chance ooo

    • james_grim_teacher

      Nobody made this statement. If wishes were horses beggars will ride. Buhari has two terms to do. Live with it.

  • uzoma222

    What will lying Mohammed and APC govt accept responsibility for?

  • Naija Commotion

    How can Daura Dullards travel to Oil Nations affect the systematic drop in Oil price?
    What does this man know about Oil pricing indicators?

    Trying to act as if….mtschewwwwwww..

    We Wait

    • james_grim_teacher

      Unfortunately for you and your ignorance, the price has started climbing vased on the efforts of Buhari. If only you read your news.

    • james_grim_teacher

      it has already worked. Illiteracy has probably prevented you from reading the latest figures

  • Mickey

    As it was written, when the righteous rule the people rejoice but when the wicked rule the people groan.
    A man that was ready to take the lives of his people just to achieve his dream will never and i mean never have peace or success.
    Buhari will cry and blame all he likes, badluck and worries will follow him till he leaves office soon

    • james_grim_teacher

      Jonathan is righteous?. i have better stuff than what you are smoking currently

      • Mickey

        I know you definetly have something you are smoking. Compare today to 2014 same time and answer the question yourself

  • Edim Asekong

    Those who burn their buttocks on fire will sit on their blisters

  • Truthman

    This teacher is certainly GRIM.

  • Akinyemi Michael Francis Adeba

    Nigeria economy out of buhari control. He should resign within 24hours. That blur headed ‘lie’ Muhammad talks for opening mouth sake

  • Gbogboade

    Going by expressed hate for Nigeria and our collective unrelenting will to rebuild it, I regret to say that the Igbo may never become President in Nigeria. You cannot rule over what you hate and wish perpetually to destroy. Sample the Igbo contribution to public discourse on Nigeria on these news platforms. It is rabidly blind. Jonathan Goodluck earned about $750B revenue from sale of oil – revenues only please – and virtuall all disappeared. He inheritted 36$ B. Today we have barely 28$ B. Yet our Igbo contributors glorify his corrupt, rudderless regime and condemn the ongoing genuine efforts to at least recoup a tiny bit of what was stolen. It will be hard to support the Igbo for predidency in Nigeria!

    • james_grim_teacher

      They will never, ever be permitted.
      Even though with Buharinomics they arguably have the first foot at the door to be the richest region. No other tribe wiilk gain as much as IBO’s from their established facilities in local manufacturing

      The problem the tribe as is jonathanian cluelessness , sentinents, paranoia, tribal inferiority complex and a destroy eveything attitude

    • LagLon

      your math is off bro. what dates are you talking about. also remember… after calculating income to nigeria >52% does not belong to the fed govt.

  • Ebele Olisah

    I think the funniest statement was saying that Buhari travels often inoder to find a solution to the crashing oil prices. So let me get this right, why aren’t the presidents of other oil producing nations who are equally in the same situation, travelling every week? This sort of story line, is usually sold to gullible Nigerians who blindly follow and never question authority. Clueless government. All politicians are the same in Nigeria, no Change . PDP = APC

    • james_grim_teacher

      It is because you dont read foreign news. Russian president has travelled intensely on oil and gas deals. The Venezuelans are very pathetic in manageing their problems and they are in a worse position than Nigeria. You women should keep up with world events instead of following Brazillian Hair issues. Do you know the oil price has recovered by $5 per barrel because of Buhari’s noise making?

      • Ebele Olisah

        Oh yes, when you see an empty vessel, it’s easy to tell. They’re the ones that make the most noise about their perceived intelligence. Pray, tell me how many countries you’ve seen that Venezuelan leader visit in the last one year. Then tell me how many countries you’ve seen Vladmir Putin travel to, in the last 6 months over crashing oil prices. Hahaha , did you just say the $5 recovery in oil prices is because of Buhari’s noise making ? Now I can see your level of knowledge on global economics is so elementary and so much below par and not at a level where I’ll even contemplate wasting time trying to educate you. Sexist comments about brazilian hair won’t make me loose any sleep cos I’ve got your type of morons that I manage at work. Those who will always hate the fact that a lady like me will tell you what to do and you will have to leave your manhood at the door and behave. You’re dump lol

  • Mizch

    Another reason for failure just added. And supporters are clapping.

  • Kabolic

    Blame game continues……..Nigeria was in mess and you came on rescue mission so fix the problem and stop complaining

    • james_grim_teacher

      APC is not complaining but nine months is too short to put measures in place not to talk of seeing the effect. Next time you guys should watch the character of whom you are going to vote into office. When they damage an economy it takes time to build. God himself and intelligent Nigerians know those who put us in this situation and he will punish them individually and collectively even if tribalism has blinded you.

      • Kabolic

        Any good leader who want to effect change don’t complain of
        what he met on ground but bring new idea to solve the problem. Why can’t you comment without insult, as you have been blinded by the so called integrity of the failed tyrant

      • shakara123

        So when exactly should we expect measures to be put in place since 9 months is too short. Are you suggesting we wait 16 years to see the effects of PMB’s currently non-existent measures. And please stop baiting people into tribalistic sentiments with your remarks. Just answer the question or remain quiet.

  • Azubuike Anene

    LAI MOHAMMED’S ADMISSION THAT “ECONOMIC SITUATION IN THE COUNTRY HAS GONE C.O.M.P.L.E.T.E.L.Y OUT OF BUHARI’S CONTROL IS A DIPLOMATIC ACCEPTANCE OF THIS GOVERNMENT’S FAILURE.
    AND THAT THE “THE PRESIDENT IS STILL “MANAGING” TO DRIVE THE ECONOMY IS A CREDIT ON IT’S SIDE” IS A DANGER SIGNAL…
    IT IS BETTER FOR THIS GOVERNMENT TO RESIGN.
    THEY HAVE SHOWN,CONSISTENTLY AN IN-CAPACITY AND IN-COMPETENCY TO DRIVE NIGERIA
    IT HAS BECOME GLARING THAT OUR CHOICE IN 2015 ELECTION WAS IN ERROR..
    IT IS A CHANGE OF FRAUD,LIES,INTELLECTUAL LAZINESS,AND WITHOUT DIRECTION..

  • Pingback: Nigeria’s Economy Has Gone Out Of Buhari’s Control – Lai Mohammed | Esther'sBLOG()

  • Invictus

    Thisday Biafrat criminal newspapers always upto mischief!

  • Action Group

    Those of you blaming Buhari on the state of our economy are very wicked and hypocrites. The economy under the previous government was padded and worked under presumptions,it would have finally crashed if Jonathan had been reelected.Let’s gI’ve this APC led a chance to redeem and restore the country to sanity, those of you calling names and blaming the government are possibly PDP apologists who are have not woken up from the reality of the changes coming to Nigerians, they should either join the change train or get out and stop their unnecessary criticisms after PDP looted Nigeria dry under Jonathan.

  • Collins obioha

    Thanks everyone. Lie Mohammed has said it alalalie.

  • Boniface Nnajiofor

    Even market women knew that the economy has gone out of Buhari’s control, why not employ your old tactics of blaming the old regime?

  • Emma

    Is there an editor at Thisdaylive to review the grammar/ sentences that you publish?

  • ZINNI

    Lai the Liar mohammed has openly admitted that Buhari and APC think thank have failed . except in Budget padding,and perpetuating electoral violence,like what Amaechi is trying to do in Rivers state,will back fire.

  • MoreThanConqueror

    The economy has gone out completely out his control due his in experience,the much touted change has literarily turned to CHAINS,wasting our scarce resources junketting from place to another is the heights of his insensitivity,Those countries donot pretend to real have the solution to our perculiar problem and controll over our economy,but he is busy fighting every percieved enemies,we are directionless,let him hand over to another, even budget,nothing at all, blames and counter blames

  • Rename group

    Lia is never tired of deceit and diverting attention.Biko the economy is too bad, stop blaming jonathan, just FIX it or go wailing.

  • amador kester

    The strange fowl dancing recklessly inside its master,s woven basket must be surely booking a rendezvous with the peppersoup pot.. A bird of honour dances and flies away in independence

  • DAVID OGINNI

    just as your name is pronounced lie, always lying. did he not know before contesting and making promises? failure is not an excuse. you promised us change and we voted for you thinking that the change will be for good but we are seeing change for the worst. God help us before we have revolution in this country.

  • Eziokwu

    Liar Mohammed still thinks he is APC propaganda head, nobody has told him he is federal minister of information. He is fast becoming a laughing stock

  • Rev

    Wow…So this guy actually made this statement…
    Mr. Tinubu where are you…?

  • kayode Olufade

    If the President has lost control of the economy then it will be pertinent for him to step down now rather than when the situation becomes worst. I understand that global occurances outside Nigeria are affecting our economy and that is out of our control but to say becuase of that the president has no plan on how to stabilize and then grow the economy is sad

  • nelson

    Alhaji Lai Mohammed is a Trojan, a true and dedicated democrat and Change Agent, whom I respect and will continue to respect. However,election campaigns are over, it is time to work the campaign talk, as talk is cheap. We voted out the Jonathan led PDP govt in order for our country not to go down and for us to see better days. Let Alhaji keep this in mind as 2019 is not too far away.

  • vic

    hello mr lie mohammed, no see you for sometime now, . you must be busy fabricating more lies and cock and bull stories.

  • MacGeorge

    Wetin this Liar Mohammed dey yarn? This guy think Nigerians are stupid.

  • JusticeForAll

    Minister of state Ibe Kachukwu seeing the reality on the ground said he is not a magician to fix the fuel crisis within an unrealistic time frame and Tinubu called for his head. The most senior spokesman of the CinC, President Mohammed Buhari ie Minister of Information Lai Mohammed just said the economy is beyond the president’s control and Tinubu has suddenly lost his voice. But I think like Kachukwu, Buhari too was not forced to take the job. Nigeria isn’t gonna get anywhere with this mindset. What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. That is justice.

  • vic

    mr lie mohammed, where are you now hiding, come out, we want to finish you once and for all.

  • Rename group

    OLODO minister….Employment error!

  • Raymond Alfred

    This will be the worse government we ever had in these country take it or leave it in their four years time the will keeping on complaining about the previous government as if the are still the opposition party….For those of you that where born some years back when PMB was then head of state, what was the legacy he left behind while he was the head of state before he was over throne from office as a military head of state? I will say nothing rather than clueless where by the government was run by late Tunde Idiagbon, who was next to him. And some one is here supporting failure for success. It is a shame to all us that we can’t look into our eyes and tell our selves the simple truth…How can you be in office for 10 good months yet you keeping on complaining and accusing the previous administration of emptying the treasury, as a result your inability to take responsibilities as regards to the nation economic going down the drain….All we need is for you guys to fixed it..that is all, and safe us from the mess we are passing or going through.

  • Ikechukwu6

    Is the emphasis still on price of crude oil or diversification of the economy? Some people are suited to rule in times of boom, while others are good at times of scarcity. The problems are enormous and many lives are at stake. There is no problem without solution. I thought APC as a party is in a hurry to fix the nations problems. Look at the issue of 2016 budget, the party can not even get it right. At the end of this month, the party will be one year in power with nothing to celebrate. Please before more damage is done, let the party tell us if it has no solution the nations problems.

  • Digbadu

    Ibe Kachikwu had said he was not a magician to fix the fuel crisis within an unrealistic time frame. Tinubu opened his wide mouth to call for Ibe’s head. Tinubu wanted Ibe to buoy the hope of Nigerians with empty promises. Now liar Mohammed has deflated our hope by equally saying that the economy is out of Buhari’s control. Ibe and Mohammed have confessed reality. However, the tribalistic Tinubu would want Ibe to lose his job while he Tinubu will pretend as if he never heard what Mohammed has just said. That is the APC leader for you!

  • otunne steve gofrey

    Alh. Liar Mohammed Balogun. How many lies are in your information.
    Nigerians find it too hard to believe you. You & Bola Tinubu nearly killed Dr. Kachikwu for being sincere to the nation. You forced him to lie along with you that PMS will be available at every nook and cranny of Nigeria on 7th April on NGN86.5 but till today, 16th april, PMS is still NGN300 in the oil producing PH. How do we believe Lair Balogun, How do we believe APC.

  • Fair_Justice

    Islamists that has clear agenda to Islamise or annihilate Biafrans in particular and other Christians and non-Wahabis in general. Those blind and ignorant to believe that a savage war-criminal, and unrepentant Jihadists Buhari who swore to fulfil their Islamisation evil dream of the Caliphate, is coming to better their miserable lives will be in for worse than ISIS and BokoHaram shock combined.
    Buhari is almost done tying all the islamic terrorists links, and soon will pass the so-called Grazing Bill, for Islamists easy take over of all South and wiping the prople out town by town, while foolish Christians in particular are busy defending him and Islam in their blindness, just as the Yazidis and other Christians in Iraq and Syria kept down playing the vicious plans of ISIS until it was too late for them to defend themselves.
    Buhari and his savage Islamists is in full march supported by the stunchest Islamist supporter Barack Hussien Obama and other ignorant Western governments sympathetic to Islamists.
    Years of Obama has seen the largest and most brutal rise of Islamic terror worldwide, thanks to his full support to terrorists from ISIS, Al-Qaeda to most brutal of them Buhari and his BokoHaram, yet very few care to react.

  • NTOSI NGOZI

    See how you are fighting each other, the problem with Nigeria is corruption, not necessarily PDP or APC, THERE ARE THE SAME. If you know about the Health condition called SICKLE CELL- it’s a problem that originates in the bone marrows and any cure must be to effect changes in the bore morrows. The bed rock of corruption in Nigeria are (1) the civil service (90% of our civil servants are so corrupt that they can’t do the work they are paid for without cheating one way or the other) (2) our ethnic bias. Go ahead defend the inadequacies of your own.

  • samal54

    There is truly a global economic downturn but valid assessment of PMB’s administration should start three months after release of 2016 budget; during which implementation of programmes ought to have peaked, having been on the drawing table for the past one year.

  • Mariam Abdullahi

    Wise and smart people choose DANG0T£ because it is a higher grade of C£M£NT that delivers superior, longer life of structures, guarantees peace of mind while giving more yield per bag use.

    Contact the sales department Mrs Adewale {O81-63471-823} for order to buy at a factory price of ONE THOUSAND NAIRA per 50kg bag Delivered to your destination anytime

  • Baron Samedi

    Nigeria economy is now in MY hands.

  • EBI De blessed

    I THOUGHT THE APC CLAIMED TO HAVE THE ANSWERS TO THE DEBILITATING NIGERIAN’S ECONOMY? AM SURPRISE THAT THE APC IS HAVING HARD TIMES.

  • Willy

    It seems the global oil price meltdown only affected Nigeria and it’s president. How many presidents in the oil producing countries junket around the globe to solve this problem beyond their control. it’s only a Nigerian president, and a foolish one at that that would do so. He is exhibiting his foolishness before the global audience. His advisers want dollars in their wallets.

  • Kevaj

    yes, blame Jonathan for this also. Lai-r

  • Donald

    “Economy Gone Out of Buhari’s Control, Says Lai Mohammed”
    then the honorable thing to do is for the president to resign.

  • Batotchu Onos

    Please let this expired fellow that is almost senile with permanent mouth ordor keep shut

  • caliph Braide

    Honorable minister Lai Mohammed, there has never at anytime Nigeria was freed from such structural economic influence (s) or problem (s). The minister’s statement shows how practically incompetent, clueless and incapable the people concern, to turn the nation’s economy around. Structural problem is the biggest problem of virtually all capitalist adopted nations. Nigeria’s biggest problem is the stereotype ”square-peg in round hole syndrome revolving around same old organization. Excuses and hindsights only shows how inexperienced the captainship has become on the face of economic crisis running from trickle to torrent. President Buhari should turn his cabinet around and bring in experienced technocrats who are conversant and versatile in economic and political approaches for the beeter. All I see is idiosyncratic and pseudocratical conjunction without wittiness. Nigeria still has rich resources both in human and materially to turn the economy around. All we need is to place merit above political favoritism. Will enhance government functions and economic development will be well distributed. Honestly, I have not seen any ‘change’. It’s been the same stereotype old wine in new bottle coupled with sectionalism, begotory and lies. Politics without good policies/ economic ideas is no administration. Good administration brings smile on the peoples faces.

  • metamopholis01

    Waste your time writing bull or may be you all having fun. What has various governments in Nigeria done for you? Didn’t Buhari rule before? They are all bunch of criminals with eye on the crude OIL. Stand Up for Your right. Look at the Avengers and you all there doing nothing and cursing yourself. Nigeria needs CONSTITUTIONAL LAW and not Military document.

    Why is this administration complaining for? Are they not in the drivers seat now, Is there any difficulty starting from where the last train stopped except if they don’t know where to start and as such should hand to someone who knows. Yes it can be done but only with a visionary leader. Great leaders go to work and not pointing fingers and accusation of the past. Work with what is available and stop crying baby. FISCAL FEDERALISM and you will see Nigeria working for good.

  • Blonde Johnny Bass

    Any person that fails to plan does has planned to fail, Buhari reminds me of a boastful idiot who promise to build a bridge to heaven when selected only to complain about the forces of gravity.

  • BENBELLA

    Please Tell Mr President that he put too much effort on Corruption, instead of Economy of the Country , things went bad to worse under his administration , it will take another couple years to repair what he has done to Nigeria, economy , YES putting check points on corruption is very good, BUT not all of his energy on corruption , he has failed the Nigerian poor people , no question about that alright ,

  • Rejoinder

    Okay guys good morning. I think sentiments apart the problems the country is facing now has long been in the coming. It is natural to place focus on the Jonathan led administration because guys come on it is obvious they made a mess of things with officials pilfering funds from the treasury and so on and so forth and Yh look at during the election, look at how monies were used frivolously. I am not exonerating the Buhari led administration no sir am not, I personally think he should be a leader and brainstorm with his cabinet on a way out but we gotta be honest the damage is too much for a quick recovery. Now we gotta pray now more than ever sirs and try to support the man.