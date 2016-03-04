Nigeria Loses $7bn Annually to Poor Relations with Israel, Says Expert

Paul Obi
Former Director General of the Nigerian Institute for International Affairs (NIIA), Prof. Bola Akinterinwa, on Thursday said Nigeria loses approximately $7 billion annually as a result of poor bilateral relations with the Israeli government.

He explained that Nigeria’s relation with the Jewish nation was categorised into political, economy and religion and it has suffered severely due to the non-committal posturing of Nigeria.
Akinterinwa stated this at a one-day symposium geared towards promoting partnership on Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) between the two nations.

He argued that Nigeria-Israeli diplomatic relations remained lopsided, with only the religious angle flourishing, adding that a more robust diplomatic relations could have yielded more positive results in both the political and economic fronts, such as grants, low interest loans and knowledge exchange to support Nigeria.

The symposium was organised by the Citizens Centre for International Relations Research (RICC) and the Israeli Embassy with the theme: ‘Nigeria-Israeli Relations: Focus on SMEs, Agriculture and Solid Minerals.’

Akinterinwa said: “At least on a yearly basis, we are losing nothing less than $7 billion on an annual basis. It cannot be less because first, there is what we call grants in international relations.

“It is given to you. You do not need to pay back, then there are loans, which they give you with long term moratorium on it. You will pay back but the interest is low.”
Akinterinwa contended that “within the bilateral framework of both nations,entrepreneurial development should be a major priority for job
creation and economic development.

“The religious dynamics of the partnership appeared stronger than others, adding that Israel was always willing to partake in economic development of Nigeria,” he observed.

Akinterinwa harped on the need for Nigeria to review her relationship
with Israel, saying that, “we have not been taking good advantage of many opportunities taking place in Israel,” he stated.

Minister of State for Industry Trade and Investment, Hajia Aisha Abubakar, stated the federal government will continue to put in place initiatives to promote Mirco, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) especially among unemployed youths.

Abubarkar, represented by the ministry’s Director of Industrial Development, Engr. O. Awobukunmi listed the N220 billion MSME fund, Cassava and Rice Development Fund, Creative Industry Development Fund, Solid Minerals Development Funds among others.

Director of RICC, Dr. Cletus Akwaya, in his opening remarks observed that the need to create a platform that will address the gaps between the Nigeria and Israel has become imperative given the current challenges facing the two nations.
Akwaya called for more concerted efforts between the nations to foster a more reliable and sustainable diplomatic relations.

  • ewucanbeer

    Who is this idiot paid by the Israeli government? Israelis call all Africans “infiltrtors” and niggers (‘schweiszer). why are Nigerians obsessed with people that hate them? this sycophant should go to hell for mentioning a racist apartheid government in a Nigerian Newspaper. May the jews rot in hell! Now I know that dear Adolf knew something we did not!

    • Okworld

      I love the state of Isreal and all it stands for….

    • Xanthos1

      including self-appointed african jews?

    • Tito Kane

      Hahahaha.I want to add that,Israel under the leadership of Benjamin Netajahu were injecting blacks Jewish women secretly with sterilization drugs so that they don’t bear children much.
      They were caught but covered up quickly.
      There are two Israel.There are the genuine kind Israelis who will NEVER do nobody no harm,sponsor terrorism like the so called white jewish (The imperialist )did when they joined France to sponsor ojukwu to help them annex the east of Nigeria in 1967 just because they wanted to steal the Nigerian people’s wealthy oil region then.
      The imperialist fought a 6 days war and captured Israel then.They wanted to then annex the eastern part of Nigeria because of Rivers and Cross Rivers states.
      They are now United with England to still annex part of Nigeria.
      Those imperialist are not members of the family of Judah who is the the eldest son of Jacob(Israel).
      Those imperialist are Vikings who kill and maim only

      • Zvi Gross

        What an idiot. Any independently verifiable source for this sterilization story? I am afraid it was your brain which was sterilized, reading your helucinating idiocies.

        • Tito Kane

          It is a shame that you try to completely deny what is a matter of fact.I repeat,I did not make up the story.
          Try and make contact with anyone who live in Israel and is black

        • Tito Kane

          NewsWorldMiddle East
          Israel gave birth control to Ethiopian Jews without their consent

          Alistair Dawber @AlistairDawber Sunday 27 January 20131 comment

          42K
          Israel has admitted for the first time that it has been giving Ethiopian Jewish immigrants birth-control injections, often without their knowledge or consent.

          The government had previously denied the practice but the Israeli Health Ministry’s director-general has now ordered gynaecologists to stop administering the drugs. According a report in Haaretz, suspicions were first raised by an investigative journalist, Gal Gabbay, who interviewed more than 30 women from Ethiopia in an attempt to discover why birth rates in the community had fallen dramatically.

          One of the Ethiopian women who was interviewed is quoted as saying: “They [medical staff] told us they are inoculations. We took it every three months. We said we didn’t want to.” It is alleged that some of the women were forced or coerced to take the drug while in transit camps in Ethiopia.

          The drug in question is thought to be Depo-Provera, which is injected every three months and is considered to be a highly effective, long-lasting contraceptive.

          Nearly 100,000 Ethiopian Jews have moved to Israel under the Law of Return since the 1980s, but their Jewishness has been questioned by some rabbis. Last year, the Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who also holds the health portfolio, warned that illegal immigrants from Africa “threaten our existence as a Jewish and democratic state”.

          Haaretz published an extract from a letter sent by the Ministry of Health to units administering the drug. Doctors were told “not to renew prescriptions for Depo Provera for women of Ethiopian origin if for any reason there is concern that they might not understand the ramifications of the treatment”.

          Sharona Eliahu Chai, a lawyer for the Association of Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI), said: “Findings from investigations into the use of Depo Provera are extremely worrisome, raising concerns of harmful health policies with racist implications in violation of medical ethics. The Ministry of Health’s director-general was right to act quickly and put forth new guidelines.”

          • Zvi Gross

            Is birth control and sterilization are synonymous in your mind? And you claim to be factual?

        • Tito Kane

          Read below.
          You doubting Thomas.

        • Tito Kane

          Here is the link again.
        • Tito Kane

          I have sent you the proof now.
          You can see now that you are the only one hallucinating and an idiot.
          If you are not a CIA agent here online but a Nigerian.
          I want to let you know that not until we as Nigerians and Africans understand the root causes of our past and present problems,we will NEVER be able to solve the problems.
          Second,the western leaders are a deadly SPIN MASTERS.
          They tell you,convince by all means about something just to move you on one directions, but,they completely do the opposite.
          WAKE UP FROM YOUR MENTAL SLAVERY.
          God Almighty bless and prosper every single Nigerian wherever they may be.Amen

    • matrix

      It could be that the African race regardless of what culture or country they are born into has the highest amount of traitors. People who want to benefit material gain at the expense of its people.

  • Xanthos1

    that is disappointing coming from a Prof, expecting us to beg for grants from Israel….well many Profs are into grants racketing

    • BankyMons

      But it’s all dandy and cuddly when you go begging Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia et al in the ME but not Israel? Hypocrite much?

      • banadi

        Please tell him again

      • Xanthos1

        you are entitled to yr opinion if u considered rallying key OPEC members on production quota to shift oil price, signing bilateral agreements, drawning attention of investors to opportunities in the country as begging.....