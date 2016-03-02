JAMB Releases 200,000 Results as Minister Expresses Concern

58
46665
Dibu Ojerinde

Paul Obi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Tuesday released results of 200,000 candidates who had written the examination even as the test continued.

The Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of JAMB, Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, disclosed this during the monitoring of the exercise in Abuja and its environs.

He explained that over 200,000 candidates’ results had been released since the examination commenced on Saturday.

Ojerinde spoke just as the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, expressed concern over the plight and difficulties faced by non-computer literate students sitting for the examination.

The minister expressed his reservation when he visited some centres in the FCT to monitor the on-going Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) being conducted by JAMB.

Adamu, however, said though he was satisfied with the conduct of the CBT mode of the examination, he was glad the board had addressed most of his concerns and other Nigerians.

He said: “I seem to be very comfortable and happy with what they are doing. But my question has not been answered; that there may be people who are not computer literate, so, what do you do with them. I do not have reservation about CBT but I have sympathy for those who are not computer literate and there are many of them.”

Notwithstanding the minister’s reservation, Ojerinde urged candidates who had sat for the examination to visit the JAMB’s website and check their respective results.

According to him, “More than one million, eight hundred and fifty thousand candidates applied to take the examination nationwide in 2016.

“The figures however recorded a slight increase of 113,673 candidates who applied for the examination in 2015.”

JAMB kick-started full Computer Based Testing (CBT) in 2014 after eliminating the Paper Pencil Testing (PPT) system within that same period.

Prof. Ojerinde further informed journalists that government had reached out to the National Communications Commission (NCC) to produce at least four new CBT centres annually.

“National Communications Commission has been mandated to give us at least four centres every year. Meanwhile, the first four are fully completed, the next four would soon be built and with time every nook and crannies of the country will have functional CBT centres,” Ojerinde said.

    • austin

      From you writeup it is evident why you need Mr. Frank, Mr. Frank.

  • Jon West

    So you can “upgrade” JAMB results? Nigeria is really dead!!! To hell with Nigeria!!

  • ogochukwu charles

    My concern is while do jamb still make students whom initially had pass jamb count off mark re-write the exam when they don’t pass putme.
    Everything about the Nigerian system is so backward, other countries, even Ghanian unversities here admit twice a year without no formal written entrance examination.
    1.8 million student writing jamb, how many of those studeny actually get into the university, not close to half the population that sat for the exam.
    Students who failed putme shouldn’t have to re-wrire jamb intend apply for the next admission period with the same jamb results.

  • Katch

    computer literacy is not an option but the only standard required for any person seeking university education in this century.
    it is the new standard.

  • Donatus Nkanta

    I agreed completely with the minister of education. A greater population of Nigerian children seeking admission into universities are cut off because many of them are not computer literate. In view of the above, CBT should not be made compulsory. CBT & PBT should operate side by side.

    • Jon West

      No, this is not the solution. The solution is to very quickly ensure computer literacy for all candidates. This is the second decade of the 21st century. Every child should be computer literate even in the Boko Haram North. That should be the objective. If you can make IEDs and assemble an AK 47, you should also be able to use a computer. Sorry for the digression, but it was necessary.

